County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in January included:
Matthew Stanley, $100,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 110 Carr Lane;
Mark Marzalek and Rhonda Marszalek, $141,300, for a double wide manufacture home and porch, at 855 Lee Road;
Thomas Hilliard, $5,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 3535 Kelley Gap Road;
Bobby L. Gray and Jessica N. Gray, $14,497, for a detached residential garage, at 2918 Old Snapps Ferry Road;
Carroll Long, $125,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at Roaring Fork Road;
Charles and Amanda Chase, $35,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1234 Smelcer Road, Mohawk;
Wilmer D. Bradley, trustee of the Wilmer D. Bradley trust, $48,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1220 White Sands Road;
Joan M. Lepaye, $14,465, for a new roof, at 540 Haney Hill Road;
Terry Claibourne, $3,600, for a new roof, at 1188 Frank Roberts Road;
Mark H. Marshall and Shana R. Marshall, $150,000, for a residential addition and renovations, at 99 GeFellers Road;
Robert A. Gibson, $81,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 830 Gibson Road;
Dan Fiore and Kerri L. Fiore, $80,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 1530 Sunnydale Road;
Sean Wheeler and Wendi Wheeler, $168,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 175 Moon Creek Road;
Crockett Real Estate Holdings, LLC, $126,551, for pumps and canopy, at 195 Van Hill Road;
Jamie Y. Humbert and Jonathan D. Humbert, $81,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 100 Bill Dobson Lane;
Terry Lawson, $360,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 300 Haun School Lane;
Richard Banetl, $156,500, for a single family modular, at 4000 Old Asheville Highway;
Jonathan Kirk and Lora Kirk, $80,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 665 Wykle Road;
Mason Baker and Melanie D. Baker, $104,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1395 Old Mountain Road;
Jim Barfield, $80,000, for a detached residential garage, at 835 Bowers Road;
Daniel D. Coombe and Kaitlyn J. Coombe, $293,400, for a single family residence and porch, at 3050 Clear Springs Road;
John Iorga Jr. and Luminitza Iorga, $18,450, for decks, at 292 C.M. Jones Road;
Margaret Berry, $69,716, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1904 Phillipi Road, Midway;
Jay S. Roths and Andrea M. Roths, $40,000, for a residential addition to accessory building, at 286 Harold Cemetery Road;
LeeAnn Fisher, $134,396, for a double wide manufacture home, at 770 Quaker Knob Road, Chuckey;
Charlene H. Brockwell, $120,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 780 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Dennis Elwell, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 138 Clemmer Drive, Chuckey;
CMH Homes Inc., $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage and porch, at 590 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
CMH Homes Inc., $183,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 165 Northwood Lane;
Larry Jennings, $89,141, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 460 Dunham Road;
Eric Dobson, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home and porch, at 889 Browns Bridge Road;
Gregory J. Yarborough and Debora Yarborough, $7,863, for a new roof, at 200 Sunnydale Road;
Michael Vazquez, $25,000, for a remodel, at 16 Lambs Park, Limestone;
Maria S. Kiraly, $20,000, for a residential addition, at 2960 Doty Chapel Road, Afton;
Elizabeth Hayes, $131,943, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 17675 Kingsport Highway;
Amy Bingham, $108,080, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 506 Grassy Creek Road;
Raelynn L. Brown, $122,927, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 14125 Lonesome Pie Trail;
Jason Mann and Halina Mann, $72,240, for a single family residence, detached residential garage and porch, at 1975 Susong Road;
Hoosier Builders LLC, $245,000, for a single family residence attached residential garage and porch, at 243 Club House Lane;
Dawn S. Tell, $2,500, for a deck, at 175 Iron Bridge Road;
Tiffany Frieary and Michael Frieary, $55,000, for a detached accessory building, at 265 Bibles Chapel Road, Midway;
Old Castle Building Envelope Inc., $356,892, for a commercial addition at 920 Pottertown Road;
Billy Malone and Patsy Malone, $80,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 160 Cherokee St.;
Greeneleigh Lots, LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 200 Summerhaven Drive;
Maxine E. Johnson, $5,300, for a new roof, at 497 Hartshaw Drive;
David Meghreblian, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 260 Dinwiddie Road, Chuckey;
Jack Sexton and David and Amy Smith, $88,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 520 Bill Jones Road, Afton;
Samantha Pitera, $6,800, for a new roof, at 124 Deerfoot Lane;
Randall Matthews, $18,200, for a residential addition, at 50 Mulberry Road;
Richard A. Moore and Julie A. Moore, $1,500, for a detached accessory building, at 320 Wayland Drive;
Volker Kemmann and Isle B. Kemmenn, $104,000, for a residential addition;
William Moffitt and Lori Moffitt, $148,000, for an on frame module, at 360 S. Friendship Road;
Brenda Chalfant, $225,000, for an on frame modular, at 1050 Oregan Trail;
Lisa Ruggieri annd Rickey Ruggieri, $177,616, for a single family residence, attached resident garage and porch, at 920 Bass Memorial Road;
Keith Salyers and Melanie Ohara Salyers, $177,467, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1000 Valleydale Road;
Mark A. Holt II, $200,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 329 Kitchen Branch Road;
Donnie Brooks, $140,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch;
Cynthia R. Ehrhardt, $78,976, for a double wide manufacture home, at 80 Doughty Chapel Road;
Lucien G. Langlois, $106,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 10995 Baileyton Road;
Dennis W. Johnson, $68,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 255 Redwood Lane;
Clint and Amanda Lambert, $5,000, for a remodel, at 99 Falcon Circle, Afton;
William and Sheila Morrison, Morrison family trust, $35,000, for a remodel, at 7915 Newport Highway;
John T. Seaton, $190,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 113 Estate Drive;
Brian Van Vooren, $15,000, for a remodel, 2315 Whirlwind Road;
Brenda P. Allen, $14,280, for a detached residential garage, at 136 Lakeview St.;
Kamran and Cindy C. Hayel, $45,000, for an office/guest house, at 418 Tunnell Road;
Bliss Gonzales, $144,000, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 50 Croffkirk Road, Midway;
Teresa Crimmins, $160,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at Rader Lane;
Thomas and Lisa Tyrrell, $50,000, for a single family residence, at 1585 Little Meadow Creek Road;
Richard and Julie Moore, $60,000, for a single family residence, at 320 Wayland Drive;
Abby Butterfield, $375,000, for a single family residence, at 929 Downey Road, Chuckey;
Walmart Stores East LP, $26,000, for signage, at 1655 Pottertown Road, Midway;
Elizabeth Williamson and Karla Randall, $59,900, for double wide manufacture home, at 391 Forest Road;
Philip England, $225,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 350 Sinking Creek Road, Chuckey;
Danny L. Pitts and Michelle Pitts, $82,985, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1220 McMillan Road