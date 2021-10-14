City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in September included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $5,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 32 Keith Drive;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $225,000, for a single family residence, at 257 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $225,000, for a single family residence, at 259 Radford Drive;
Y&K Properties, $195,000, for a single family residence, at 1612 W. Main St.
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
The Franklin Group LLC, $5,120, for foundation repair, at 225 Ross Boulevard;
The Franklin Group LLC, $6,400, for foundation repair, at 217 Simpson St.;
The Franklin Group LLC, $10,240, for foundation repair, at 102 Riles Circle;
The Franklin Group LLC, $15,360, for foundation repair, at 126 Cox Circle;
The Franklin Group LLC, $31,330, for foundation repair, at 219 Ross Circle;
The Franklin Group LLC, $5,120, for foundation repair, at 220 Ross Boulevard;
Zhihua Deng, $250, for an accessory building, at 435 Cherry St.;
Bethany and Eric Feezell, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 215 Kingsley Ave.;
Gregory Grimm, $4,200, for new plumbing, at 313 S. Cutler St.;
Micah McCray, $2,500, for new plumbing, at 1617 Moore Ave.;
Jerry Thomas, $2,500, for new plumbing, at 400 Juniper St.;
Mickey Tobie, $1,200, for enclosing an attached carport, at 802 Winchester Drive;
Bethany and Eric Feezell, $24,750, for an addition/remodel, at 215 Kingsley Ave.;
Jaime Gonzalez, $3,000, for a replacement deck, at 1020 W. Vann Road;
Leann Dalton, $4,000, for a pool fence, at 143 Oliphant Drive;
Leann Dalton, $52,000, for a pool/spa, at 143 Oliphant Drive;
Kevin Knight, $2,500, for new vinyl and doors, at 907 Wesley Ave.;
Suzanne Kework, $45,000, for an addition/remodel;
Vicki Hudson, $5,424, for a new roof, at 822 Redbud Drive;
Jason Wine, $5,262, for a new roof, at 100 Driftwood Circle;
Paulette Rader and Anne Mathes, $26,000, for a new roof, at 218 S. Irish St.;
Steve Ball, $5,000, for a new roof, at 1608 Industrial Road;
Todd Sweat, $3,800, for a new roof, at 520 Crescent St.;
Sidney Bright, $7,500, for a new roof, at 372 Viking Place;
Charles Pafford, $200, for fuel gas release, at 1300 Kevin Lane
NEW COMMERCIAL
Stone-Bench GP, $1,200,000, for new commercial, at 513 N. Main St.;
Town of Greeneville, $3,766,706, for a new fire hall, at 945 Carson St.
Town of Greeneville, $50,000, for a concession stand and press box, at 425 E. Vann Road;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
SBA Towers LLC, $15,000, miscellaneous – commercial, at 2325 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Town of Greeneville, $3,584.13, for a tent, at College St.
Tevet Technology Solutions, LLC, $40,000, for an addition/remodel, at 310 T. Elmer Cox Drive;
Ballad Health, $1,070,175, for an addition/remodel, at 438 E. Vann Road;
Heritage Community Bank, $90,000, for a commercial finish-out, at 1145 Myers St.;
Heritage Community Bank, $90,000, for a commercial finish-out, at 3626 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Donna Davis, $49,500, for miscellaneous, at 1425 W. Main St.;
DWB Greeneville LLC, $29,000, for miscellaneous, at 2315 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Douglas Debusk, $4,750, for mechanical, at 766 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Douglas Debusk, $3,100, for new plumbing, at 766 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Tevet Technology Solutions, $3,500, for new plumbing, at 310 T. Elmer Cox Drive
SIGN PERMITS
Jost International Corp, $24,983, at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Douglas L. Debusk, $480, at 766 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Ward J.C. and Thelma L/E Frances Sue Ward, $200, at 117 Fry St.;
Dew Drop Car Wash, $900, at 2535 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Broyles Feed Store Inc., $4,400, at 730 W. Main St.