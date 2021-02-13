City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in January included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

Idell Construction Co., Inc., $175,000, for a new condo, at 253 Radford Drive;

Idell Construction Co., Inc., $175,000, for a new condo, at 255 Radford Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 60 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 46 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 39 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 31 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 25 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 17 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 8 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 18 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 49 Keith Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 15 Fullview Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 60 Fullview Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 69 Fullview Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 24 E. Alisha Drive;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 7 Morse Lane;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 15 Morse Lane;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 23 Morse Lane

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Jack Whitaker, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 1309 Upland Ave.;

Jimmy Hill, $15,500, for new mechanical, at 1607 Valiant Drive;

Don Wiggin, $6,000, for new mechanical, at 231 Mayor Ave.;

Tammy Shabloski, $5,400, for new mechanical, at 507 Crescent St.;

Steve Reaves, $150, for fuel gas release, at 726 Forest St.;

Martin Santiago, $4,300, for new mechanical, at 305 Locust St.;

Timothy Dunham, $1,760, for new plumbing, at 115 W. Grove St.;

Tammy Shabloski, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 507 Crescent St.;

Travis Cooter, $3,500, for new plumbing, at 131 Baileyton Road;

Travis Cooter, $3,500, for new plumbing, at 127 Baileyton Road;

Jack Whitaker, $2,500, for new plumbing, at 1309 Upland Ave.;

Virginia Franklin, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 517 Crescent St.;

Anita Fisher, $1,300, for new plumbing, at 1140 Timbers East;

Steve Harbison, $10,500, for new roof, at 1516 Crestwood Drive;

Lynn Hartman, $15,000, for an addition/remodel, at 139 Mason St.;

Janice Painter, $4,000, for new windows, at 110 Benbow Road;

Jack Whitaker, $24,000, for an addition/remodel, at 1309 Upland Ave.;

Joseph Morris, $11,500, for a new roof, at 140 Magnolia Drive;

Rebekah Bowerman, $1,975, for a new roof, at 527 N. Irish St.;

O.L. Payne and Gay Nelle Payne, $2,800, for a new roof, at 113 Reed Ave.;

Mark Thomas, $5,625, for a new roof, at 1411 Brentwood Drive

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

Ballad Health, $250,000, for a commercial addition/remodel, at 438 E. Vann Road;

First Baptist Church, $19,701, for a commercial accessory building, at 229 N. Irish St.;

Towne Square Shopping Center, $25,000, for commercial remodel, at 239 W. Summer St.;

Allen Johnson, $50,000, for a commercial addition/remodel, at 2200 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Christian Heritage Church, $200, for new roof, at 613 N. Irish St.;

BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons Owner, LLC, $2,900, for new mechanical, at 1331 Tusculum Boulevard;

Ballad Health, $25,000, for new mechanical, at 438 E. Vann Road;

First Tennessee Bank, $900, for fuel gas release, at 314 Tusculum Boulevard;

Free Will Baptist Family Ministry, $2,800, for fuel gas release, at 314 Tusculum Boulevard;

McAfee Law, $23,800, for new mechanical, at 127 Main St.;

McAfee Law, $1,200, for fuel gas release, at 127 Main St.;

Allen Johnson, $1,000, for fuel gas release, at 1370 Tusculum Boulevard;

Allen Johnson, $2,000, for new mechanical, at 1370 Tusculum Boulevard;

Ballad Health, $9,000, for new plumbing, at 438 E. Vann Road;

BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons Owner, LLC, $11,250, for new plumbing, at 1331 Tusculum Boulevard;

Thomas Wright and Mark Patterson, $5,625, for a new roof, at 1411 Brentwood Drive;

SIGN PERMITS

BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons Owner, LLC, $1,400, at 1331 Tusculum Boulevard;

Matthew and Lydia Jones, $14,230, at 603 Bohannon Ave.

DEMOLITION

Wirt Properties LLC, $1,000, at 118 ½ Pearl Street/Alley

Tags

Recommended for you