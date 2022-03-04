County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in March included:
Robert Tompkins and Crystal Nugent, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 135 Nolichuckey Road;
Franklin Q. Tervin and Joellen S. Tervin, $10,800, for a carport, at 3553 Newport Highway;
Julie M. Montgomery, $206,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1895 Happy Valley Road, Limestone;
Brandon Manning, $149,000, on-frame modular, 656 Calico Road, Afton;
John McKinney and Melanie McKinney, $280,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 2305 Matthews Loop Road, Mohawk;
Shane Henderson and Megan Henderson, $89,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 132 Holiday Lane;
Leslie and Debra Parmen, $173,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1695 Sunnydale Road;
James and Sherri Bishop, $220,000, for a single family residence and deck, 68 Tucker Court;
John and Tena DuShane, $115,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 385 Midway Circle, Midway;
Daniel Wampler, $3,500, for a covered porch, at 5755 McDonald Road;
Doyle H. Carter and Charlene D. Carter, $75,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3665 Sinking Springs Road, Midway;
Doyle H. Carter and Charlene D. Carter, $85,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3605 Sinking Springs Road, Midway;
Brian and Laurie Reed, $5,000, for a detached accessory building, at 540 Kelley Gap Road;
Ashley Beltran, $2,000, for a residential addition, at 132 Greenfield St.;
Heather Newton, $322,478, for an on-frame modular and detached residential garage, at 615 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey;
Albright United Methodist Church, $3,500, for a deck around pool, at 6535 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;
Gautam Patel, $4,000, for renovations, at 6757 Asheville Highway;
Brian Hartley and Jennifer Hartley, $200,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 145 Carlton Ridge;
CMH, $265,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
William J. Troyer and Shelly R. Troyer, $130,000, for a residential addition and attached residential garage, at 5365 Horton Highway;
Stephen J. Schrock, $15,000, for a deck, at 785 Keller Road, Afton;
Jason Day Construction, $315,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 260 Greenlawn Ave.;
Jason Day Construction, $309,900, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 280 Greenlawn Ave.;
James H. Rector and Linda R. Gregg, $109,999, for a double wide manufacture home, at 7940 Horton Highway;
Bruce Clawson, $110,800.22, for a single wide manufactured home, at 500 Fox Mays Road;
Robert R. Shipley Jr. and Brenda S. Shipley, $1,500, for an enclosing a porch, at 1660 Whirlwind Road;
James F. Conte and Suony D. Conte, $24,456, for a new roof, at 215 Skyway Drive;
Michael McCondless, $121,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 141 Popular Springs Road;
Tony and Christy Shelton, $75,000, for a remodel, at 256 Meadowbrook Road, Afton;
Chad E. Gregg and Shirley A. Gregg, $205,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1444 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim;
Legrande Boyer and Kathy Jo Yates, $50,000, for a renovation, at 43 Steven Drive, Chuckey;
Sean Wheeler, $245,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 440 Reece Road;
Eric Frye and Lana Frye, $208,252, for a single family residence, at 466 House Road;
Willard Ray Coleman and Anna Coleman, $3,000, for a new roof, at 11570 Lonesome Pine, Bulls Gap;
Dean and Mary Lewis, $195,000, for an on-frame modular, at 140 Sunny Vale Road;
Lynn Lamons, $60,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 545 Snake Road, Mosheim;
Stephen S. Moser Jr., $33,900, for a detached residential garage, at 237 Cedar Creek Road;
David B. Wente and Marva Wente, $31,472, for a detached residential garage, at 660 Harold Cemetery Road;
Paul L. Roberts and Jocelyn S. Roberts, $21,000, for a detached residential garage, at 275 Lovers Lane;
Paul L. Roberts and Jocelyn S. Roberts, $188,974, for single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 275 Lovers Lane;
Robert R. Shipley Jr. and Brenda S. Shipley, $23,000, for a commercial addition, at 1660 Whirlwind Road;
Ronald W. Shepherd and Deana Shepherd, $86,048, for a single family residence, at 140 Bright Hope Road;
Jan G. Crum, Jeremy G. Crum and Jimmie G. Crum, $75,000, for a commercial storage building, at 7454 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Christopher Bailey and Sallie Bailey, $125,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 295 N. Massengill Road;
Dustin and Leah Moore, $50,000, for a remodel, at 885 Mt. Hebron Road;
Robby Britton, no value listed, for a commercial interior remodel, at 145 Wilson Hill Road;
Karen A. Wallace, $71,220, for a single family residence and porch, at 197 Oasis Road;
William R. Jones, Sherri L. Jones, $20,000, for a deck, at 2660 Sunnydale Road;
Robert R. Dempsey and Cynthia W. Dempsey, $14,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1284 Sugarbowl Road, Chuckey;
Matthew D. Carter, $120,128, for a single family residence and porch, at 3995 S. Mohawk Road, Midway