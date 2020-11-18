County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in September included:
Edward R. Sullivan III and Sheila Sullivan, $1,000, for a single wide, at 359 N. Mt. Sinae Road;
Herbert Miller, $1, for a single wide, at 892 G’Feller Road, Chuckey;
Austin Jones, $111,656.50, for a double wide manufacture home, at 79 C.W. Kite Lane;
Christy Scearce, $69,700, for a double wide manufacture home, at 4170 Kelly Gap Road;
Thomas W. Shelar and Georgia D. Shelar, $125,000, for a detached residential garage and apartment, at 942 Wattenbarger Gap Road;
Brandon Golden, $6,700, for a detached accessory building, at 810 Welcome Grove Road;
Michael Knapp, $15,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3114 Whitehouse Road;
Donnie Fann, $80,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 1087 Delta Valley Road;
Otis L. Hilton, $30,000, for adding living space in garage, at 470 Cannon Road;
Chad E. Mitchel and Kristine Mitchel, $25,000, for a detached accessory building – pool house, at 478 W. Allen Bridge Road;
Renee L. Haire and Thomas M. Haire, $35,973, for a res addition – sunroom and deck, at 284 White Sands Road;
Dewey Lyle Weems and Jeanne Sue Weems, $55,556, for a deck, at 302 Spring Creedk Place;
Randy Scott Wells and Rita Wells, $30,000, for a detached accessory building, at 275 South Greene St.;
Jeffery Richardson, $72,600, for a double wide manufacture home, at 100 Colyer Road;
Larry Sigrist, and Lawrence W. and Sherry L. May, $275,000, for an off-frame modular, attached residential garage and porch, at 174 Richard Blake Road;
Joseph H. Vincent Jr., $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 111 Valerie Lane;
Jerry Alan Waddell, $247,216, for a single family, attached residential garage and porch, at 1705 Cedar Creek Cave Road;
Cody Wiggin and Kalei Wiggin, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, at 500 Judd Neal Loop;
Phyllis W. Cobble and James Buddy Cobble, $8,000, for a residential addition – bathroom, at 1270 Henard Road;
Donald Lehman and Judith Lehman, $3,7500, for a new roof, at 275 Wooded Heights;
John Federer and Mary Ann Federer, $13,760, for a new roof, at 110 Golf Villa Drive;
Wolfgang U. Spendel and Vicotia A. Spendel, $10,380.66, for a detached accessory building, at 1608 W. Allens Bridge Road;
Daniel Lamons, $45,000, for a residential addition, at 440 Mohawk Ridge Road;
Josue Bermudez annd Mildred Bermadez, $9,000, for a new roof, at 2610 107 Cutoff;
Lucas Birch and Elisse Birch, $30,000, for a residential addition, at 1070 Lick Hollow Road;
Roberrt C. Rediske and Karen S. Rediske, $3,900, for a detached accessory building, at 166 Katie Lane;
Robert W. Dixon, $7,800, for a covered deck, at 405 Midway Railroad St.;
Lon Tyler Gibson, $20,000, for a residential addition to garage, at 540 Holder Road;
Myerl E. Cullifer and Sean M. Cullifer, $8,000, for a porch and new roof, at 580 Pritchard Road;
Beatrice Irene Swatzell and Claude Swatzell, $4,800, for a new roof, at 6835 Old Stage Road;
Kendra Collins and Bryan Norton, $16,007.56, for a detached residential garage, at 665 Old Jonesboro Road;
Patrice Bowers, $6,000, for a porch, at 6485 Newport Highway;
Daniel D. Greene, $8,500, for a detached ressidential garage, at 1335 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway;
David and Amber Woodley, $93,224, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2851 Ripley Island Road;
Stephen W. White and Ginger J. White, $6,100, for a new roof, at 335 Ebenezer Road;
Josh and Jesse Vinson, $82,500, for a residential addition, detached residential garage and porch, at 1629 Pigeon Creek Road;
Kevin McAmis and Carolyn McAmis, $330,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage , porch and deck, at 305 Belle Arden Drive;
John Remy, $240,000, for a residential addition, at 928 Old Cemetery Road;
Edward Ramirez, $150,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2057 Kite Road;
Philip England, $175,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 775 Old Hall Road;
