County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in March included:
Donald Wiggin and Jody Wiggin, 20,000, for a renovation, at 750 Jud Neal Loop;
Mark and Denise Baker, $164,978, for a detached residential accessory building, at 230 C.W. Kite Lane, Mosheim;
William K. Smith and Donita Smith, $6,000, for a hood system, at 6515 McDonald Road, Mohawk;
Mark W. Thomason, Ashley L. Thomason and Christopher M. Thomason, $500, for a detached residential accessory building, at 911 Jackson Hollow, 37818;
Gerald L. Risco Jr. and Jennifer J. Risco, $200,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, at 251 Bill Jones Road;
Andrew Bogulski, $50,000, for a pole barn extension, at 220 Rambo Road;
Robert M. Long and Vickie Musick, $29,600, for a roof, at 245 Barren Road, 47641;
Walter E. Schwartz and Ashley E. Schwartz, $75,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 57425 Old Stage Road, 37641;
Macey Lynn Ball (Christopher and Macey Ball), $6,200, for a roof, at 70 S. Green St.;
Jose Munoz, $213,424, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1220 Billy Bible Lane;
Kameron and Kayla Keller, $25,000, for a residential addition, at 390 Katie Lane, Afton;
Pat G. Breaux and Angel A. Bowman, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 226 Wild Rye Lane, 37809;
Cody Caraway, $375,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 950 Slate Creek Road;
Christopher L. Mathes, $15,000, for a detached residential garage, at 145 Clay Way;
Brad and Samantha Schwarz, $176,800, for a double wide manufacture home, at 4405 Poplar Springs Road;
William R. Stith and Angela S. Stith, $193,500, for an off frame modular home, at 3420 Milburnton Road, Limestone;
Michael R. Hunter, $94,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 4235 Old Stage Road, 37641;
Kenneth and Kimberly Francis, $6,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 3016 Asheville Highway;
Rich Woods, $30,000, for a residential addition and deck, at 900 Massengill Road N.;
Jonathan C. Cutshaw and Velma Ruth Gregg, $6,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 575 Pritchard Road, 37681;
Communication Tower Group (Central Baptist Church), $15,000, for cell tower upgrade, at 135 Deerfoot Lane;
Communication Tower Group (Donald Harmon etal.), $15,000, for cell tower upgrade, at 1095 Green Road, Mohawk;
David Greene and Janis Greene, $16,500, for a detached residential accessory building, at 770 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey;
Thomas E. Flynn and Laurie W. Flynn, $5,725, at detached residential accessory building, at 610 Chestnut Ridge Road, 37616;
Ronald E. Chesnut and Patricia Chesnut, $12,500, for a deck, at 1535 Jim Fox Road;
Karen P. Massey, $6,193, for a detached residential accessory building, at 319 Pine Ridge Drive, 37616;
Todd Sowers, $13,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 30 Carpenters Chapel Road, 37818;
Billy R. Norton Sr. and Patti J. Norton, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 2160 N. Mohawk Road, 37810;
Michael Chase Miller, $100,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 498 Kelley Gap Road;
Eddie Fellers, $25,000, for a residential addition, at 325 Seaton Road, 37616;
David Brotherton and Christopher Brotherton, no value listed, for a demolition, at 2 Bolton Road;
Verizon Wireless, $15,000, for equipment maintenance, at 5146 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap;
Jacqueline Snyder, $20,000, for a sunroom, at 385 Bishop Loop;
Doris Bird, $50,000, for a residential addition, at 471 Old Kentucky Road S.;
John Gerloff, $18,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2140 Horse Creek Park Road, 37641;
Ronald L. and Jeanne M. Gettys, $60,000, for a single family residence completion, at 407 Swecker Mosheim;
Nichalous R. Bucklew and Krystal Bucklew, $2,500, for a detached residential accessory building, at 6935 Newport Highway;
Rena S. Sexton and Jerry W. Sexton, $51,900, for a single wide manufactured home, at 140 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, 37616;
Jalissa and David Worley, $425,212.20, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 1400 Birdwell Mill Road;
Zane E. Davis and Jennifer M. Davis, $20,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 565 Cartwheel Road;
Dylan Pruitt and Allison, $235,000, for a fire damage repair, at 1135 Parton Loop;
Debra Deyton, $40,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 380 Davis Valley Road, Afton;
Sandee Derryberry and Timothy Derryberry, $327,880, for a double wide manufacture home and attached residential garage, at 687 Calico Road, Afton;
Lawrence A. Claiborne and Sara W. Claiborne, $750,000, for a single family residence, detached residential garage and porch, at 2200 Sunnyside Road;
Ronnie G. Seals Jr. and Valerie Seals, $25,000, for a porch, at 185 S. Waterford Road;
Garron Love and Cara Love, $9,500, for a roof, at 910 Cocke County Road;
Kenneth Isaacs and Susan Isaacs, $18,500, for a detached residential accessory building, at 370 Hidden Meadow Lane, 37641;
Samuel L. Charlton and Judith Charlton, $7,000, for a roof, at 5835 Newport Highway;
Karen Fine, $262,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 52 Leisure Lane, 37641;
Michael and Cecily Moore, $180,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 315 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim;
Christopher Bath and Linda Bath, $390,185, for an off frame modular, at 2010 Brown Springs Road;
William P. Barnard and Laura W. Barnard, $233,400, for a detached residential accessory building and carport, at 290 Skyway Drive, 37641;
Brentlee P. Hunter and Belinda Hunter, $4,600, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2130 White Sands Road;
Kathryn M. Painter and Xavier Painter, $4,500, for a roof, at 525 Stone Dam Road, 37641;
Nathan and Joyce Yoder, $800, for a lean-to, at 348 Earnest Road, Chuckey;
Herbert and Minnie Key, $600,000, for a single family residence, at 383 Waterstone Circle;
Mark and Gale LeDoux, $56,000, for a detached residential garage, at 515 Rolling Hills Road;
Teresa Faye Waites, $6,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 99 Anest Road, 37641;
Victor Melchionna, $83,000, for a single wide manufactured home and deck, at 780 Keller Road, Afton;
Veronica D. Anderson, $150,000, for a single family residence, at 5455 Lower Paint Creek Road;
Jan G. Crum annd Jeremy G. Crum, $10,000, for a retaining wall, at 7434 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, 37818;
Timothy A. Cutshall, $42,000, for a detached residential garage, at 4205 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton;
Will Gilliam, $163,250, for a bath house, at 15294 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
Richard A. Morgan and Andrea L. Morgan, $30,000, for a detached residential garage, at 745 Concord Road, 37810;
Brittany Hunter and Bernard Goewey Jr., $10,000, for repairs/renovation, at 25 Maupin Road;
Michael James Besst, $10,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 640 Hilldale Road, 37809;
Jesus Martinez and Maria Martinez, $1,500, for a residential addition, at 870 Gibson Road;
Geraldine Lusk, $30,000, for a remodel, at 1750 Culbertson Road;
Linda Chatman, $9,000, for a detached residential garage and deck, at 871 Nelse Roberts Road, Chuckey;
Peter and Rebecca Thompson, $450,000, for a single family residence, attached resident garage and porch, at 215 Brown Bridge Road;
Gerald and Laura DeAngelis, $260,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 4175 Poplar Springs Road