City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in January included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $175,000, for a new condo, at 253 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $175,000, for a new condo, at 255 Radford Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 60 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 46 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 39 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 31 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 25 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 17 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 8 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 18 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 49 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 15 Fullview Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 60 Fullview Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 69 Fullview Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 24 E. Alisha Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 7 Morse Lane;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 15 Morse Lane;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 23 Morse Lane
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Jack Whitaker, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 1309 Upland Ave.;
Jimmy Hill, $15,500, for new mechanical, at 1607 Valiant Drive;
Don Wiggin, $6,000, for new mechanical, at 231 Mayor Ave.;
Tammy Shabloski, $5,400, for new mechanical, at 507 Crescent St.;
Steve Reaves, $150, for fuel gas release, at 726 Forest St.;
Martin Santiago, $4,300, for new mechanical, at 305 Locust St.;
Timothy Dunham, $1,760, for new plumbing, at 115 W. Grove St.;
Tammy Shabloski, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 507 Crescent St.;
Travis Cooter, $3,500, for new plumbing, at 131 Baileyton Road;
Travis Cooter, $3,500, for new plumbing, at 127 Baileyton Road;
Jack Whitaker, $2,500, for new plumbing, at 1309 Upland Ave.;
Virginia Franklin, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 517 Crescent St.;
Anita Fisher, $1,300, for new plumbing, at 1140 Timbers East;
Steve Harbison, $10,500, for new roof, at 1516 Crestwood Drive;
Lynn Hartman, $15,000, for an addition/remodel, at 139 Mason St.;
Janice Painter, $4,000, for new windows, at 110 Benbow Road;
Jack Whitaker, $24,000, for an addition/remodel, at 1309 Upland Ave.;
Joseph Morris, $11,500, for a new roof, at 140 Magnolia Drive;
Rebekah Bowerman, $1,975, for a new roof, at 527 N. Irish St.;
O.L. Payne and Gay Nelle Payne, $2,800, for a new roof, at 113 Reed Ave.;
Mark Thomas, $5,625, for a new roof, at 1411 Brentwood Drive
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Ballad Health, $250,000, for a commercial addition/remodel, at 438 E. Vann Road;
First Baptist Church, $19,701, for a commercial accessory building, at 229 N. Irish St.;
Towne Square Shopping Center, $25,000, for commercial remodel, at 239 W. Summer St.;
Allen Johnson, $50,000, for a commercial addition/remodel, at 2200 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Christian Heritage Church, $200, for new roof, at 613 N. Irish St.;
BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons Owner, LLC, $2,900, for new mechanical, at 1331 Tusculum Boulevard;
Ballad Health, $25,000, for new mechanical, at 438 E. Vann Road;
First Tennessee Bank, $900, for fuel gas release, at 314 Tusculum Boulevard;
Free Will Baptist Family Ministry, $2,800, for fuel gas release, at 314 Tusculum Boulevard;
McAfee Law, $23,800, for new mechanical, at 127 Main St.;
McAfee Law, $1,200, for fuel gas release, at 127 Main St.;
Allen Johnson, $1,000, for fuel gas release, at 1370 Tusculum Boulevard;
Allen Johnson, $2,000, for new mechanical, at 1370 Tusculum Boulevard;
Ballad Health, $9,000, for new plumbing, at 438 E. Vann Road;
BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons Owner, LLC, $11,250, for new plumbing, at 1331 Tusculum Boulevard;
Thomas Wright and Mark Patterson, $5,625, for a new roof, at 1411 Brentwood Drive;
SIGN PERMITS
BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons Owner, LLC, $1,400, at 1331 Tusculum Boulevard;
Matthew and Lydia Jones, $14,230, at 603 Bohannon Ave.
DEMOLITION
Wirt Properties LLC, $1,000, at 118 ½ Pearl Street/Alley