County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in September included:
Michael T. McCune and Melissa D. McCune, $70,184.70, for a detached residential accessory building, at 550 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
Kenneth L. Diugolecki, $21,800, for a detached residential garage and new roof, at 3255 Sunnydale Road;
Miranda Bowman and Derick L. Bowman, $16,000, for a deck, at 4859 Erwin Highway, Afton;
Billy W. Ottinger annd Andrea M. Ottinger, $3,000, for a detached residential garage – lean-to, at 3275 Old Kentucky Road S.;
Caleb Lamb, $90,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 285 Williams road, Chuckey;
Jerry Wilhoit, $20,000, for a deck, at 787 Flag Branch Road;
Juana and Manuel Hernandez, $12,000, for a remodel, at 85 Grant Road, Chuckey;
Edith Carmack, $136,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 140 West Pines Road, Afton;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr., $2,000, for a single wide manufactured home and deck, at 206 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey;
John and Karen Kestner, $22,500, for a detached residential garage, at 1679 Robert Harmon Road;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., $18,500, for cell tower equipment upgrade, at 8310 Horton Highway;
Gerald L. Miller and Karen L. Miller, $37,000, for a porch, at 5445 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap;
Robert and Summer Horton, $30,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2800 Grassy Creek Road;
Clayton Homes, $250,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3715 Sunnydale Road;
Jack Kiehna, $30,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2735 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey;
Peggy Fillers, $2,000, for a carport, at Caney Creek Lane;
Scott Slavin and Kristine Voulter, $80,000, for a detached residential garage, at 330 Jay Fanning Road, Afton;
Phyllis Gallihar and Jeffrey F. Gallihar, $10,000, for enclosing a carport, at 5400 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Vincent and Susanne Sharsky, $262,000, for an on-frame modular, at 1500 E. Fork Road;
Tabernacle of Meeting, $70,000, for a church building, at 6390 Newport Highway;
Robert Clyde Bolsinger Jr., $380,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1970 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk;
Brandon L. Babb, $5,000, for a new roof, at 1145 Houston Valley Road;
Wheeler Jones LLC, $212,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 554 Katie Lane, Chuckey;
Wheeler Jones LLC, $79,000, for single family residence, at 5 Byerley Lane;
Jonathan Hudson and Kayla Hudson, $35,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1714 Westwood Road, Mohawk;
Vincent Shursky and Susanne M. Shursky, $10,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1500 E. Ford Road,;
Paul A. Straub and Bonnie J. Straub, $37,000, for a porch, at 195 Mitchell Road, Chuckey;
Gregory S. Faust and Doreen E. Bennett, $185,000, for a hanger, at 818 Skyway Drive, Chuckey;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., $18,870, for upgrade equipment, at 30 Misty Woods Lane;
Jackie Lynn Wesler II and Sunday Dawn Wexler, $118,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2865 Milburnton Road;
Cody Ethan Philpot and Emily Alexandra Philpot, $10,000, for a detached residential garage, at 34 McCullough Lane, Bulls Gap;
David A. Nace and Christine Nace, $19,000, for a porch, at 3085 Old Kentucky Road W., Mosheim;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., $16,500, for equipment upgrade, at 2980 Kenney Town Road;
Andrew Hampton and Katrina Hampton, $408,500, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 280 Greene Ridge Loop, Afton;
Mark Foley and Hannah Foley, $375,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 9125 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey;
Charles Rogers and Pamela Rogers, $69,900, for a single wide manufactured home, at 4905 Shackleford Road, Mosheim;
Michael Brown and Sherri Brown, $65,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3020 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk;
Christopher W. Brown and Christiana S. Brown, $15,800, for foundation repair, at 13735 Horton Highway;
Chris and Sarah Province, $29,900, for a single wide manufactured home, at 190 Harrison Road;
David Greene and Janis Greene, $188,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 770 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey;
Harmona Development LLC, $142,000, for a single wide manufactured home and porch, at 380 Raders Sidetrack Road;
Linda Yoakley, $91,000, for a residential addition and residential solar panels, at 1855 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey;
Joe Weems Coleman, $30,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1865 Culbertson Road;
Brodie West and Manny Alcantara, $2,500, for a porch, at 2775 Newport Highway;
David J. Beth, $20,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 595 Greystone Road;
Dale Radel, $27,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3565 Sunnydale Road;
Glen Provencal, $8,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3856 Poplar Springs Road;
Nicholas J. Reinhort and Bethany S. Reinhort, $10,152.59, for a detached residential accessory building, at 3065 Old Stage Road, Afton;
Jeffrey C. Johnson and Mary K. Johnson, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 385 Loves Lane;
Rickey Lee Wampler, $29,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 455 Porter Kite Road, Bulls Gap;
Nathaniel L. Parker and Morgan Parker, $116,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 115 Walkerstown Road, Afton;
Thomas C. Smith Jr. and Carolyn Lee Smith, $15,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 140 Arnold Palmer Drive;
Raymond F. Pijma and Kimberly H. Pijma, $62,359.45, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2547 Camp Creek Road;
Christina M. Hammaren and Marian Hammaren, $30,686.92, for a detached residential accessory building, at 7465 Newport Highway;
Jerry W. George and Kimberly D. George, $562,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 564 Glenwood Drive;
Brian Timothy Derryberry and Destiny Nicole Derryberry, no value listed, for new plumbing, at 895 Blackberry Lane, Afton;
Dale Hux, $50,000, for renovations, at 180 Cicero Ave.;
Richard and Karen D. Tolert, $38,000, for an attached residential garage, at 130 Skyway Drive, Chuckey;
Kevin and Stephanie Brobeck, $386,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 40 Easterly Drive;
David R. Della and Wilma J. Della, $20,321.97, for a detached residential garage, at 9905 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Limestone;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., no value listed, for existing cell tower, at 3601 Democrat Road, Mohawk;
Dylan Babb, $6,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 770 Dunham Road, Chuckey;
Melissa Oteri, $2,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 585 Round Knob Road;
Cherie Rowland, $145,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 197 Birds Bridge Road;
Donald Sams, $18,000, for a carport, at 395 Rolling Hills Road;
Mark H. Kolarsky, $20,000, for a residential addition, at 491 Carr Lane S.;
John Jeremy Young and Pamela Dorothy Young, no value listed, for a detached residential accessory building, at 370 Barren Road, Chuckey