City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in April included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Dove Construction Services, LLC, $220,000, single family residence, at 521 Villa Lane;
Whispering Pines Group, $175,000, single family residence, at 118 Maple Crest Drive;
Whispering Pines Group, $175,000, single family residence, 213 Wellington Drive
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Jason Henry, $4,800, for an accessory building, at 66 Woodhaven Circle;
Jared Ramsey, $7,800, for an accessory building, at 108 Bird Circle;
David Dotson, $4,300, for an accessory building, at 504 Mt. Bethel Road;
Joseph Hothouse, $18,000, for an accessory building, at 127 Sparta St.;
Whispering Pines Group, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 213 Wellington Drive;
Whispering Pines Group, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 118 Maple Crest Drive;
Jeremy A. Hall, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 621 Mt. Bethel Road;
Dennis C. Dykes, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 1946 Snapps Ferry Road;
Fred Wilhoit, $4,800, for grading & drainage, at 507 Tusculum Boulevard;
Idell Construction, $8,000, for new mechanical, at 255 Radford Drive;
AirPro Heating & Cooling, $8,000, for new mechanical, at 434 S. McKee St.;
Adventure From Home Inc., $2,000, for new mechanical, at 434 S. McKee St.;
Stacy Propst, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 812 Asheville Highway;
Stacy Propst, $2,680, for fuel gas release, at 812 Asheville Highway;
William Magill, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 303 Devonshire Court;
Idell Construction Co., In. Inc., $700, for fuel gas release, at 255 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction Co., In. Inc., $700, for fuel gas release, at 253 Radford Drive;
Brad Kaplan, $250, for fuel gas release, at 231 N. Irish St.;
Adventure From Home Inc., $2,000, for new plumbing, at 434 S. McKee St.;
Brad Shively, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 501 E. Barton Ridge Road;
Lindsey Cutshaw, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 218 N. Main St.;
Jimmy Bird, $150,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 246 Ell St.;
Stacy Dearing, $10,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 310 Bird Circle;
Gregory Grimm c/o Stonegate Mortgage Corp., $20,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 313 S. Cutler St.;
David Akers, $47,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 119 Heritage Hills Drive;
Becky Williams, $1,000, for new porch roof, at 1807 Moore Ave.;
Joyce Allison, $3,000, for patio renovation, at 1504 Valiant Drive;
Thomas Girton, $5,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 110 W. Grove St.;
Laura McNeese, $70,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 1005 Martingale Drive;
Brenda West, $36,892, for new garage, at 317 Bird Circle;
Douglas Chamberlin, $5,695, for a new roof, at 1230 Robinhood Road;
Charlotte Paxton, $1,800, for a new roof, at 605 Black Oak St.;
Andrea Daniels, $8,500, for a new roof, at 311 Pinecrest Drive;
Ron Bergquist, $12,060, for a new roof, at 1693 Old Shiloh Road;
Gary Averett, $2,800, for a new roof, at 401 Juniper St.;
Kurtis Bravo, $22,539, for a new roof, at 210 Easy St.;
William Phillips, $29,193, for a new roof, at 205 Easy St.;
Robert Evans, $6,400, for a new roof, at 100 Sunvalley Drive;
Joseph Hothouse, $10,000, for a new roof, at 318 E. Church St.
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Lindsey Cutshaw, $9,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 218 N. Main St.;
Pat Hankins, $70,000, for commercial finish-out, at 1045 W. Summer St.;
Paul McAfee, $5,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 140 W. Depot St.;
Kenneth Bates, $9,000, for commercial finish-out, at2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Hans Peters, $49,000, for commercial pole barn, at 1995 W. Main St.;
Joe Harmon, $100, for commercial tent, at vacant lot beside 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Perla Gonzalez, $100, for fuel gas release, at 821 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
SIGN PERMITS
Ballad Health, $2,500, at 401 Takoma Ave.;
Dew Drop Car Wash Service LLC, $8,145, at 2535 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Jeffrey Idell, $3,000, at 830 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Zhihua Deng, $600, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;
RMM Holdings GP, $31,000, at 2620 E. Andrew Johnson Highway