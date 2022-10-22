City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in September included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
John Carter, $650,000, for a single family residence, at 711 Big Valley Trail;
Jeffrey Carpenter, $350,000, for a single family residence, at 174 Pinewood Circle;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
The Haven Group, $3,000, for a residential accessory building, at 1038 W. Vann Road;
Cynthia Staten, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 199 Linda St.;
Tynehouse Properties, $10,000, for a residential bathroom remodel, at 324 Cherry St.;
Cynthia Staten, $7,000, for new heat pump, at 199 Linda St.;
The Haven Group, $2,000, for new vinyl siding, at 1038 W. Vann Road;
Jerry Thomas, $1,000, for new plumbing, at 324 Cherry St.;
Rachel Johnston, $75,750, for an inground swimming pool, at 414 Bonita Way;
Dave Wright, $3,600, for new plumbing, at 204 Elgin St.;
Ralph Roberts, $12,500, for new roof, at 1620 W. Main St.;
Hubert Metcalf, $10,000, for a new roof, at 306 Viking Place;
Fred Hopson, $6,500, for deck replacement, at 82 Clear Mountain Trail;
Hoosier Builders, LLC, $3,500, for fuel gas release, at 236 Bedford Circle;
John Carter, $100, for curb cuts, at 711 Big Valley Trail;
Charles Gay, $10,000, for residential remodel, at 509 N. Irish St.;
David Ball, $10,000, for residential remodel, at 412 E. Church St.;
Charles Gay, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 509 N. Irish St.;
Aaron Pike, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 615 Carson St.;
Alliance Builders, LLC, $60,000, for a residential remodel, at 211 Bohannon Ave.;
Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 95 Woodcrest Drive;
Chris Jones, $10,000, for a new roof, at 321 Oak Grove Ave.;
John Carter, $15,000, for new plumbing, at 711 Big Valley Trail;
Mark Dykstra, $1, for curb cuts, at 113 Belmont Drive;
Eric Shelton, $11,600, for a new roof, at 602 Asheville Highway;
Shonna Leigh Bowlin, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 1106 Vestal Court;
Marvin Santos, $2,500, for a new porch and driveway improvements, at 801 Wesley Ave.;
Joe Shelton, $12,500, for a new roof, at 512 S. McKee St.;
Darius Hoese, $15,000, for a new HVAC, at 209 Bedford Cir.;
Hunter Ridge Development, $21,000, for a new HVAC, at 236 Bedford Cir.;
Jamey Fillers, $8,000, for new windows, at 122 S. Main St.;
Salvador Gonzalez, $3,000, for an accessory building, at 115 Chapel St.;
Teresa Watts, $3,600, for a new roof, at 606 S. McKee St.;
Alliance Builders LLC, $1, for curb cuts, at 211 Bohannon Ave.;
Paul Smith, $900, for fuel gas release, at 823 Forest St.;
Diane Rivers, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 42 Oliphant Drive
NEW COMMERCIAL
Fast Pace Urgent Care, $1,250,000, at 3430 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Aaron Knop, $400,000, for a commercial addition, at 1018 Tusculum Boulevard;
Humane Society, $6,000, for fuel gas release, at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road;
Robert Armitage, $100, for a tent, at 3500 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
James Rodriquez, $10,000, for a commercial remodel, at 570 Tusculum Boulevard;
Rural Resources, $400, for a tent, on S. College St.;
Eastside Baptist Church, $55,000, for an addition/remodel, at 195 Serral Drive;
Ultimate Storage Plex, $350,000, for a remodel, at 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
IC Properties, $31,000, for new plumbing, at 1060 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Fast Pace Urgent Care, $22,000, new plumbing at 3430 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
B&B Properties of TN, LLC, $10,000, for new plumbing, at 1381 Kiser Boulevard;
Leonard Associates Rental, $102,000, for an addition, at 1609 Industrial Road;
Freedom Fellowship Church, for a tent, on W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
SIGN PERMITS
Casa Italiano, $2,000, at 915 Tusculum Boulevard;
Lost Boys Barber Co., $2,500, at 210 W. Summer St.;
Bobby Franklin, $1,800, at 615 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Michelle Cutshaw, $900, at 2012 Snapps Ferry Road;
Ted Hensley, $900, 130 W. Bernard Ave.;
Ultimate Storage Plex, $4,200, at 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Service, Loan & Tax, $100, at 104 Village Drive;
Allen Johnson, $275, at 1370 Tusculum Boulevard;
DEMOLITION
Judy A. Yates, $57,000, at 204 E. Depot St.