County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in July included:
Frank G. Cremins and Betty Lou Cremins, $120,000, for a single family residence and deck, at 125 Old Cemetery Road;
Sherry Myers, $6,000, for a residential addition, at 35 Doak Hensley Road;
Daniel B. Gibbs and Cheryl Gibbs, $2,000, for a detached accessory building, at 596 E. Stage Coach Road;
Sharon Conley, $101,500, for a double wide manufactured home and deck, at 1655 Old Mountain Road;
Samantha Oliver, $135,500, for a double wide manufactured home and deck, at 70 Colyer Road;
Amber L. Wilhoit and Theodore C. Wilhoit, $8,230, for a detached accessory building, at 3885 Afton Road;
Blackburn Holding LLC, no value listed, for a plan review – Dollar General, at 12345 Newport Highway;
Sam Britton, $144,416, for a single family residence — log cabin, porch and deck, at 230 W. Pine Road;
John Morehouse and Melissa Morehouse, $32,522, for a detached accessory building, at 325 Cedar Crest Road;
Victor Gene Smith and Robin L. Smith, $250,000, for a single family residence, at 285 Tweed Springs Road;
Alex A. McLean, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 4742 Buckingham Road;
David Sallee and Nancy Sallee, $5,000, for a detached accessory building, at 120 Joseph Drive;
Ronald A. Rader and Patsy G. Rader, $60,772, for single family residence and porch, at 12690 Newport Highway;
Richard Canale and Linda Canale, $4,000, for a residential addition, at 2401 Buckingham Road;
Gary Peay and Wendy Peay, $12,000, for a detached accessory building, at 360 E. Seven Springs Lane;
Kimberly Daeger, $56,000, for an off-frame modular and foundation, at 3599 Marvin Road;
Richard Bruetle and Nicolle Bruetle, $36,000, for a detached residential garage, at 196 Gibson Road;
Jerry D. Reese and Barbara J. Reese, $63,550, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1280 Dunham Road;
James Buddy Cobble and Phyllis Watts, $19,900, for a detached residential garage, at 1270 Henard Road;
Michael D. Lundy and Jennifer A. Lundy, $45,000, for a residential addition, 750 Cannon Road;
Frank Fillebeck Jr. and Renee L. Fillebeck, $245,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 492 Katie Lane;
Ronald McAmis and Teresa McAmis, $85,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 15650 Kingsport Highway;
Dennis B. Broeske and Karen Lee Broeske, $400,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 2415 Old Jonesboro Road;
Richard E. Treadway Jr. and Anita J. Treadway, $16,839, for a detached accessory building, at 231 Jennings Lane;
John Steven Haugh, $48,690, for a single wide manufactured home, at 4805 Old Snapps Ferry Road;
Rick Fillers, $134,304, for a single family residence and porch, 2655 S. Wesley Chapel Road;
Donald and Deborah Epley, $28,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1395 W. Allens Bridge Road;
Phyllis Ann Pridham, $35,000, for a single family residence and porch, 5090 Newport Highway;
Tim Perez and Anne Perez, $21,392, for a new roof, at 138 Belle Meade Court;
Jimmie D. Coffey and Emma Bobby Berry, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 3841 Jones Bridge Road;
Jeff L. Davis and Cora D. Davis, $59,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 228 Loves Lane;
Mike Leslie, $60,226, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3435 Old Asheville Highway;
Horacio Guzman, $4,000, for a retaining wall/patio, at 529 Earnest Road;
Jeffrey B. Holt and Traci M. Holt, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 13520 Kingsport Highway;
Carlos Torres, $60,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 25 W. Pines Road, Afton;
Johnny L. Roberts and Elizabeth Ann Roberts, $169,920, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and carport, at 210 Frank Thacker Lane;
Debra Ann (Wells) Hooper, $2,000, for a residential addition, at 650 Sunnydale Road;
Terry Lee Couch and Teresa Killion, $43,203.39, for a single wide manufactured home, at 815 Concord Road;
William E. Lawrence Jr. and Patricia Lawrence, $250,000, for a single family residence, at 285 Cottontail Lane;
Douglas P. Bishop and Brenda C. McIntyre, $25,000, for renovations and new roof, at 26 Trails End Lane;
Larry Shelton, $1,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 594 Horace Bitner Road;
Shannon B. Cain, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 375 Pitt Loop;
Diona L. Health, $4,500, for a new roof, at 240 Nadine Ave.;
Carlyle Construction, LLC, $310,000, for single family residence and attached residential garage, at 134 River Pointe Drive;
Carlyle Construction, LLC, $295,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 164 River Point Drive;
Carlyle Construction, LLC, $330,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 224 River Pointe Drive;
Carlyle Construction, LLC, $320,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 244 River Pointe Drive;
Tom Flaglor, $170,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 259 Myers Acres Lane;
Blackburn Holding, LLC, $900,000, for a commercial building – Dollar General, at 12345 Newport Highway;
Robert Martin and Carole A. Buskirk, $44,020, for a detached accessory building, at 1635 Rheatown Road;
Tammy Jo Karsten, $2,000, for a new roof, at 4427 Viking Mountain Road;
Tyler Foreman, $102,199, for a double wide manufacture home, at 890 Old Kentucky Road S.;
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, $362,732, for a commercial tire shop, at 10465 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, $8,387,088, for a commercial travel center, at 10465 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Elmer G. Dougherty and Laura L. Dougherty, $4,200, for a carport, at 5710 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Ahmad Fayyazi, $1,250, for a sign, at 10025 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Wilmer D. Bradley, $12,240, for a detached accessory building, at 1220 White Sands Road;
Wilmer D. Bradley, $6,800, for a gazebo, at 1220 White Sands Road;
Efrain Oriedo and Rosalinda Oriedo, $7,000, for a residential addition, at 116 Pelican Lane;
Charles Fields, $78,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 2671 Doty Chapel Road, Afton;
Leonard Hensley, $61,305, for a single wide manufactured home, at 870 Gravelwoods Road, Midway;
Sean Wheeler, $140,000, for a single family residence and deck, at 195 Moon Creek Road;
Keith Hillyer, $152,980, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1595 Rheatown Road, Chuckey;
Bill and Tammy Oliver, $15,000, for a detached residential garage, at 160 Freedom Road, Limestone;
Wilmer D. Bradley, $65,069, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1220 White Sands Road;
Bobbie M. Edwards, $6,000, for a porch and renovation, at 700 Cannon Road;
Spencer Mathes and Savannah Mathes, $18,225, for a new roof, 1520 Nolichuckey Road;
Jerry W. Laughlin and Debbie H. Laughlin, $15,075, for a new roof, at 155 Fallen Bridge Lane;
Robi T. Hensley III and Cori L. Hensley, $22,000, for a carport, at 3405 Holly Creek Road;
Audrey Willard, $126,400, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 950 Dodd Branch Road;
Rosalinda Oviedo and Efrain Oviedo, $13,500, for a residential addition, deck and plumbing, at 116 Pelican Lane;
Scott Jackson, $281,280, for a single family residence and porch, at 145 Spider Stines Road;
Tony and Trina Youngbar, $20,000, for a single family residence, deck, renovation and new roof, at 3270 Ripley Island Road;
Mark D. Sortore and Stacy M. Dunn, $78,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 829 Dyer Hollow Road