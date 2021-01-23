County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in November included:

Wayne Boychi and Teresa Boychi, $1,200, for a residential addition, at 230 Presley Lane;

Joseph A. Habbererstad Jr., $6.141, for a new roof, at 342 Lower Paint Creek Road;

Roy W. Short and Teresa J. Short, $10,400, for a detached residential garage, at 195 Fincher Lane;

Seth Reeves and Lindsey Reeves, $54,520, for a residential addition, at 635 Meadowbrook Road;

Travis Edmonds, $90,300, for a single family residence and porch, at 1095 Mohawk Ridge Road;

Ronald J. Murray and Barbara Murray, $35,000, for a remodel, at 4205 Newport Highway;

University of Tennessee, $150,000, for a single family residence, at 2500 E. Allens Bridge Road;

Cody and Maira McCalister, $286,000, for single family residence and porch, at 1000 Red Gate Road;

Eric S. Tagert and Whitney B. Tagert, $131,000, for fire repair, at 7240 Horton Highway;

William Feltman III and Gina Feltman, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 350 Pine Ridge Drive;

David and Holly Brooks, $187,904, for a single family residence, at 5545 Asheville Highway;

Ann C. Chang, $33,000, det res garage, at 55 S. Chuckey Ruritan Road;

Deborah Bradberry, $4,000, for a residential addition, at 2933 Blue Springs Parkway;

Jerry K. Malone and Jill B. Walker, $6,000, for a new roof, at 720 Meadowbrook Road;

Loves Travel Stops, no value listed, for new plumbing, at 10465 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim;

American Tower Corp, $15,000, for cell tower upgrade, at 1545 Jones Bridge Road;

James A. Pruitt Living Trust, $100,600, for a residential addition and carport, at 760 Black Road;

Janet Smelcer, $49,500, for a remodel, at 11360 Warrensburg Road, Midway;

Michael Zink, $10,000, for renovation, at 195 Rheatown Road;

James and Lori Keasling, $20,000, for a detached accessory building, at 885 Oregon Trail;

Vicky Hanson Revocable Trust, Vicky Hanson, trustee, $25,600, for a residential addition, at 2125 Brown Springs Road;

Towering Oaks Baptist Church, $10,332, for a new roof, at 194 Holly Creek Road;

Mark A. Crawford Jr. and Tara J. Crawford, $4,189, for a new roof, at 70 Massengil Road N.;

Leonard Compton and Nicholas J. Compton, $5,200, for a detached accessory building, at 2571 Doty Chapel Road;

Gordon Teddy and Nancy Bussey, $232,370, for a single family residence, attach residential garage and deck, at 586 Old Mountain Road;

Kevin S. Toppenberg and Marcia Dee Toppenberg, $22,000, for a detached accessory building, at 485 Plainview Heights Circle;

Christopher M. Robinson, $80,413, for a double wide manufacture home, at 750 Old Fort Lane;

David Zinkel, $140,395, double wide manufacture home, at 149 Dinwiddie Road;

Brenton and Victoria Clappes, $106,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 4000 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey;

John and Sharon Love, $4,000, for a new roof, at 225 Plainview Heights Circle;

CMH, $175,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage and porch, at 465 Roaming Drive;

Mark S. Whaley and Connie J. Whaley, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2888 Old Snapps Ferry road;

Aldena Maxey, $2,500, for roof repair, at 5900 Newport Highway;

Ryan Babb, $180,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage and deck, at 300 Denver Bowers Lane, Chuckey;

Robert South and Janice Trust, $10,000, for an attached residential garage, at 290 Roaming Drive;

Andrew and Katie Testi, $132,500, for a single family residence and porch, at 551 Sanders Road;

Jerry Griffin, $40,000, for a residential addition, at 10855 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Steven Buddy Swecker, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 280 Baughard Hill Road;

Rachel D. Tyson, $160,450, for a single family residence and porch, at 2950 Little Chuckey Road;

Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, $665,151, for a sign, at 10465 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim;

Mack R. Smith, $299,999, for an off frame modular, attached residential garage and porch, at 1025 Brandon Hollow Lane, Bulls Gap;

Connalley Brown, $100,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage/barn and porch, at 440 Henard Road;

Tim Hawk, $16,000, for a detached residential garage, at 4580 Whitehouse Road;

Lonnie G. Key, $20,000, for a detached accessory building, at 7275 Baileyton Road;

Duston Kirkpatrick, $6,000, for a new roof, at 185 Roaming Drive;

Richard C. Hughes III and Donna M. Hughes, $23,361, for a detached residential garage, at 110 Fox Road;

Matthew Moyers, $103,140, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 1505 Tom White Hollow Road, Mohawk;

Doug and Doris Temple, $17,000, for a detached residential garage, at 415 Camp Creek Road;

Duane and Brenda Swarts, $90,662, for a single family residence, attached residential garage/workshop, at 195 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey;

