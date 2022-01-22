County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in December included:
Linda Dunn, $116,824, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2585 Milburnton Road, Chuckey;
Jordan and Seth Dugger, $10,000, for renovations, at 1200 Afton Road;
Seth L. Dugger and Jordan D. Dugger, $30,000, for renovations, at 1104 Hixon Ave.;
Billie H. Sauceman and Helen R. Sauceman, $6,200, for a new roof, at 6820 107 Cutoff;
Barbara Ortega, $16,000, for a detached accessory building, at 715 Dunham Road, Chuckey;
Timothy Letts, $95,441, for a single wide manufactured home, at 211 Spice Cove, Bulls Gap;
James and Sharon Amyx, $17,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1850 Mt. Hope Road;
Bryan Presley, $9,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 7385 Houston Valley Road;
Bryan Presley, $9,500, for a single wide manufactured home and porch, at 7345 Houston Valley Road;
Ronald J. Eldridge and Gina Eldridge, $5,000, for a detached residential garage, at 555 Fox Mays Road;
Christopher Norman and Brooke A. Norman, $100,000, for renovations, at 3084 Old Kentucky Road W., Mosheim;
Gary Westmorland and Rachael Westmorland, $40,000, for a detached accessory building, at 8765 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim;
Lana Kennedy, $133,065, for a double wide manufacture home, at 775 Lee Road, Mohawk;
Matthew J. Neal and Renee Neal, $500,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 240 Keller Road, Afton;
Sandi B. Dimas and Bernardino B. Cabrera, $4,000, for a detached accessory building, at 656 Kidwell School Road;
Euail Gosnell, $125,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 110 Alexander Ferry Road;
Jehovah Witness Church, $21,988.89, for a new roof, at 440 Hal Henard Road;
Clayton Homes, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3860 Sunnydale Road;
Clayton Homes, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3980 Sunnydale Road;
Mandi and Cody Dean, $300,000, for a single family residence, at 220 Old Baileyton Road;
Mandi and Cody Dean, $36,000, for a detached residential garage, at 220 Old Baileyton Road;
Craig Gilbert, $33,700, for a new roof, at 2363 Kelley Gap Road;
Amanda Jordan, $198,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 685 Purgeson Road, Mohawk;
Matthew J. Neal and Renee Neal, $20,000, for a detached accessory building, at 240 Keller Road, Afton;
US Nitrogen, $3,600,000, for a PEMB and concrete, at 471 Pottertown Road, Midway;
Lonnie and Sandra Kerbs, $140,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 145 Fox Mays Road;
Jennifer Brooks, $425,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 500 Self Road, Bulls Gap;
Richard and Jennifer (Michelle) Lance, $72,000, for an off frame module, at 1515 Mountain Loop;
Ari Daluz and Maria Daluz, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 241 Old Kentucky Road S.;
Richard Knab and Jessica Knab, $103,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1020 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap;
John Seaton and Jimmy Hill, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 360 Green Lawn Ave.;
John Seaton and Jimmy Hill, $260,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 340 Greene Lawn Ave.;
Thomas and Martha Rogers, $194,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1275 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim;
Ronald R. Crum and Charles M. Hankins, $200,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 279 Jim Fox Road;
Peter and Lisa Morrell, $225,000, for a single family residence and porches, at 6655 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim;
Tony A. Cox and Jennifer Cox, $190,000, for a single family residence, porch and carport, at 140 Hice Lane, Chuckey;
John L. Burkett and Amanda S. Burkett, $72,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 845 Shipley Road;
Tony A. Cox and Jennifer Cox, $50,000, for a single family residence, at 140 Hice Lane;
Mark Patterson and Mary Patterson, $125,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2140 Harrison Road;
Stephanie L. Schultz and Cuddy Schultz, $4,070, for a detached residential accessory building, at 3905 Afton Road;
Pappas Farms LLC, $696,000, for a commercial building – storage, at 13225 Warrensburg Road, Midway;
Barney Vaught, $43, 544, for a detached residential garage, at 1125 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey;
Mitchel P. Edge, $373,000, for a commercial storage building, at 7060 E. Andrew Johnson Highwa;
Tammy M. Gallagher and Albert Gallagher, $63,900, for a single wide manufactured home, at 429 Old Cemetery Road;
Philip Lilja and Marie Lilja, $80,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3645 Sunnydale Road;
Michael Giuglianetti and Stacey Wilkinson, $82,437.13, for a single family residence, at 3550 Milburnton Road, Limestone;
Travis Shelton, $149,271, fro a double wide manufacture home, at 470 Cocke County Road;
Clayton Homes, $147,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3485 Sunnydale Road;
Clayton Homes, $149,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3465 Sunnydale Road;
Clayton Homes, $158,900, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3665 Sunnydale Road;
Clayton Homes, $171,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3685 Sunnydale Road;
Clayton Homes, $195,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3705 Sunnydale Road