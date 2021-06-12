County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in May included:
Melissa Ann Williamson, $2,000, for repairs, at 1345 Mohawk Ridge Road;
James Ferranti and Deborah L. Dean, $350,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 718 Pleasant Hill Road;
Michael Firth and Donika E. Firth, $71,900, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1829 Jim Fox Road;
Karen Millard, $5,000, for a detached accessory building, at 460 Park Lane;
Philip England, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 350 Sinking Creek Road;
William Brendle, $69,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 6901 Cedar Creek Road;
Harry Hayes, $132,370, for a double wide manufacture home, at 260 Old Baileyton Road;
William McAmis, $54,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 105 McCullough Lane, Bulls Gap;
Ina Blake and W.C. Robertson, $33,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 55 Blake Lane;
Sherry Perkins, $92,400, for a double wide manufacture home, at 145 Hawkins Lane;
Dustin Lawson, $76,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2468 Democrat Road;
Christopher A. Ayres and Terrie M. Ayres, $5,000, for a carport, at 89 Wickerwood Lane;
Justin Y. Wickline and Rachel C. Wickline, $7,000, for a detached accessory building, at 810 Shelton Mission Road;
James L. Davis, $30,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1900 Pigeon Creek Road;
Donald D. Kilday and Connie L. Kilday, $70,000, for a detached accessory building, at 390 Crum Circle;
Raymond Pijma and Kimberly Pijma, $50,000, for a remodel, at 2547 Camp Creek Road;
Parks Family irrevocable trust, $2,500, for a deck, at 1395 E. Stagecoach Road;
Nelson C. Adolphson and Megan Pinch, $35,000, for a detached accessory building, at 5767 Old Snapps Ferry Road;
Clark Michael Shelton, $26,000, for a detached residential garage, at 245 Guinn Drive;
Thomas M. Thompson and Diane Thompson, $39,983, for a residential addition – sunroom, at 105 Viking Circle;
David R. Sauceman, $135,000, for a double wide manufacture home, on Jockey Road;
Albert Carter, $117,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 135 Piney Grove Road;
Vanessa M. Fox and Darlene A. Withers, $76,674, for a single wide manufactured home, at 490 Parman Road;
Robert A. Lutz and Stephanie Lutz, $7,200, for a deck, at 137 Myers Acres Lane;
Michael Lake and Christina Lake, $15,000, for a detached accessory building, at 650 Heritage Road N., Chuckey;
Carol Hamilton, $127,501, for a double wide manufacture home, at 820 Dixie Road;
Kathy Madden, $254,330, for an off-frame modular home and porch, at 1340 Mysinger Road;
Beau Durrua and Stefani Durrua, $352,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1450 Jackson Hollow Road, Mosheim;
Brandon Crum, $18,900, for a residential addition, at 605 E. Fork Road;
Mark Johnson, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 135 Lazy Brock Road, Chuckey;
Harold Patterson Jr. and Brooke Patterson, $241,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 1600 Mary Lamons Road;
Kent Angles and Tiffany Angles, $13,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2570 Olivet Mountain Road;
Gary Winn, $500,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 30 Stevens Drive;
Tyler Laws and Leslie Shelton Laws, $300,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 247 Cal Dobson Trail;
Betty Pinson, $5,873, for a new roof, at 4069 Blue Springs Parkway;
Gary Riddle, $92,164, for a single family residence and porch, at 700 Holder Road, Afton;
Ray D. Deregis and Laura G. Friesen, $350,000, for a single family residence, porch, deck and carport, at 1700 Little Meadow Creek Road;
737 Krupa LLC, $10,000, for a commercial addition, at 700 Jearoldstown Road;
Joshua Brent Cutshaw, $86,407, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1164 Fox Road, Chuckey;
Michael and Nancy Mellon, $400,000, at 3810 Afton Road, Afton;
Anna and Robert Bishop, $119,083, for double wide manufacture home, at 1245 Flatwoods Road, Mosheim;
Brad Johnson, $147,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at Cockateil Road;
W. Kirk Hayes and Jamie Moody, $33,500, for single wide manufactured home, at 3705 W. Pines Road;
Glenna Walters Williams, $30,000, for a residential addition, at 600 Rolling Hills Road;
Joanne Knight and Paul A. Knight, $5,400, for a deck, at 1111 Hixon Ave.;
Ray Crawford, $7,000, for a deck, at 1109 Hixon Ave.;
Keith Salyers, $25,000, for a porch, at 1000 Valleydale Road, Mosheim;
Ronald D. Young and Donna Kay Young, $19,470, for a detached residential building, at 327 Myers Acres Lane;
Euail Gosnell, $151,106, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 2225 Shiloh Road;
Judy Shields, $140,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 73 Harold Cemetery Road;
Richard E. Moore Jr. and Lori M. Moore, $125,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 350 107 Cutoff;
James R. Reilly, $54,999, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1420 E. Stagecoach Road;
Britt Evans and Vicky Evans, $171,160, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 435 Rader Lane;
Jacob Wilds, $78,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 7798 Houston Valley Road;
Paula Gaby Smith, $12,900, for a detached residential garage, at 740 Flatwoods Road;
Phillip D. Barnes, $5,000, for a renovation, at 1970 Seaton Road;
Ronald D. Lawson and Roslyn K. Lawson, $30,000, for a detached accessory building, at 767 Fox Road, Chuckey;
Debra F. Overacker, $15,000, for a carport, at 270 Hidden Meadow Lane;
Bobby Shelton, $111,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 210 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey;
Jaqueline Mille, $100,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1995 Miller Chapel Road;
Hoosier Builders LLC, $335,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 38 Links View Drive;
Joseph C. Nanney and Shalee D. Nanney, $415,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, porch, at 264 River Pointe Drive;
Carl Jerome Brandon II and Crystal J. Brandon, $58,322.25, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1440 Charlie Doty Road;
Donald Solomon and Lettie Solomon, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1800 Colbertson Road;
James Tiefenthaler and Abigail Tiefenthaler, $30,000, for a renovation, at 60 Red Hill Road;
Richard Nubile, $168,603, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1334 Smelcer Road, Mosheim;
Thomas L. and Lana S. Hensley, $10,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1495 Delta Valley Road;
Amanda Anderson, $50,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 371 Forest Road;
Michael McCollier, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 275 Doc Hawkins Lane;
Jeff Collins and Kimberly Collins, $191,520, for a detached accessory building, at 830 Old Jonesboro Road;
Ryan Schacke, $84,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3594 Jones Bridge Road;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr., $8,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 245 Midway Circle, Midway;
Stephanie Wallin, $235,000, for a single wide manufactured home, attached residential garage and porch, at 395 Elmwood Road.