Jianhui Zhou, $9,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 131 Old Ridge Lane

County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in December included:

Clayton Homes, $175,000, for a double wide manufacture home and attached residential garage, at 485 Roaming Drive;

Michael L. Humbert and Brenda M. Humbert, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 5495 Snapps Ferry Road;

Bobby Hightower, $14,400, for a detached accessory building, at 2530 Smith Town Road;

Robby Taylor, $159,713, for an on frame modular, at 5535 Asheville Highway;

Scotty and Shawna Carver, $95,980, for a single family residence and porch, at 70 Hogan Lane, Mosheim;

Chad Davis, $19,371, for a detached accessory building, at 205 Meadow Brook Road, Afton;

Keith Ball, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 255 Jockey Road, Chuckey;

Clay Franklin, $113,290, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 515 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey;

Aaron Colyer, $200,000, for a single family residence, at 3600 Old Midway Road, Mosheim;

Calvin R. Wetmore and Carol Ann Wetmore, $111,000, for an attached residential garage, at 730 Spider Stines Road;

Brianna Patterson, $212,000, for an off frame modular, detached residential garage and porch, at 505 Slopy Hollow Lane????;

Albert W. Allen Jr., $80,940, for a residential addition, at 1365 McMillian Road;

Clayton Homes of Johnson City, $179,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage and porch, at 490 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;

Brooke T. Sadler, $3,000, for floor repairs, at 295 Kinser Park Lane;

Noel Bowser, $16,900, for a detached residential garage, at 1300 White Sands Road;

Jesus Martinez, $101,500, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 870 Gibson Road;

Robert Watson, $65,000, for a single wide manufactured home and decks, at 2806 Old Kentucky Road W.;

Clayton Homes, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 510 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;

Clayton Homes, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 530 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;

Clayton Homes, $190,000, for a double wide manufacture home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 550 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;

Steve R. Ball and Catherine Ball, $20,000, for a detached accessory building, at 120 Dearstone Lane;

Audrey Lowery, $125,000, for a single family residence, at 545 E. Allens Bridge Road;

Joseph and Carol Orandello, $72,000, for a new roof, at 16540 Horton Highway;

John Wilder, $176,000, for an on frame modular, at 100 Stewart Road, Chuckey;

Chad D. Watson and Sarah E. Watson, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2854 Old Snapps Ferry Road;

Blackburn Holdings, LLC, $9,000, for a sign, at 12345 Newport Highway;

Myron D. Wengerd and Marianna Wengerd, $15,000, for a detached accessory building, at 7610 Erwin Highway;

Lick Creek Valley Church, $14,400, for a detached accessory building, at 2515 Mount Carmel Road;

Sani Rodriquez, $10,000, for a residential addition, at 140 Buckboard Road;

Michael Shelton, $83,142, for a single wide manufactured home and detached accessory building, at 1550 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim;

Terry Tallos and Kathleen Tallos, $262,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1635 Little Meadow Creek Road;

Danny W. Lamb, $35,000, for a residential addition, at 415 Cimarron Trail;

Michael Dodge and Tiffany Dodge, $7,000, for a detached residential garage, at 75 Astor Bowers Road;

Cody C. Lynch, $139,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 2617 Lost Mountain Pike;

Robert C. Ritchey Jr., $6,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3785 Jonesbridge Road;

Marlin J. Stoltzfus, $400,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 250 Stockton Road;

Thomas W. Sharpe and Darlene S. Sharpe, $125,000, for a detached accessory building, at 464 Skyway Drive;

Nancy Sanchez and David Beltran, $3,000, for a residential addition, at 916 Holly Creek Road;

George Ronald Wilhoit, Mabel Wilhoit and Chad R. Wilhoit, $2,900, for a new roof, at 1460 Flag Branch Road;

Steve Hardison, $12,390, for foundation repair, at 185 S. Mill Road;

Juan Santana, $72,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1065 Bailey St.;

James and Lori Keasling, $60,000, for a detached residential garage, at 885 Oregan Trail;

Victor K. Mathis and Helen G. Mathis, $18,500, for a covered porch, at 350 Bird’s Bridge Road;

Matthew Stanley, $100,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 70 Carr Lane N.;

Jay Dee Frye Jr. and Misty D. Frye, $64,920, for a single family residence and porch, at 1510 Houston Valley Road;

Jeffrey D. Tweed, RGM Tweed and Winston Hubert, $90,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 98 Cosley Lane;

Amanda and Charles Chase, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1274 Smelcer road;

Tim and Michelle Butler, $110,000, for a residential addition, at 1505 Old Milburnton Road, Limestone;

Donald Waddell, $102,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 820 Gregg Nill Road;

Somchanh Phommachanh Bouakeo, $125,000, for a single family residence, at 1400 Baileyton Road;

Mellon Family Revocable Trust, Michael and Nancy Mellon, trustees, $150,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3810 Afton Road

