County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in May included:
Brian Perhne and Angela Perhne, $20,000, for detached residential accessory building, at 535 Silver Leaf Lane, 37641;
Walter Zibas and Michael Kropilak, $50,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 411 St. James Road;
David Vanheeswijk, $468,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 170 Orrick Lane;
Skylar Estepp and Jonathan Shelton, $195,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2888 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey;
Kevin D. James and Sara D.R. James, $595,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 291 Riverview Drive;
Adelia D. Whorton, $1,100, for a residential addition, at 13700 Kingsport Highway, 37641;
Brian Perhne and Angela Perhne, $150,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 535 Silver Leaf Lane, 37641;
Debra Lalla, $251,253, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2771 Old Ducktown Road, Limestone;
Donald Oliff Jr. and Lisa A. Oliff, $300,000, for an on-frame modular and porch, at 305 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey;
Don Brown and Vicki Brown, $350,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 3239 Afton Road, 37616;
David Opper and Melissa Opper, $15,000, for renovations, at 1145 Dashaway Road, 37641;
Edward J. Katynski and Hannah Katynski, $36,800, for a single family residence and porch, at 150 Carpenter Chapel Road, 37818;
Maria Martin, $23,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 570 Arnest Road, Chuckey;
Willis L. Gregg and Kelly Gregg, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 4060 Sinking Springs Road, 37809;
Rebecca Hurley, $4,000, for a deck, at 3780 Chuckey Pike, 37641;
Terry and Tammy Banks, $540,816, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, at 3560 Sunnydale Road;
Peter M. Noll and Audrey R. Shoemaker, $148,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 2285 Timber Ridge Road;
David J. Johnson Jr., $45,000, for equipment maintenance, at 1396 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey;
David Opper and Melissa Opper, $25,000, for a detached residential garage , at 1145 Dashaway Road, 37641;
David Thornburg, $127,200, for a single family residence, at 940 Pigeon Hollow Road, Afton;
David and Constance Weaver, $300,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 1375 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey;
Charles Aaron Heater and Valerie Leeann Heater, $15,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2054 Susong Road;
Keith and Tracey Comstock, $215,000, for a single family residence and double wide manufacture home, at 3120 Blue Springs Parkway;
Roy P. Seymour, $5,161, for a new roof, at 1475 Gregg Mill Road;
Clavin R. Watson and Roseita Watson, $70,000, for a residential addition, at 3400 Brown Springs Road;
Eileen Yancey, $325,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 490 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey;
Vinnette Shubert, $125,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1260 Bolton Road;
CMH Homes Inc., $200,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 319 Jennings Creek Lane;
CMH Homes Inc., $200,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 339 Jennings Creek Lane;
CMH Homes Inc., $200,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 368 Jennings Creek Lane;
CMH Homes Inc., $200,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 399 Jennings Creek Lane;
Randy L. Partin, $190,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 4970 Kingsport Highway, Afton;
Susan M. Karl, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 540 W. Craft Springs Road, 37656;
Charles R. Jeffers and R. Gail Jeffers, $12,000, for a new roof, at 970 C.M. Jones Road;
Randy W. Garrett and Susan T. Garrett, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1045 Bill Jones Road, 37616;
Darryl C. Garland and Katherine Garland, $750,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 511 Little Indian Creek Road;
Craig Reynolds, $350,000, for a single family residence and detached residential garage, at 2365 Afton Road, 37616;
Gerald L. Miller and Karen L. Miller, $8,000, for a remodel, at 5445 Gap Creek Road, 37711;
Sarah Mallory, $18,500, for a deck, at 38 Links View Drive;
Joe Collins, $275,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 411 Katie Lane, Chuckey, 37641;
Rose Jones, $326,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 5385 Newport Highway;
Smash Brothers G.P., $105,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3365 Little Chuckey Road, 37809;
Christopher J. Vaughn and Helen J. Vaughn, $200,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 190 Gray Road;
Bruce Hutcheson, $413,259, for an off-frame modular, at 1505 Brittontown Road, Afton;
Lexey Peters and Dakota Peters, $6,200, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1980 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey;
Nathan and Lyndsey Norris, $325,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 8710 Old Stage Road, Limestone;
Richard Mearns and Karen Mearns, $350,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 969 Red Hill Road;
Charles and Peggy Sprinkles, $75,000, for a single family residence, at 11800 Warrensburg Road, Midway;
Timmy D. Dean and Patricia Dean, $93,900, for a single wide manufactured home, at 125 Rocky Point Road, 37809;
Robbey Holdway, $28,000, for a detached accessory building, at 205 Belle Road, Chuckey;
Jessica and Chris Bowers, $330,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 1400 Babbs Mill Road, Afton;
Brian K. Way and Melissa K. Way, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 950 Old Baxter Road, 37656;
Kenneth D. England and Tina England, $3,000, for a covered deck, at 65 Meadowbrook Lane, 37616;
Thomas and Shelley Howington, $87,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 650 W. Pines Road, Afton;
Dwayne A. Sowers and Tonya R. Sowers, $148,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 315 Indian Grove Lane;
Oral Rickie Webster and Judy Ann Webster, $310,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 3530 Reed Road;
Robert B. Jordan and Cathy Beckwith, $12,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 103 Valerie Lane;
Melvin Underwood, $200,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, at 257 Keller Road, 37616;
Joseph A. Maloney and Susan M. Maloney, $42,175, for a detached residential garage, at 7165 Horton Highway;
Aaron Hunter Baxter and Kenzie Baxter, $40,000, for a residential addition, at 1700 Jearoldstown Road, 37641;
Del and Roberta Carmichael, trustees of the Carmichael family trust, $3,000, for a addition, at 665 Barren Valley Road, 37641;
Mark B. Gammon and Lisa T. Kessler Gammon, $100,000, for an addition, at 1776 107 Cutoff;
Richard and Tina Ramsey, $24,000, for a cell tower, at 780 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap;
Jesse Madden, $196,232, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1320 Mysinger Road;
Phillip W. Murray and Kathy D. Murray, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 102 Fodderstack Ridge Road;
Anita Frame, $100, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1195 Clear Creek Road, Chuckey;
Matthew H. and Carrie A. Potter, $108,760, for a single family residence and porch, at 3830 Old Asheville Highway;
Richard George Woods, $20,000, for a sunroom, at 90 N. Massengill Road