County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in March included:
Tweed Enterprise LLC – Scott M. Niswonger, 9700 Blue Springs Parkway, $39,000, for commercial renovations;
Donald L. Simmons, Donald E. and Judith L. Simmons, $10,000, for a detached residential garage, at 50 Pine Loop;
Chris Colehamer, $9,208.85, for a new roof, at 1855 Old Asheville Highway;
Michael Stimp, $120,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 160 Tabernacle Road;
Robert Martin and Carole A. Buskirk, $150,000, for a double side manufactured home at 1635 Rheatown Road;
Kendra Hopson, $35,000, for a remodel, at 4470 Greystone Road;
Mary E. Vining, no value listed, for demolition, at 965 Holly Creek Road;
Michael R. Stevens, $28,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1275 Barren Valley Road;
Rusty A. Thompson, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 45 Labrador Road;
Rickie J. Pucher, $35,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1460 Garrett Hill Road;
Patrick J.P. Nicholle and Christina L. Nicholle, $6,000, for a porch, at 115 Cedar Creek School Road;
Patricia Ann Allen and James W. Allen, $25,000, for a sunroom addition, at 942 Behtel Lane;
Ecker J. Kilgore Jr., $23,400, for a detached residential garage, at 1975 Babbs Mill Road;
James Larry Lawson, $65,525, for a double wide manufactured home, at 625 Tom Lawson Road;
Billy J. Chandler and Virginia K. Chandler, $160,233, for an on-frame modular, at 230 Chandler Circle;
Kristen M. Shelton, $125,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 84 Primrose Court;
Lowen D. Kiser, $17,400, for a covered porch, at 6505 Cedar Creek Road;
Jerry C. Britton and Charlotte B. Britton, $5,686, for a new roof and chimney removal, at 5490 Old Stage Road;
Phyllis Ann Harrison, no value listed, for demolition, at 1854 Lost Mountain Pike;
GreeneLeigh Lots LLC, no value listed, for demolition, at 171 Stargazer Drive;
Ronald E. Chestnut and Patricia Chestnut, $23,175, for a new roof, at 1535 Jim Fox Road;
Adam Shelton, $140,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 5100 Old Stage Road;
Phillip Hall and Bardella T. Hall, $112,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 201 Price Road;
Jerrod Hensley, $65,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 115 Burnett Chapel Lane;
William Alfred Baskette, $4,000, for a covered veranda, at 18522 Horton Highway;
Larry Shelton, $5,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 622 Horace Bitner Road;
Larry Shelton, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 614 Horace Bitner Road;
Shawn Lashbrook and Cheryl Lashbrook, $119,494, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1190 Greystone Road;
Preston Henderson, $204,110, for a single family residence and porch, at 1585 Ottway Road;
Don P. and Betty J. Giesler, $150,000, for a single family residence, at 350 Applestone Drive;
Ricky D. Frye, $96,140, for a single family residence and porch, at 480 Rader Sidetrack;
Roberta S. McGuire, $24,960, for a detached residential garage, at 1475 Roaring Fork Road;
Limestone Construction Company, $150,000, for a single family residence, at 5120 Old Stage Road;
Limestone Construction Company, $150,000, for a single family residence, at 5080 Old Stage Road;
Connie Painter, $49,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 124 Kitty Morelock Lane, Chuckey;
Greene County TN, $140,000, for renovation of CCU building, at 411 Elk St.;
Jeff Fuller, $175,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1034 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey;
Dylan Hale, $20,000, for a residential addition, at 410 E. Wells Hill Lane;
Charles and Teresa Fann, $4,000, for a deck, at 894 Wykle Road;
Ashley Dishner, $104,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1140 Bill Martin Road, Afton;
Edward Turner, $137,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 460 Rader Lane;
Clifton Skinner and Judith Skinner, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1190 Rock Quarry Road;
Patricia Turnmire and Walter Turnmire, $100,000, for a plan review of cell tower, at 10529 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
Tony Doyle, $24,990, for a detached residential garage, at 1304 Quillen Shell Road;
Thomas Celeno West, $20,776, for a deck, at 205 Red Gate Road;
Stephen Menedez, no value listed, for a plat review, at Reece Road;
Tim and Rickie Galeozzi, $295,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 3200 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey;
Kenneth Whitney, $135,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 901 George Malone Road;
Bobby Franklin, $130,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 5160 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;
Kirk and Billie Gossack, $36,528, for a single family residence and porch, at 1936 Blue Springs Parkway;
Robert Martin and Carole Buskirk, $13,000,for a detached accessory building, at 1635 Rheatown Road, Chuckey;
Brian Morrow, $169,000, for an on-frame modular, at 345 Pierce Lane, Bulls Gap;
Derick and Kimberly Bowman, $360,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 3880 Old Snapps Ferry Road;