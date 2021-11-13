County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in October included:
Johnny Elliott, $32,000, for a detached residential garage, at 239 Peregrine Lane, Chuckey;
Jonathan Haley and Larisa B. Talley, $120,000, for a single family residence, at 1200 Pigeon Creek Road;
Matthew Williams and Loren Williams, $44,000, for a patio, at 1905 Shiloh Road;
John Iorga Jr. and Luminitza Iorga, $103,000, for a detached residential garage, at 292 C.M. Jones Road;
J. Walter Ricker, no value listed, for existing cell tower, at 796 Old Erwin Highway;
J. Walter Ricker, $49,500, for existing cell tower, at 796 Old Erwin Highway;
Thomas and Ellen Paul family trust, $13,500, for a deck, at 733 Waterstone Circle;
Terrance Weyant, $100,000, for a attached residential garage, at 26 Kittyhawk Drive, Chuckey;
Tommy L. Stevens Jr., $175,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 17515 Kingsport Highway, Fall Branch;
Ronaln and Laren Berard, $140,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3540 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap;
Fairly Vanover and Nydia Mercedes Rodriguez, $150,000, for single family residence finish-out, at 5030 Old Baileyton Road;
Joy E. Ellis and Benny R. Ellis, $400,000, for a single family residence, at 1600 Brown Springs Road;
Benjamin Wilson, $160,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 160 Wayland Drive;
American Greetings, $21,210, for foundation repair, at 101 American Road, Afton;
Samuel D. Shell and Ashley N. Shell, $164,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 125 Northwood Lanel;
K&D Real Estate LCC, $266,000, for a single wide manufactured home and porch, 505 Sunnyside Loop;
Franklin Q. Tervin and Joellen S. Tervin, $6,000, for a deck, at 3553 Newport Highway;
Paul A. Straub and Bennie J. Straub, $21,800, for a new roof, at 195 Mitchell Road, Chuckey;
John P. Springer and Teresa Springer, $13,500, for a new roof, at 1090 Earnest Road, Chuckey;
Jonie M. MacLain, $5,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1482 Britton Town Road, Afton;
Bradley Tweed and Nikki Tweed, $140,000, for a duplex, at 60 Doughty Chapel Road;
Ronald J. Eldridge and Gena Eldridge, $16,000, for a detached accessory building;
Lucas B. Vaughn, $40,000, for a detached accessory building, at 250 Belle Road, Chuckey;
Frances Linda Beyer and Patrick Michael Beyer, $209,593, for a porch, at 9340 Horton Highway;
James D. Ricker, $27,000, for a detached residential garage, at 55 Jack Lane;
Jordan D. Seth, $50,000, for a remodel, at 102 Whispering Oaks Lane;
Adam Shelton, $190,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 6245 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton;
Steven Bergey, $5,962, for new plumbing, at 315 Nadine Ave.;
John and Sue Ann Zook, no value listed, for a detached accessory building, at 496 Mitchell Road, Chuckey;
Christopher A. and Shelly L. Peak, $300,000, for an off frame moduler, attached residential garage and porch, at 776 Kelley Gap Road;
Linda Nelson Gragg, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 13220 Horton Highway;
Nathan or Joyce Yoder, $5,000, for a carport, at 348 Earnest Road, Chuckey;
Richard Moore, $33,879, for a detached residential garage, at 350 107 Cutoff, Afton;
Betty Southerland and Terry Southerland, $40,000, for a remodel, at 120 Plainview Heights Circle;
Shaun Vigil and Jennifer L. Virgil, $30,000, for a detached accessory building, at 5601 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Christopher L. Hawk and Lydia C. Hawk, $500,000, for a single family residence, at 1435 Jim Fox Road;
Brian and Melissa Pate, $11,650, for a double wide manufacture home, at 7245 McDonald Road, Mohawk;
Mark and Carol Steinmetz, $27,264, for a single family residence tiny home, at 2428 Middle Creek Road;
Richard Jeffers, $240,000, for an attached residential garage, at 7155 Horton Highway;
Kevin P. Inscoe and Sakah E. Inscoe, $180,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1088 Old Kentucky Road W.;
Brandon Bailey, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 3320 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Daniel and Mary Kay Nordheim, $130,611, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2166 Asheville Highway;
Carlos Curiel, $350,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 375 Belle Arden Drive;
Elvis L. Bradley, $40,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1435 Whitehouse Road;
Larry D. Carter and Pat L. Carter, $106,408, for a single family residence, at 50 Blackthorn Circle;
Aubrey D. Durst Jr. and Julia J. Durst, $40,000, for a renovations, at 1147 Gibson Road;
Todd R. Peterson and Amy M. Peterson, $25,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 419 Jennings Creek Lane;
Richard E. Hartman, $35,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1410 Union Road;
Aaron Massey, no value listed, for a single wide manufactured home, at 300 Preacher Laws Road, Afton;
Brad Slagle and Emily Slagle, $286,103, for an on frame modular, at 465 Cockatiel Road, Limestone;
Logan Tweed and Tyanna Tweed, $175,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1045 Houston Valley Road