Eric Hankins, $13,600, for a new roof, at 1369 Scott Farm Road;
Barry T. Bales, $25,925, for a new roof, at 2099 Old Kentucky Road W.;
Driscilla J. Harrison, $5,985, for a new roof, at 1012 Kingsport Highway;
Beverly J. Smith, $5,600, for a new roof, at 1715 Shelton Mission Road;
Carl Larson, $110,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 340 Sunnyside Road;
Jared and Zack Shelton, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3275 Old Stage Road;
Wes and Chelsea Myers, $205,152, for a single family residence, porch and carport, at 540 N. Waterfork Road;
Keith D. Johnson, $1,600, for a deck, at 105 Stone Dam Road;
Travis Cooter, $125,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 13 Windswept Lane;
Robin L. Medelson, $12,000, for a detached accessory building, at 3040 107 Cutoff;
James O. McAfee and Deborah A. McAfee, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2395 Pisgah Road;
A-1 Auto Salvage and Parts Inc., $50,000, for a commercial building, at 1025 Kingsport Highway;
Craig H. Harrel and Elizabeth A. Harrel, $65,420.55, for a single wide manufactured home, at 215 Old Jonesboro Road;
William Howland, $70,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 35 Mortis Hollow Road, Afton;
Raymond Johnson, $168,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 170 Colyer Road;
Rowdy Gifford, $76,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 5235 Dulaney Road;
Sandra Santos, $82,456, for a single family residence and porch, at 587 Broyles Road;
Tyler Smith and Brooke Smith, $180,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 320 Bright Hope Road;
Hannah Proffitt, $112,299.59, for a double wide manufacture home, at 5565 Asheville Highway;
Barry L. Ottinger, $5,200, for a new roof, at 172 Astor Bowers Road;
Danny D. Crowe and Gayle Crowe, $3,485, for new plumbing, at 130 Alexander Ferry Lane;
Donnie W. Shelton, $6,000, for a new roof with overhang, at 1415 Kingsport Highway;
Hoosier Buildings LLC, $245,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 146 Katie Lane;
Hayden B. Johnston and Brittani J. Johnston, $365,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 235 Joe Johnston Lane;
Albert J. Raber and Esta B. Raber, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 160 Earnest Road;
Fredrick R. Boos, $166,000, for a double wide manufacture home and deck, at 500 Hill Cut Road;
Gary R. Styons and Kelly G. Styons, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1660 Old Mountain Road;
Autumn C. Bunch, $85,283.48, for a double wide manufacture home, at 215 Saville Loop;
Louise Gunter, $76,700, for a double wide manufacture home, at 825 Holly Creek Road;
Donald Ray Brown and Vicki Jean Brown, $18,473.75, for a detached residential garage, at 3205 Afton Road;
George Miller and Sylvia Miller, $6,500, for a new roof, at 85 Williamson Road;
Phillip S. McCanless and Hazel McCanless, $470,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1230 Chimney Top Lane;
Rachael Leann (Bailey) Mohler, $18,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1115 Gibson Road;
Chris and Tiffany Tipton, $160,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3285 Old Kentucky Road W.;
James W. Boyle, $5,500, for a detached accessory building, at 949 Mountain Loop;
Trustees of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, $1,000, for an overhang, at 685 Mt. Hebron Road;
Jack Anthony Orr, $5,036, for a new roof, at 2626 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Douglas William Swick and Rebecca L. Swick, $325,929, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2385 Timber Ridge Road;
Douglas L. Buckus Jr., $1,500, for a porch with overhang, at 495 Morgan Branch Lane;
Joseph Holt, $21,000, for a new roof, at 434 Friendship Road S.;
Todd E. Ross, $30,000, for a detached accessory building, at 1585 Sunnydale Road;
Michael G. West and Gladys E. West, $36,400, for a porch and overhang, at 311 E. Ridges Drive;
Marcelle Black and Jonathan T. Simmons, $142,000, for a remodel, at 595 Lori Circle;