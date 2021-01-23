County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in December included:
Clayton Homes, $175,000, for a double wide manufacture home and attached residential garage, at 485 Roaming Drive;
Michael L. Humbert and Brenda M. Humbert, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 5495 Snapps Ferry Road;
Bobby Hightower, $14,400, for a detached accessory building, at 2530 Smith Town Road;
Robby Taylor, $159,713, for an on frame modular, at 5535 Asheville Highway;
Scotty and Shawna Carver, $95,980, for a single family residence and porch, at 70 Hogan Lane, Mosheim;
Chad Davis, $19,371, for a detached accessory building, at 205 Meadow Brook Road, Afton;
Keith Ball, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 255 Jockey Road, Chuckey;
Clay Franklin, $113,290, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 515 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey;
Aaron Colyer, $200,000, for a single family residence, at 3600 Old Midway Road, Mosheim;
Calvin R. Wetmore and Carol Ann Wetmore, $111,000, for an attached residential garage, at 730 Spider Stines Road;
Brianna Patterson, $212,000, for an off frame modular, detached residential garage and porch, at 505 Slopy Hollow Lane????;
Albert W. Allen Jr., $80,940, for a residential addition, at 1365 McMillian Road;
Clayton Homes of Johnson City, $179,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage and porch, at 490 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
Brooke T. Sadler, $3,000, for floor repairs, at 295 Kinser Park Lane;
Noel Bowser, $16,900, for a detached residential garage, at 1300 White Sands Road;
Jesus Martinez, $101,500, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 870 Gibson Road;
Robert Watson, $65,000, for a single wide manufactured home and decks, at 2806 Old Kentucky Road W.;
Clayton Homes, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 510 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
Clayton Homes, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 530 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
Clayton Homes, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 550 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
Steve R. Ball and Catherine Ball, $20,000, for a detached accessory building, at 120 Dearstone Lane;
Audrey Lowery, $125,000, for a single family residence, at 545 E. Allens Bridge Road;
Joseph and Carol Orandello, $72,000, for a new roof, at 16540 Horton Highway;
John Wilder, $176,000, for an on frame modular, at 100 Stewart Road, Chuckey;
Chad D. Watson and Sarah E. Watson, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2854 Old Snapps Ferry Road;
Blackburn Holdings, LLC, $9,000, for a sign, at 12345 Newport Highway;
Myron D. Wengerd and Marianna Wengerd, $15,000, for a detached accessory building, at 7610 Erwin Highway;
Lick Creek Valley Church, $14,400, for a detached accessory building, at 2515 Mount Carmel Road;
Sani Rodriquez, $10,000, for a residential addition, at 140 Buckboard Road;
Michael Shelton, $83,142, for a single wide manufactured home and detached accessory building, at 1550 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim;
Terry Tallos and Kathleen Tallos, $262,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1635 Little Meadow Creek Road;
Danny W. Lamb, $35,000, for a residential addition, at 415 Cimarron Trail;
Michael Dodge and Tiffany Dodge, $7,000, for a detached residential garage, at 75 Astor Bowers Road;
Cody C. Lynch, $139,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 2617 Lost Mountain Pike;
Robert C. Ritchey Jr., $6,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3785 Jonesbridge Road;
Marlin J. Stoltzfus, $400,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 250 Stockton Road;
Thomas W. Sharpe and Darlene S. Sharpe, $125,000, for a detached accessory building, at 464 Skyway Drive;
Nancy Sanchez and David Beltran, $3,000, for a residential addition, at 916 Holly Creek Road;
George Ronald Wilhoit, Mabel Wilhoit and Chad R. Wilhoit, $2,900, for a new roof, at 1460 Flag Branch Road;
Steve Hardison, $12,390, for foundation repair, at 185 S. Mill Road;
Juan Santana, $72,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1065 Bailey St.;
James and Lori Keasling, $60,000, for a detached residential garage, at 885 Oregan Trail;
Victor K. Mathis and Helen G. Mathis, $18,500, for a covered porch, at 350 Bird’s Bridge Road;
Matthew Stanley, $100,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 70 Carr Lane N.;
Jay Dee Frye Jr. and Misty D. Frye, $64,920, for a single family residence and porch, at 1510 Houston Valley Road;
Jeffrey D. Tweed, RGM Tweed and Winston Hubert, $90,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 98 Cosley Lane;
Amanda and Charles Chase, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1274 Smelcer road;
Tim and Michelle Butler, $110,000, for a residential addition, at 1505 Old Milburnton Road, Limestone;
Donald Waddell, $102,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 820 Gregg Nill Road;
Somchanh Phommachanh Bouakeo, $125,000, for a single family residence, at 1400 Baileyton Road;
Mellon Family Revocable Trust, Michael and Nancy Mellon, trustees, $150,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3810 Afton Road