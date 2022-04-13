County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in March included:
Sherwood Milks and Dale Milks, $6,950,for a carport, at 280 Camp Creek Road;
Philip G. Lilja and Marie D. Lilja, $14,000, for a deck and roof, at 3645 Sunnydale Road;
James F. Johnson, Barbara Johnson and Lisa Johnson, $130,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 790 Anderson Loop Road;
Brian K. Way and Melissa K. Way, $154,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 916 Old Baxter Road, Fall Branch;
James Magill and Connie Magill, $915,000, for an off frame modular, porch, deck and carport, at 730 Church Hill Road;
Linda McFarland, $80,000, for a detached residential garage, at 200 Colyer Road;
Joseph and Cynthia E. Dupre, $20,000, for a attached residential garage, at 235 Lee Shelton Lane, Afton;
Brenda Church, $120,000, double wide manufacture home at 1829 Charles Johnson Road;
Robert F. Gemmer and Jodi L. Gemmer, $80,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 547 Viking Mountain Road;
Samuel Clark and Angela Clark, $5,000, for a detached residential garage, at 300 Catawba Road, Mohawk;
David J. Arthurs and Peggy Arthurs, $275,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 110 Alexander Ferry Lane;
Walmart Stores East LP, $11,000,000, for a warehouse remodel, at 1655 Pottertown Road;
Adam Shelton, $200,000, for a single family residence, at 6255 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton;
Marc Delatte and Amy Delatte, $165,000, for double wide manufacture home and deck, at 1925 Happy Valley Road, Limestone;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., $49,500, for cell tower maintenance, at 4140 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Linda McFarland, $80,000, for a detached residential garage, at 200 Colyer road;
Mary Rosalee Tarlton, no value listed, for demolition, at 4210 Houston Valley Road;
Steven Rogers and Charlotte Rogers, $34,031, for a detached residential garage, at 1600 W. Allens Bridge Road;
Charles M. Dunn, $6,000, for a roof, at 5705 Kingsport Highway;
Ronald Jones (deceased) and Donna Jones, $85,400, for a deck, at 2611 W. Allens Bridge Road;
David Hutchens and Rhonda Hutchens, $25,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 140 Walters Road;
Mark B. Gammons and Lisa T. Kessler, $117,678, for a detached residential garage, at 1776 107 Cutoff;
William and Colleen Preston, $9,500, for a detached residential garage, at 221 Gibson Road;
James L. Redden, $20,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2625 St. James Road;
Chad E. Gregg and Shirley A. Gregg, $135,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1340 Calvert Road, Mosheim;
Carla S. Bewley, $4,500, for a roof, at 585 Moon Creek Road;
Eugene Preston and Bernice Preston, $17,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 215 Gibson Road;
Maxwell D. and Peggy Sue Fairchild, $200,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 2025 Glenwood Drive, Mosheim;
Shelia Brooks and John D. Wells, $140,878, for a double wide manufacture home, at 5555 McDonald Road, Mohawk;
Sam and Angela Clark, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 300 Catawba Road, Mohawk;
Richard Lance and Jennifer Lane, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1435 Mountain Loop;
Noah L. Champion and Frances A. Champion, $300,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 1555, Lick Hollow Road;
Laurent Vellieux, $232,513, for a double wide manufacture home, at 337 Wykle Road;
Clayton Homes, $89,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1510 Greystone Road;
Clayton Homes, $98,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3725 Sunnydale Road;
Clayton Homes, $140,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3565 Sunnydale Road;
Frederick K. McLain (deceased) and Ivory R. McLain, $2,000, for a carport repair, at 1550 Millers Chapel Road;
Cathy Townsend, $16,000, for a detached residential garage, at 19525 Horton Highway;
Michael J. Brown and Amanda Brown, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3920 Dulaney Road;
Ryan Kikendall and Shannon Kikendall, $48,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3073 Little Chuckey Road, Mosheim;
Jehna Bambo, $130,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 285 Rambo Road;
Terry Cooley, $139,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 945 Ricker Road;
Aubrey D. Durst Jr. and Julia J. Durst, $750,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1147 Gibson Road;
Kent Angles and Tiffany Angles, $350,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 2570 Oliver Mountain Road;
Robert Thacker, $97,904, for a residential addition and detached residential garage, at 308 Bays Mountain Road;
Abygail Gregg and Jesse Parton, $3,000, for decks, at 0549 Poplar Springs Road;
Mark and Sherry Mitchell, $250,155, for an off frame modular, at 510 E. Wells Hills Road, Bulls Gap;
Richard L. Middleton and Kristena G. Middleton, $102,139, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2375 Fodderstack Mountain Loop;
Lisa Ruggieri, $15,000, for a detached accessory building, at 820 Gass Memorial Road;
Donnie Brooks, $200,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 170 Viking Circle;
Christa M. Stafford and Timothy A. Tapp, $141,000, for a double wide manufacture home, porch and deck, at 535 Davy Crockett Park Road, Limestone;
Crown Castle Cell Tower, $49,500, for equipment maintenance, at 2745 Jearoldstown Road;
Sherry Myers, $2,000, for and enclosed deck, at 35 Doak Hensley Road, 37616;
Robert E. Price and Patricia A. Price, $86,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1140 Kite Road;
Ronald John Miles, $192,053, for a double wide manufacture home, at 475 W. Hogan Lane;
Ronnie Ball annd Melonie Ball, $199,000, for an on frame modular, at 5190 107 Cutoff;
Jackie H. McCracken, no value listed, for demolition, at 1085 White Sands Road;
John M. Bullock, $15,000, for a residential addition, at 6513 Morning Glory Circle, 37641;
Crown Castle Towers, $49,500, for anntenna swap, at 10529 Kingsport Highway;
Jeffrey L. Cooper and Samantha Ann Cooper, $60,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 640 Bella Road, 37641;
Patrick and Torrie Campbell, $150 for a mobile office, at 500 War Branch Lane, 37810;
James A. Carter, Sara Carter, Jimmy Sentelle and Minnie Sentelle, $98,300, for a double wide manufacture home, at 215 Dude Lane, 37711;
Philip G. Lilja and Marie D. Lilja, $8,300, for a detached residential accessory building, at 3645 Sunnydale Road;
Karen I. Ottem, $8,000, for a renovation, at 135 E. Rollins St.;
Sandra Adkins, $6,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 3575 Old Asheville Highway;
James R. Dyer, no value listed, for a detached residential accessory building, at 25 Mingo Trail;
Pappas Farms LLC, $899,285, for a cooler expansion, at 13225 Warrensburg Road;
Darren Brackens and Brenda Brackens, $353,000, for a single family residence at 335 Afton Road;
Melanie Morgan, $23,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 6765 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim;
Charles Mann and Betty Mann, $160,000, for a single family residence deck and carport, at 2065 Shakerag Road;
Can Do It LLC, $40,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 545 Ebenezer Loop; 37641;
Gerald R. Sherrill and Dianne K. Sherrill, $45,000, for finishing the interior of hanger, at 291 Skyway Drive, 37641;
Kimberly W. Parsley and James L. Parsley, $12,298, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1592 Whitehouse Road;
Jerry and Lisa Anderson, $5,000, for a deck with ramp, at 255 Goddard Drive;
Mark and Jana Wills, $65,700, for a detached residential garage, at 2036 Old Knoxville Highway;
Electric Ave. Mobile Entertainment Inc., $89,400, for commercial framing, at 145 Wilson Hill Road;
Amy and Jett Swecker, $450,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 635 Love Hollow Road, Chuckey