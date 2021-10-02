County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in August included:
Jeffrey D. Howlett and Kendra Howlett, $66,000, for a detached accessory building, at 887 Blackberry Lane;
Richard Nubile and Linda Nubile, $16,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1334 Smelcer Road;
Sherwood Milks, $149,266, for a double wide manufacture home, at 280 Camp Creek Road;
Dinah S. Garati, $69,608, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1155 Rabbit Gap Road;
Henry E. Beach and Brenda Beach, $800, for a carport, at 290 Park Lane;
Robert N. Yokley, $1,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1340 McMillian Road, Midway;
Jeffery Barden and Sandra Barden, $162,264, for a single family residence and porch, at 1195 Sunnydale Road;
Michael Park and Jacklyn Park, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached resident garage and porch, at 200 E. Allens Bridge Road;
Frederick R. Boos and Nicole R. Boos, $19,000, for a detached accessory building, at 500 Hhillcut Road;
Roger N. Bach, Roger N. Bach II and Elizabeth Bach, $60,000, for a detached residential garage, at 300 Erin Lane;
DLA Properties LLC, $385,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 58 Links View Drive;
Regina Kay Wolfe, $170,372, for a single family residence and porch, at 3459 Milburton Road;
Darrin Waldkoetter and Jennifer Waldkoetter, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 12300 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Darrin Waldkoetter and Jennifer Waldkoetter, $12,000, for a detached accessory building, at 12300 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Angie M. Hinkle and Sherri Ramseyer and Joe Hinkle, $420,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1780 Pilot Mountain Road, Bulls Gap;
Marcus L. Neas and Kathy Neas, $5,000, for a new roof, at 65 Afton Road;
Zak Neas ad Kim Neas, $10,000, for a covered porch and carport, at 5 Afton Road;
Angie M. Hinkle, Sherri Ramseyer and Joe Hinkle, $170,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1780 Pilot Mountain Road;
Brandon and Sierra Rodriguez, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 580 Bear Hollow Road;
Brandon and Sierra Rodriquez, $168,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 580 Bear Hollow Road;
Melanie C. McAllister and Kenneth Lee McAllister, $2,600, for a deck, at 130 Price Road;
Donald D. Kilday and Connie L. Kilday, $75,000, for a single family residence, at 390 Crum Circle;
Sharon and Larry Brunzlick, $350,000, for a residential addition, at 3155 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey;
Logan Lane, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 395 Logan Lane;
Justin N. Matthew and Michelle L. Matthews, $20,000, for a remodel, at 2205 Greystone Road;
Keith Dietzman and Richard Dietzman, $2,000, for a carport, at 2181 Old Midway Road;
Bradley A. Johnson, $30,000, for a detached accessory building, at 275 Cockatiel Road, Limestone;
Kristina M. Hammond and Austin R. Hammond, $211,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 30 Sugar Bowl Road, Chuckey;
Timothy J. Long and Ginger F. Long, $70,000, for a detached residential garage, at 4245 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;
Gerald R. Sherrill and Dianne K. Sherrill, $94,500, for a detached accessory building, at 210 Skyway Drive;
Gage Hainer, $94,450, for a single family residence and porch, at 635 Hammitt Road, Bulls Gap;
Matt and Amelia Brown, $13,000, for a detached accessory building, at 10530 Newport Highway;
Lynda H. Dawson, $5,000, for a renovation, at 1600 Horton Highway;
Brenda Norton, $6,000, for a detached accessory building, at 320 Guinn Road;
David A. Farber and Jean J. Farber, $10,000, for a deck, at 335 Dominique Lane;
CMH Homes Inc., $170,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 311 Forest Road, Mosheim;
Victoria L. Kirk and Scott A. Brooks, $166,723, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1415 Oakwood Road, Midway;
Claude Davis, $168,500, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2260 West Pines Road, Afton;
Joanne Saltzman, $154,135.51, for a double wide manufacture home, at 435 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey;
Mark Banner and Jennifer Banner, $26,000, for a detached accessory building, at 701 Earnest Road, Chuckey;
Yeuvonnne Feltman, $8,000, for a remodel, at 209 Dinwiddie Road, Chuckey;
Genease Davis, $6,000, for a new roof, at 975 Martin Road, Limestone;
Rodney and Linda Breyer, $295,000, for an off frame modular, detached residential garage and porch, at 1156 Stills Road;
Sia Maria Shane and Donald G. Shane, $120,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 1325 Garrett Hill Road;
Tommy C. Gregory and Robin Wolf, $20,000, for a 5545 Newport Highway;
Cole Bortner and Fallyn Bortner, $45,000, for a single family residence and deck, at 105 Tweed Springs Road;
Jason Burrows and Polly Burrows, $110,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 2695 Little Chuckey Road, Midway;
Irene Snipes, $118,136, for a single wide manufactured home, at 70 Lauderdale Road;
Hayley Shelton, $115,431, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1495 Kelly Gap Road;
Linda S. Grindstaff, $61,344, for a single family residence, at 400 Hawk Hollow road;
Susan M. Karl, $55,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 560 W. Craft Springs Road;
Michael Kent Brotherton, $2,000, for repairs, at 130 N. Welld Hill Lane;
Kenny Cobble, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3825 Warrensburg Road;
Tina M. Diaz, $173,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1530 Westwood Road;
Cole Baxley, Ashton Baxley and Hannah Riddle, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 720 Seaton Road, Afton;
David D. Roe and Jennifer Roe, $5,000, for a detached residential garage, at 8968 McDonald Road, Mohawk;
John Curry and Dianne Curry, $30,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1900 Rock Quarry Road, Afton;
Brian J. Michaelsen and Melinda A. Michaelsen, $135,000, for a detached accessory building, at 475 Massengill Way;
Le Grande Boyer, $21,000, for a new roof, at 43 Stevens Drive;
Jeff Wilde and Debra Wilde, $9,600, for a new roof, at 710 Skyway Drive, Chuckey;
Dillon Seay, $20,000, for a single wide manufactured home, 689 Oak Hills Road, Mosheim;
Bryson Griffey, $116,129, for a double wide manufacture home, at 579 Craft Lane;