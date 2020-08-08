County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in June included:
Gerald O. Ray Jr. and Jessica D. Ray, $18,000, for a covered deck, at 945 Sioux Trail;
Larry Morrison and Marie Morrison, no value listed, for demolition, at 1430 Sunnyside Road;
Jamey Starnes and April Starnes, $58,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 4419 Gap Mountain Road;
Patricia Dishne, $55,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1240 Bill Martin Road;
William Babb, $112,599, for a double wide manufactured home, at 40 Old Kentucky Road S.;
Lonnie Hattan and Jessie L. Hattan III, $226,600, for an on-frame modular home, at 245 Milburnton Road;
Love’s Travel Stops & County Stores, no value listed, for tireshop plan review, at 10465 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Ralph Leone, $119,418, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 2873 Camp Creek Road;
Art and Roxanne Barnello, $325,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1710 107 Cutoff, Afton;
Jimmy C. Starnes and Angela A. Starnes, $2,000, for a detached residential garage, at 356 Starnes Lane;
Romeo United Methodist Church, $5,000, for replacing an awning with a lean-to, at 11095 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Bernie Anderson, $32,400, for a detached residential garage, at 1820 Seaton Road;
David Salyer and Kathy Salyer, $2,000, for a deck, at 995 Mountain Valley Road;
Cell Tower Owner, Crown Castle, $49,500, for upgraded equip, at 2 Carr Lane S., Fall Branch;
Ricky D. Frye, $98,860, for a single family residence and deck, at 350 Rader Sidetrack;
Jackie E. Bell III, $8,000, for a new roof, at 285 Wayland Drive;
Dustin & Olivia Crain, $90,000, for a double wide manufactured home and two decks, at 1024 Valleydale Road, Mosheim;
James E. Christian, $87,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 40 Albany Access Road;
Jennifer S. Gross, $60,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 260 Ricker Road;
Richard Pisula and Petea Homann, $6,000, for a detached accessory building, at 411 E. Stagecoach Road;
Christopher A. Reha and Trudy Reha, $230,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch, deck, gas, mechanical and plumbing, at 325 Barren Road, Chuckey;
Chris Morgan, $65,184, for a single wide manufactured home, at 3570 Milburnton Road, Limestone;
Adam B. Clark and Andres S. Clark, $56,600, for a double wide manufactured home, at 225 Catawba Road;
Ryan K. Mosier, $15,000, for finishing a basement, at 52 Mill Drive;
Chris Lady and Dana Burton, $7,000, for a remodel, at 65 Lakeshore Drive;
Vestal F. Watts and Betty Watts, $800, for replacing a covered porch, at 647 Seaton Road;
Thomas J. Stewart and Michelle Stewart, $249,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 1175 Pates Hill Road;
Elijah and Haye Tillman, $34,779.33, for a detached steel residential garage, at 4786 Chuckey Pike;
Wilmer D. Bradley, $8,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1220 White Sands Road;
DeWayne and Kelly Price, $75,000, for a detached residential garage, at 15675 Kingsport Highway;
Kevin Seaton, $91,749, for a double wide manufactured home, at 340 Brackens Lane, Afton;
Ahmad Fayyazi, $89,999, for a remodel, at 10025 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Mark Cutshaw, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1450 McCoy Road;
Sharleen Willis and Barbara Purkey, $88,181, for a double wide manufactured home, at 5045 Kingsport Highway;
James R. Hale, $15,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1050 Doak Hensley Road;
Francis Summer, $208,316, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 777 Love Hollow Road;
Michael J. Evans, $5,000, for a carport, at 840 Lovelace Road;
Deborah Purgason, $2,900, for a carport, at 271 Purgason Road;
Craig Olson, $15,000, for a detached residential garage, at 630 Rader Lane;
Hugh Lamb, $1,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1396 Fairview Road;
James K. Wilhoit and Lisa Kim, $6,000, for a detached accessory building, at 420 White Sands Road;
Charles Chambers and Wanda Chambers, $35,000, for a residential addition, at 1026 Horse Creek Park Road;
Tyler J. Hall and Sabrina K. Foilmer, $325,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 553 Waterstone Circle;
Joshua and Tracy Tweed, $151,830, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 4195 Houston Valley Road;
James C. Babb Jr. and Judy Faye, $1,000, for a carport, at 238 Takeoff Lane;
Brenda And Jason Ricker, $2,606.99, for a carport, at 890 Quillen Shell Road;
Jeramiah W. Painter, $57,927.84, for a single wide manufactured home, at 526 Idell Road;
Fabie B. Castro and Jill M. Castro, $20,000, for an attached residential garage, at 3675 Holly Creek Road;
Donald and Julia Conner, $98,892, for a single wide manufactured home and porch, at 8371 Old Asheville Highway;
Hoby Hughes, no value listed, for demolition, at 1030 Kingsport Highway;
Otis L. Hilton and Darlene Hilton, $109,500, for a detached accessory building, at 470 Cannon Road;
Thomas Leblac and Paula Leblanc, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 155 Bishop Loop;
Wilma Roberts, $104,156, for a double wide manufactured home, at 8390 Kingsport Highway;
Edward J. Kotyncki, $20,000, for a residential addition, at 90 Carpenters Chapel Road;
Sharon Carrier and Harry Carrier, no value listed, for a new roof, at 415 Kingsport Highway;
Joseph M. Swatzell, $3,894, for a new roof, at 20 Vault Hill Road;
Travis Dearstone and Elissa G. Dearstone, $25,000, to finish home started in 1996, at 675 Bernard Road;
Jeffrey L. Brown, $17,000, for a residential addition, at 2456 Horton Highway;
Leith R. Tragerer and Heather Tragerer, $234,472, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1982 Olivet Mountain Road;
Alyson Z. Middlecamp, $33,448, for a residential addition, at 1540 Martin Road;
Lloyd S. Dawson, $60,000, for a renovation, at 3560 Kingsport Highway;
LV Holdings LLC, $3,000, for a renovation, at 99 Prairie Lane;
Longview Ranch Inc., no value listed, for temporary living quarters, at 190 Bledsoe Hollow Lane;
Jeffery Holt, $244,000, for a double wide manufactured home, 255 Spring Lane, Fall Branch;
Billy Wayne Collins, Linda L. Collins, Todd Collins and Melanie Collins, $82,000, for a detached accessory building, at 2550 Little Meadow Creek;
Richard Pisula and Petra Homann, $92,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 411 E. Stagecoach Road;
Branden Golden, $128,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 810 Welcome Grove Road;
Jeffery Lynn Cole, $5,535, for a new roof, at 255 Belle Arden Drive