County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in November included:
Phillip O. Fletcher and Sharon K. Fletcher, $3,500, for a deck, at 570 Stephen Brooks Road;
Heather Crum, $17,923, for a detached residential garage, at 345 Houston Valley Road;
Carlos Lopez and Debbie Lopez, $38,184, for a detached residential garage, at 252 Blackberry Lane, Afton;
Charles A. Haskins, $8,350, for a detached residential accessory building, at 3665 Sunnydale Road;
Euail Gosnell, $125,000, $125,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 2165 S. Shiloh Road;
Scott Knight, $212,760, for fire damage repair, at 2855 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim;
Tammie L.S. Deyton, $38,500, for a detached residential garage, at 9664 Asheville Highway;
Malinda Bontrager, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1580 Delta Valley Road;
Ben and Courtney De Angelis, $411,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 4195 Poplar Springs Road;
Thomas L. Hensley and Lana S. Hensley, $2,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1495 Delta Valley Road;
Terry Banks and Tammy Banks, $68,600, for a detached residential garage, at 3600 Sunnydale Road;
Logan Summey, $20,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 12 Old Ridge Lane;
Sidney P. Barkley and Sherry L. Barkley, $35,000, for a detached residential garage, at 5860 Chuckey Pike, 37641;
Martinez Cruz Alcantara, $260,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2774 Newport Highway;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., $18,870, for cell tower upgrade, at 11815 Baileyton Road;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., $22,250, for exisiting cell tower, at 3601 Democrat Road, Mohawk;
Linda s. Beyer and Kerry L. Baldina, $217,696.75, for a double wide manufacture home, at 45 Stanton Lane;
Stephen and Mistie D. Harrell, $250,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 860 Bear Hollow Road;
Donald P. Evans and Mary B. Evans, $17,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1900 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey;
Scott Jackson, $123,000, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 11630 Horton Highway;
Joel Laster, $125,000, for a double wide manufacture home and porch, at 11660 Horton Highway;
Lori Ann Sparks and Brian Sparks, $4,570, for a foundation repair, at 2590 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim;
Aaron Massey, $4,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 102 Isley Lane;
Matthew Fleenor and Hope Breeding, $177,312, for a double wide manufacture home, at 400 Bank Drive, Fall Branch;
Linda Crossman, $160,000, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 3030 Poplar Springs Road;
Bryan Killion and Sara Killion, $300,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 365 Mason Lodge Road, Mohawk;
Patrick P. Hinkle, $40,000, for a double wide manufacture home deck and carport, at 625 Arrow Hope Loop, Midway;
Dusty Ricker and Becky Bowers, $60,000, for a remodel, at 8780 107 Cutoff;
Deems S. Riddle III, $125,944, for a single family residence and porch, at 5322 Greene Mountain Road;
Arturo Ramirez and Ernesto Ramirez, $3,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 513 Campbell Circle, Chuckey;
Jeremy Hartsock and Joseph C. Buchanan, $110,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 345 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey;
CMH, $250,000, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at Pritchard Road, Chuckey;
Alan Gay and Arlene Gay, $120,000, for a single family residence, at 1625 Bernard Road;
Danielle Vance, $185,000, for a double wide manufacture home and porch, at 110 Pelican Lane;
Calvin Fortin, $35,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1174 Horton Highway;
Bonifacio Sosa Luna and Yuridia Navarro Borjas, $144,988, for a double wide manufacture home, at 275 Sinking Springs Road, 37809;
Larry V. Taylor and Linda L. Taylor, $7,000, for a roof, at 175 S. Greene St.;
Joseph E. and Carmen Busch, $630,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 169 Hice Road, Limestone;
Pat Anthony Breaux and Angel A. Bowman, $145,233, for a double wide manufacture home, at 266 Wild Rye Lane, Midway;
Margaret K. Norton, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 424 silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey;
Delane Fredrichs and Linda Fredrichs, $1,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1290 Bernard Road;
Nancy Nelson, $116,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 365 Sunnyside Road;
Neil Jeffers, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 960 E. Allens Bridge Road;
Brian M. Sauriol, $35,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2530 Mt Hope Road, Mohawk;
Clayton Homes, $121,000, for an off-frame modular, at 135 Moon Creek;
Gerald Thorne, $8,000, for a remodel, at 400 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim;
SEP Properties, $250,000, for a double wide manufacture home and porch, at 55 Delzie Randolph Road, Chuckey;
Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church, $22,000, for a roof, at 4680 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
R.K. Smithley, $20,000, for a detached residential accessory building;
Samantha Holt, $95,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 400 Friendship Road S.