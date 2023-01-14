City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in January included:
Sam Mullins, $82,200, for a single wide manufactured home, at 19355 Horton Highway, Fall Branch;
Kimberly Trigo and Ilidio Trigo, $17,000, for a detached residential garage, at 722 S. Wesley Chapel Road;
Daniel E. Pletsch and Elaine K. Pletsch, $125,000, for a residential addition, at 8545 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
Bonnie Fontana, $203,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 11685 Horton Highway;
Robert Britt and Annette Brit, $174,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 965 Doyle Davis Road;
Joseph M. Lillie, $1,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 25 Hoover Road;
Lee and Deborah Shane, $265,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 2330 Redgate Road;
Patrick and Christina Nicolle, $1,200, for a deck, at 115 Cedar Creek School Road;
James Bishop, $91,649, for a double wide manufacture home, at 4785 Cedar Creek Road;
Richard Tippins, $4,200, for foundation repair, at 767 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap;
Billy Ray Ball and Debra Ball, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 420 Cartwheel Road;
Jessica Hubbard and David Hubbard, $60,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2910 W. Pines Road;
Devyn and Kelsi Darnell, $203,161, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 210 Rehobeth Church Lane;
RC Squared Ventures LLC, $275,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 825 Grassy Creek Road;
Austin Lujano and Amber Lujano, $9,200, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2445 Old Newport Highway;
Paul and Carmen Navarro, $10,000, for a remodel, at 25 Shadow Wood Trailer Park;
Fred H. Cobble and Kelley Cobble, $10,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3265 Sinkning Springs Road;
Dave and Robyn Pollock, $50,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 411 St. James Road;
Angela and Ronald Haynie, $402,664.35, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 3545 Sunnydale Road;
James Lewis and Sylvia Boesch Lewis, $250,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 200 Sunnyside Loop;
Lukas Herman and Gabrielle Herman, $41,535, for a single family residence, at 150 Cutshaw Lane;
Robert K. Hipps and Pamela J. Hipps, $60,000, for a detached residential garage;
John D. Myers, $450,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 155 Cedar creek Road, Mosheim;
Meaghan Cameron, $40,000, for a detached residential pavilion, at 1725 Dodd Branch Road;
Lenny Lamb, $72,325, for a detached residential garage, at 1238 Cedar Creek Road;
Nathan and Joyce Yoder, $5,000, for a porch, at 348 Earnest Road, Chuckey;
Carolyn Prince and Daniel O. Prince, $17,000, for a new roof, at 635 Rick Quarry Road, Afton;
Mary Helen Cutshaw, $15,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2165 Old Asheville Highway;
DG Holdings, LLC, $900,000, for a commercial retail building, at 10520 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim;
Spencer Hankins, $227,572, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1555 Bewley Chapel Road, Mosheim;
Jeffrey W. Finley and Linda S. Finley, $113,600, for a single family residence, at 311 N. Broyles St.;
Hayden Johnson and Miles E. Kilday, $100,000, for a renovation, at 290 Hartman Road;
Clayton Homes, $120,000, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 1830 Earnest Road, Chuckey;
Brennan and Camille Howard, $120,000, for a single family residence, at 3240 Bright Hope Road;
Matthew Komertz and Heidi L. Komertz, $24,000, for a residential addition at 3670 Sunnydale Road;
Lisa Collins, $4,600, for a deck, at 25 Songbird Drive;
CMH Inc., no value listed, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3505 Sunnydale Road;
Wendy Taylor and Eric Taylor, $54,909, for a double wide manufacture home, at 175 Sunnyside Road;
Craig E. Emenaker and Amy S. Emenaker, $35,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 185 Cutshaw Lane;
Kim Fleenor and Charles Fleenor, $67,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 850 Orebank Road;
Susan M. Rimbeck and Joseph A. Rimbeck Jr., $15,000, for a detached residential garage