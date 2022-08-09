County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in July included:
Trisha M. Jenkins, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 11577 Kingsport Highway;
Christopher Calfee, $15,000, for a detached residential garage, at 785 Guthries Greene Road, Bulls Gap;
Lisa Wilson, $103,900, for a single wide manufactured home, at 870 Mt. Hebron Road;
Joseph and Crystal Wiech, $16,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2594 N. Wesley Chapel Road;
Kevin C. Malarchick, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 5076 Horton Highway;
Roy Vern Milton, $143,100, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 495 Joe Ball Road;
Donald D. Kilday and Connie L. Kilday, $12,000, for a detached residential garage, at 390 Crum Circle;
Neva Dye, $50,000, for a residential addition, at 2100 Whirlwind Road;
Michael McCollian and Laurie McCollian, $196,634, for a double wide manufacture home, at 271 Doc Hawkins Road;
Ronald Hale, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 155 Jeffries Lane, Mosheim;
Roger Helbert and Katherine Helbert, $22,000, for a detached residential garage, at 619 Gass Memorial Road;
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, $7,700, for a sign, at 4170 Newport Highway;
Olivia Hinkle, $2,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2600 Warrensburg Road;
Kenneth Wolf Jr., $85,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 3426 Dulaney Road, Mosheim;
Dora M. Nutting and Dale S. Nutting, $257,671.11, for a double wide manufacture home, at 995 Welcome Grove, Mosheim;
Bryan and Tammy Bowman, $20,000, for a residential addition, at 355 Park Lane;
Ken Wolf, $4,000, for a detached accessory building, at 3425 Dulaney Road, Mosheim;
Gary L. Key, $175,000, for two cabins, at 1205 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk;
Wanda Gibson, $5,000, for a deck with roof, at 511 Blackberry Lane, Afton;
James A. Weeks and Donna D. Weeks, $2,000, for a carport, at 195 Birds Bridge Road;
Crystal Jennings, $175,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 735 Shipley Road;
Ricky W. Lundy, $255,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 1855 Happy Valley Road, Mosheim;
John and Julie M. Davis, $250,000, for an off frame modular, attached residential garage and porch, at 600 Dunham Road, Chuckey;
David and Gayle Smith, $184,000, for an off-frame modular, attached residential garage and porch, at 630 Dunham Road, Chuckey;
Roger A. Kelley and Dixie J. Kelley, $5,000, for a deck, at 3265 Newport Highway;
Dan W. Enright and Renee H. Enright, $25,000, for a residential addition, at 435 Sioux Trail;
Joshua Brooks, $350,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 740 Brooks Drive;
Eldon L. Duncan, $27,000, for a detached residential garage, at 790 Old Stage Road;
Suzanne Masoner, $350,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 694 Bright Hope Road;
Elaine D. Manuel, $7,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 9 Old Ridge Lane;
Matthew and Ashley Bowen, $8,000, for a residential addition, at 840 Bandy Road;
Howard and Julia Davis, $33,000, for a detached residential garage and detached residential accessory building, at 1640 Hillcut Road;
Jeffrey and Shelly Lewis, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1055 Fillers Mill Road;
Richard S. Hayes, $12,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 18 Shady Rest Circle;
Elmer J. Tweed, $3,500, for a deck, at 91 Goddard Drive;
Anthony C. Monroe, $125,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 330 Reed Road;
Justin Kiehl and Debra Kiehl, $43,175, for a detached residential garage, at 2695 Old Ducktown Road, Limestone;
Donald E. Braman and Rita C. Braman, $500,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 4685 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey;
Mason Ailstock and Victoria Ailstock, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2100 Kenneytown Road;
Meaghan Cameron, $10,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1725 Dodd Branch Road;
Dustin Smith, $202,250, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 3100 Cedar Creek Road;
Mandi Dean and Cody Dean, $98,000, for a single family residence and detached residential garage, at 220 Old Baileyton Road;
Donnie Brooks, $200,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 150 Viking Circle;
Beth E. Spencer Anderson, $200,000, for a single family residence, at 65 Bear Hollow Road;
Douglas S. Wright, $70,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, at 1325 Mysinger Road;
Robert L. Perez and Chelsea Ridd, $7,000, for a deck, at 3820 Jones Bridge Road;
Mike and Lisa Koeppel, $350,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 141 E. Ridges Drive, Chuckey;
Jones Fry, $20,000, for a remodel, at 55 Third St.;
Martha Brown Trust, $5,500, for a roof, at 3420 Blue Springs Parkway;
Sherrie L. Ottinger and Craig R. Ottinger, $25,000, for renovations, at 63 Baileyton Main St.;
Bryan Brooks and Jennifer Brooks, $30,000, for a detached residential garage, at 500 Self Road;
Ernestina Van Leer, $120,000, for a remodel, at 5095 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap;
Robert and Debra Jenovai, $180,000, for an on-frame modular, at 1910 Mason Lodge Road, Mohawk;
CMH Homes Inc., $140,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2605 Milburnton Road, Limestone;
Megan Young, $120,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 60 Seaton Road, Afton;
Willie Jenkins and Mary Jenkins, $299,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 5490 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap;
King Of Our Castle LLC, $310,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 111 Sugar Cove Lane;
Sandra E. Hamlin, $185,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 945 Lonesome Road, Midway;
Gary Hale, $2,000, for a carport, at 155 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap;
Thomas Phipps, $92,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 3685 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim;
Ryan Tell, $90,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 169 Iron Ridge Road, Mosheim;
Lanora F. Dean, $24,000, for single wide manufactured home, at 2559 Blue Springs Parkway;
Mario Morales Jr., $4,500, for a deck, at 366 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey;
Sean and Tamera Lannigan, $350,000, for an on-frame modular, at 4213 Oak Hills Road;
Sonja Wilkes, $4,400, for a roof, at 820 Tyne Gray Road, Afton;
Samantha R. Platt and Blair J. Platt, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 940 Tyne Gray Road, Afton;
Robert Starnes and Georganna Starnes, $8,000, for a residential addition, at 285 Mortis Hollow Lane, Afton;
Travis Cunningham and Lindsey Cunningham, $450,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 400 Red Hill Road;
Austin Jones and Kristal Daniel, $53,916, for a single family residence and porch, at 5905 Whitehouse Road;
Jerry Riddle, $94,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 605 Buckboard Road;
Roger N. Buch II and Elizabeth N. Buch, $70,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 220 Erin Lane, Bulls Gap;
Titan Rev. Trust, Magnolia Rev. Trust – Quantos LLC, trustee, $925,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2700 Little Meadow Creek Road;
Krzysztof Ospelt, $191,589, for a single family residence and porch, at 7120 Newport Highway