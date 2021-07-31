County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in June included:
Amanda Anderson, $50,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 371 Forest Road;
Michael McCollier, $150,000, 275 Doe Hawkins Lane;
Jeffrey L. and Kimberly Collins, $191,520, for a detached accessory building, at 830 Old Jonesboro Road;
Ryan Schacke, $84,000, for a double wide manufacture home, 3594 Jones Bridge Road;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr., $8,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 245 Midway Circle, Midway;
Stephanie Wallin, $235,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage andn porch, at 395 Elmwood Road;
Jeff A. Morgan and Angela Morgan, $4,000, for a deck, at 2115 Jones Bridge Road;
Robert S. Anderson and Katherine C. Anderson, $56,300, for a detached residential garage and porch, at 360 107 Cutoff;
Dean Fledderjohn and Suzette Fledderjohn, $110,909, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1875 George Malone Road;
Fred Hatfield, $77,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 720 Mohawk Creek Road;
Loves Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc., $35,000, for a sign, at 10465 Lonesome Pine Trail;
American Greetings, $1,756,338, for a reroof, at 101 American Road, Afton;
Jimmy W. Seaton and Julie Blakeney, $31,762, for a detached residential garage, at 5865 Chuckey Pike;
Robert R. Broyles and Mariedith Broyles, $10,000, for a new roof, at 1320 Chuckey Highway;
John R and Natalie K. Coley, $166,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 110 N. Oakdale Road, Limestone;
Judy Wright, $6,000, for a repair, at 1299 Holly Creek Road;
William and Nancy Thompson, $30,000, for a detached accessory building, at 235 Bewley Road, Mosheim;
Curtis Lavergne, $189,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 75 E. Seven Springs Lane, Midway;
Tracie Pendley and Samantha Rohn, $95,800, for a double wide manufacture home, deck, mechanical and plumbing, at 990 Fishpond Road, Chuckey;
Joseph H. Parker and Joan D. Parker, $20,000, for a detached accessory building, at 675 Lee Road;
Larry D. Carter and Pat L. Carter, $37,920, for a single family residence and porch, at 50 Blackhorn Lane;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr., $8,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 221 Midway Circle, Midway;
Ronald J. Green and Barbara M. Green, $8,000, for a new roof, at 112 Windbranch Lane;
Daniel B. Sullivan, $150,000, for a attached residential garage, at 3685 Old Stage Road;
Timothy Carter, $12,250, for a covered porch, at 30 Ebenezer Loop;
Rickie Brooks, $179,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 770 Broyles Road;
St. James Fire Department, $42,312, for a detached residential garage, on St. James Road;
Joseph Beddingfield and Charlotte Beddingfield, $16,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2435 Houston Valley Road;
Michael Porcho, $74,670, for a detached residential garage, at 1917 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey;
Billy and Tracy Sexton, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2866 Democrat Road, Mohawk;
Tim Trainer and Lisa Trainer, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 215 Dominique Lane;
Elizabeth Woodson, $180,000, for a single family residence and deck, at 3412 S. Mohawk Road, Midway;
Vanessa Fox, $95,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 470 Parman Road;
Eastern Eight Community Development Corp, $137,562.44, at 8 Burkey Road;
Andrew Ruthven, $5,000, for an attached residential garage, at 105 Springbrook Road, Afton;
Elizabeth M. Hoxie, $14,405, for a new roof, at 186 Ebenezer Road;
Judy A. Wright, $25,000, for a remodel, at 1299 Holly Creek Road;
Allen and Engkel Builders, $175,000, for a single family residence, at 2395 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey;
Wesley and Christina Vaughn, $250,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 855 Blue Springs Road, Mohawk;
Wesley and Christina Vaughn, $30,000, for an attached residential garage and porch, at 855 Blue Springs Road;
Joan G. Godlewski and Ronald C. Godlewski, $39,400, for a detached accessory building, at 279 Jennings Lane;
Lisa Ruggieri, $109,276, for a double wide manufacture home, at 820 Gass Memorial Road;
CMH, $265,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 505 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
CMH, $265,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 525 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
Mary Lee Greenlee, $207,100, for a on-frame modular, porch and deck, at 950 Gregg Mill Road;
Raymond L. Haviland Jr. and Lynda M. Doyle, $70,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1485 Greystone Road;
Lonnie W. Kerbs and Sandra J. Kerbs, $9,600, for a new roof, 135 Fox Mays Road;
David Correa, $149,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 395 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey;
David Hutchins and Rhonda Hutchens, $230,000, for an off-frame modular, at 140 Walters Road;
Nick and Janine Loewen, $410,199, single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 980 Union Road;
Robert J. Grabowski and Deborah A. Grabowski, $255,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 825 House Road;
Mark D. Sweet and Susan J. Sweet, $390,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 340 Mitchell Road;
Derrick s. Haire, $90,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 370 Lonesome Pine Trail;
James A. Tittle and Mary H. Tittle, $7,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1430 Oss Williams Road;
Brad Slagle and Emily Slagle, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 451 Cockatiel Road;
Leslie R. and Linda A. Schuster, $25,000, for a renovation, at 4530 St. James Road;
Leslie R. and Linda A. Schuster, $62,574.74, for a carport, at 130 Brown Circle;
Christopher Thomas, $111,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2150 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim;
Steve A. Taylor and Patricia Taylor, $24,161, for a detached residential garage, at 850 Friendship Road N.;
Ralph Sowards, $6,800, for a new roof, at 21 Strolling Lane, Chuckey;