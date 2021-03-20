County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in February included:
Phillip England, $225,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 350 Sinking Creek Road, Chuckey;
Danny L. Pitts and Michelle Pitts, $82,985 for a double wide manufacture home, at 1220 McMillian Road;
Mary and Randy Duncan, $3,500, for a detached residential garage, at 605 Dunham Road;
Tommy Henry, $130,879, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 226 Ebenezer Road;
James C. Bales, $28,400, for a single family residence, at 9405 Blue Springs Parkway;
Joshua Johnson, $28,500, for a detached residential garage, at 452 Broom Factory Road;
Scott A. G’Fellers and Amanda D. G’Fellers, $10,000, for a remodel, at 80 Kay Miller Lane;
Orville C. Ball and Shirley Z. Ball, $127,128.98, for an off frame modular, at 20 Baileyton Main St.;
Garrett Harbin and Grace Holdway, $50,000, for a single family residence and detached residential garage, at 85 Belle Road;
John Stanley and Laura Stanley, $135,960, for a single family residence and porch, at 611 Sanders Road;
John Stanley and Laura Stanley, $6,400, for a detached accessory building, at 611 Sanders Road;
Donald S. Waddell, $4,000, for a detached accessory building, at 820 Gregg Mill Road;
Nicholas and Erica Knight, $9,000, for a detached accessory building, at 4985 St. James Road;
Curtis Lavergne, $157,160, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2605 McDonald Road, Midway;
Brett and Arlisa Patrick, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1060 Barren Valley Road;
Doris Metcalf and Tekisha Hopson, $94,130, for a double wide manufacture home, at 700 Susong Memorial Road;
Larry and Susan Nolan, $175,000, for an off frame modular, attached residential garage and porch, at 400 Dixie Road;
Ray and Beth Christian, $180,560, for a single family residence and porch, at 415 Sanders Road;
Thomas Bellan, $50,400, for a detached residential garage, at 165 Old Kentucky Road S.;
Debbie Bowers and Jennie Dotson, $48,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 115 Church Hill Circle;
Glenn R. Miller and Nina Miller, $7,000, for a new roof, at 815 Gregg Mill Road;
Earnest David Cole, $54,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 900 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap;
Michael Moore and Eileen Ignaut, $109,465, for an on frame modular, at 765 Roaring Fork Road;
Betty Southerland and Terry Southerland, $2,000, for a remodel, at 120 Plainview Heights Circle;
Charles A. Sullivan and Cathy Sullivan, $16,000, for a bathroom remodel, at 115 Harmony Circle;
Donald Davis and Jayne Ann Davis, $5,000, for a carport, at 885 W. Allens Bridge Road;
Richard A. Couture and Diane M. Couture, $21,775, for a detached accessory building, at 195 Moon Creek Road;
Joy P. Rednour, $152,812, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 4245 Sinking Springs Road;
Jon Herman and Kim Herman, $220,000, for a single family residence and carport, at 2635 Milburnton Road;
Dwayne and Christine Raines, $29,765, for a single wide manufactured home, at 3155 Sunnydale Road;
Crown Castle, USA Inc., $100,000, for commercial installation of new equipment, at 10529 Kingsport Highway;
Todd Stron and Robin Lee Stron, $334,141.03, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 1250 McMillian Road, Midway;
Charles and Patricia Higges, $261,800, for an on frame modular, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 900 Gregg Mill Road;
Keith Knuckles and Helen Knuckles, $5,000, for a deck, at 285 N. Pruitt Road;
Donna and James Weeks, $35,000, for a single family residence, at 195 Birds Bridge Road;
Charles Clyde Peters, $2,800, for a new roof, at 344 Darnell Road;
Robert W. Hale and Patricia Hale, $83,163.98, for a double wide manufacture home, at 490 Bishop Loop;
Kathy H. Ball and Denny Ball, $32,000, for a deck, at 90 Nursing Home Road;
Kenneth and Angela Pinkston, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 435 Murray Bridge Road, Mohawk;
Travis Cooter, $160,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 80 Brown Road;
Travis Cooter, $160,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 60 Brown Road;
Travis Cooter, $160,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 40 Brown Road;
Travis Cooter, $160,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 20 Brown Road;
Ronald R. Crum, $175,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 229 Jim Fox Road;
Derek and Becka Rogers, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached res garage and porch, at 3495 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk;
Howard and Hannah Lamb, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 155 Jarrell Road, Mohawk;
Hugh Brown and Beatrice Brown revocable trust, $100,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 2670 Sunnydale Road;
Jeffrey W. Pigott and Michelle L. Pigott, $75,000, for a detached acc building – hanger, at 588 Skyway Drive;
Stanley Roberts and Mary Sue Roberts, $2,500, for a porch, at 3575 Middle Creek Road;
Donnie W. Shelton, $2,000, for a residential addition, at 4775 Rheatown Road;
Paul K. Vale and Anne S. Vale, $20,000, for a detached res garage, at 1190 Carl Doty Road;
Robert Tocci and Marie Tocci, $225,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 1400 Walters Road;
Calvin Holt, $98,419, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1070 East Fork Road;
Glen Ailshie and Betty Ailshie, $19,897, for a residential addition, at 1589 Smelcer Road;
Gary R. Styons annd Kelly G. Styons, $40,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1660 Old Mountian Road;
Gary L. Key, $50,000, for excavation, at 1205 Fish Hatchery Road;
William McGarvey, Judy McGarvey and Michael McGarvey, $8,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1377 Culbertson Road;
Clayton Homes, $198,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage and porch, at 585 Roaming Drive, Chuckey