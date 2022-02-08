County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in January included:
Larry J. Hicks, $9,500, for a carport, at 1620 Pilot Mountain Road, Bulls Gap;
Angie Bowers, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2185 Shiloh Road;
Clayton Homes, $150,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 3335 Little Chuckey Road, Mosheim;
Clayton Homes, $150,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 3315 Little Chuckey Road, Mosheim;
Albert Menard and Elizabeth Menard, $8,000, for a roof extension, at 215 Pine Ridge Drive, Afton;
Albert Menard and Elizabeth Menard, $18,600, for a carport, at 215 Pine Ridge Drive, Afton;
Lindsey Helfrich and Danette Slack, $180,000, for a single family residence, at 1780 Brown Springs Road;
Charles Stump and Angela Stump, $131,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 2948 Sunnydale Road;
Christopher and Kayla Ward, $220,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2598 S. Wesley Chapel Road;
Jason and Shelly Smith, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2750 Olivet Mountain Road;
Raymond Bowlin, $99,900, for a double wide manufactured home, at 100 Mefford Road, Mohawk;
Burke and Amy Vanderlind, $500,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 5276 Blue Springs Parkway;
Cheryl Allen, $400,000, for a single family residence, at 1560 Swatsell Road;
Arthur R. Barnello and Roxanne Barnello, $43,100, for a detached residential garage, at 1710 108 Cut-off;
Lance and Rachel Waddell, $5,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1240 Henard Road;
Frederick Cutshaw, $120,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1300 Old Mountain Road;
Christen W. Collins, $400,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 400 Jubilee Road, Afton;
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, $1,058, for a church, at 5915 Erwin Highway, Chuckey;
Robert Perez and Chelsea Ridd, $60,000, for a remodel, at 3820 Jones Bridge Road;
Raynelle A. Sgambati, $13,800, for a deck, at 4035 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Limestone;
William L. Wagner and Bridget Wagner, $12,000, for a residential addition, at 5209 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap;
Nicholas D. Gunter and Aundrea Gunter, $219,712, for a single family residence and carport, at 525 Pigeon Creek Road;
Bonnie Rector, $82,787, for a single wide manufactured home, at 11992 Horton Highway, Baileyton;
Leslie and Angie Weems, $200,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 761 Boyd Carter Road, Chuckey;
Bill G. Neal and Sandra J. Neal, $4,500, for a deck, at 4582 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey;
Eric W. Benson, $190,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2050 Culbertson Road;
Myron L. Cherry annd Kim Cherry, $16,500, for a deck, at 360 Loves Lane;
Nathan and Ida Cohen, $535,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 1030 Chimney Top Lane, Chuckey;
Travis Cooter, $140,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 480 Fox Mays Road;
Travis Cooter, $140,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 460 Fox Mays Road;
Marsha A. Parkins, $200,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 3755 Sunnydale Road;
Patricia Bennett, $150,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 644 Old Midway Road, Midway;
Patricia Bennett, $40,000, for a detached residential garage, at 655 Old Midway Road, Midway;
William Sievers and Davon Sievers, $216,390, for a double wide manufactured home, at 13940 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Steven Bubb, $131,875, for a double wide manufactured home, at 2150 Jonesborough Road;
Audrey Lowery, $125,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 104 Valerie Lane;
Samuel Rex Garber Sr. and Mary K. Garber, $4,500, for a detached residential accessory building, at 721 Flatwoods Road, Mosheim;
Wayne Lowe, $2,100, for a deck, at 265 Union Chapel Road, Afton;
Keith and Tracey Comstock, $186,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 3100 Blue Springs Parkway;
Morgan and Sarah Decker, $20,000, for a renovation/remodel, at 2289 Decker Mountain Road;
Michael Russo and Jennifer Russo, $456,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1585 Davis Valley Road, Afton;
John F. Tipton annd Christa Tipton, $239,000, for a detached residential accessory building (hanger), at 709 Skyway Drive, Chuckey;
Amos L. Stoltfus and Priscilla S. Stoltfus, $750,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 320 River Village Lane, Afton;
Roy Thoma and Sandra Thoma, $150,000, for a detached residential accessory building (hanger), at 25 Kitty Hawk Drive, Chuckey;
Roy Thoma and Sandra Thoma, $500,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 25 Kitty Hawk Drive, Chuckey;
John F. Walter ad Sylvia T. Walter, $588,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 47 Devault Court;
Jerry D. Reese and Barbara J. Reese, $25987.98, for a attached residential garage and detached residential accessory building, at 1280 Dunham Road, Chuckey;
Alex Templeton and Joni Templeton, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3835 Old Asheville Highway;
James Roger Pruitt and Sandra Sue Pruitt, $8,000, for a detached residential garage, at 955 Oss Williams Road, Limestone;
Jessie Brown and Susan Brown, $133,000, for a double wide manufactured home and deck, at 331 Ted Weems Road;
Clayton Homes, $150,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1660 Sunnyside Road;
Ayla Manuel, $110,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 345 Colyer Road;
John L. Willis annd Cassandra L. Willis, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 21 Rader Union Lane;
Gloria Susong, $75,000, for a detached residential garage, at 346 Whitehouse Road;
Gloria Susong, $200,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 340 Whitehouse Road;
Kimberly Dykes, $150,000, for a attached residential garage, at 385 Stroud Road, Mohawk;
James Scheffler, $45,000, for a residential addition, at 925 Whirlwind Road;
William and Nancy Thompson family trust, William and Nancy Thompson, trustee, $486,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch;
Jeffrey and Michele Pigott, $388,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 588 Skyway Drive, Chuckey;
Olga L. Arroyo and Andres Saucedo, $8,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1365 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey