County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in May included:
Jeffrey A. Idell and Michael W. Idell, $90,000, for a commercial addition, at 216 N. Pruitt Road;
Jared Cogburn, $81,168, for a double wide manufactured home, at 241 N. Saylor Road;
Todd and Linda Bird, $40,000, for a residential addition, at 2615 Sunnyside Road;
Josh A. Jones and Shernia N. Jones, $150,000, for a single family residence, at 5295 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap;
Brian and Robyn Gall, $325,000, for a single family residence, attached residential and porch, at 190 Pisgah Road;
Joseph Merlin Kretschmar and Donna Jean Kretschmar, $12,000, for a residential addition, at 3835 Houston Valley Road;
Timothy Spann and Jay Thayer, $130,489, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1600 Billy Bible Road;
Jo Ann Kilts, $148,791, for a double wide manufactured home, at 760 Piney Grove Road;
Bernie and Tonya Anderson, $418,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and deck, at 1820 Seaton Road;
Lawrence McIntosh and Elizabeth McIntosh, $8,000, for a new roof, at 500 Old Fort Lane;
Edith Ruble and Ollie Ruble, $4,050, for a new roof, at 227 Schofield Drive;
Timothy A. Smith, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1470 Houston Valley Road;
b, $10,500, for a two decks, at 3573 Little Warrensburg Road;
Stanley Hall and Sharon Hall, $11,500, for a new roof, at 17200 Kingsport Highway, Fall Branch;
William Mitchell, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 2415 Horse Creek Park Road;
Lee Harrison and Judy Harrison, $85,000, for fire repairs, at 1005 Union Road;
John P. Mayer, $5,000, for a detached accessory building, at 160 Burkey Road;
Gary Key, $53,930, for a double wide manufactured home, porch and deck, at 445 Pigeon Creek Road;
Nick Adams, $256,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 54 Katie Lane;
Donald and Julia Conner, $5,000, for a detached residential garage, at 8375 Old Asheville Highway;
Aaron and Beth McNeese, $150,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 9990 Horton Highway;
Josh Parkins, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 360 West Brook Drive;
Richard L. Cunningham and June A. Cunningham, $35,000, for a detached accessory building, at 2960 Old Snapps Ferry Road;
Steven Laube and Leigh Ann Laube, $120,000, for an on-frame modular home and porch, at Horton Highway;
John L. Dusablon and Susan A. Dusablon, $50,000, for fire damage repair, at 1560 Pitt Loop;
Clinton R. Dellenbaugh and Rebecca Dellenbaugh, $7,423, for a detached accessory building, at 3470 Sunnydale Road;
S. Adams and Rachel Hansel, $208,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at Church Hill Road;
Charles M. Hankins and Mary M. Hankins, $160,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 2370 107 Cutoff;
William K. Gaut, $85,400, for a detached residential garage, at 1163 Browns Bridge Road;
Nick Barnett and Laura Barnett, $11,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1565 Westwood Road, Mohawk;
Barney Johnson, $14,000, for a deck, at 235 Mitchell Road, Chuckey;
Dewayne and Kelly Price, $350,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 15675 Kingsport Highway;
Dusty Ricker and James D. Ricker, $2,000, for a detached accessory building, at 535 Jack Lane;
Dusty Ricker, $5,000, for a detached accessory building and carport, at 535 Jack Lane;
Dylan Babb, $500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1576 Horse Creek Park Raod, Chuckey;
Johnathan Shelton and Amanda Shelton, $152,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 585 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey;
William K. Gaut Jr., $375,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1165 Brownn Bridge road;
Shannon Miller and Reda Salyers, $75,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 711 N. Pruitt Road;
Billy and Angela Marshall, $1,200, for a porch, at 1180 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap;
Anita Weiss, $5,000, for a detached residential garage, at 270 M. Mell Johnson Road;
Michael J. Martin, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 5840 Newport Higway;
James R. Waddell and Della Kate Waddell, $24,000, for a new roof and repairs, at 385 Old Jonesborough Raod;
Jonah L. Smith, $68,160, for a single family manufactured home, at 70 Black Horn Raod;
Shawn Gibson, $169,187, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1424 Rheatown Road;
Bill and Marlene Rupert, $188,436, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 2630 107 Cutoff;
Graysburg Hills Golf Course Inc., $12,500, for a new roof, at 910 Graysburg Hills Raod, Churck;
Candace McClure, $3,025, for a deck, at 75 Springview Drive, Afton;
Greeneleigh Lots LLC, $20,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 40 Stargazer Drive, Midway;
David Sitton, $76,823, for a double wide, at 324 Hilldale Road, Midway;
Stephen Kuzman, $115,000, for a single family residence, 3850 Old Stage Raod;
Gary and Judy Baldwin, $91,900, for a detached residential garage, at 1525 Rollins Chapel Road;
Joseph and Joan Parker, less than $1,500, for a leanto accessory building, at 1280 Midway Road, Midway;
John Redden, $20,000, for a detached res garage, at 16325 Kingsport Highway;
Jackie Darnell, $5,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at Mysinger Road;
Corey Begley, $84,094, for a double wide manufactured home, at 11575 Horton Highway;
Justin Reynolds, $190,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 3530 Milburnton Road;
Heather and Michael MacDonald, $3,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 16 Luster Lane;
Heather and Michael MacDonald, $4,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 42 Luster Lane;
Brian Ingalls, $375,000, for a single family, attached residential garage and porch, at 1655 Stewart Road, Chuckey;
John R. Carter Jr., $165,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 7474 Horton Highway;
Armin and Cheryl Burkholder, $124,600, for a attached residential garage, at 1690 Babbs Mill Road;
Crown Castle USA Inc., no value listed, for plan review, at 2 Carr Lane S.