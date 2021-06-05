City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in April included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

Dove Construction Services, LLC, $220,000, single family residence, at 521 Villa Lane;

Whispering Pines Group, $175,000, single family residence, at 118 Maple Crest Drive;

Whispering Pines Group, $175,000, single family residence, 213 Wellington Drive

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Jason Henry, $4,800, for an accessory building, at 66 Woodhaven Circle;

Jared Ramsey, $7,800, for an accessory building, at 108 Bird Circle;

David Dotson, $4,300, for an accessory building, at 504 Mt. Bethel Road;

Joseph Hothouse, $18,000, for an accessory building, at 127 Sparta St.;

Whispering Pines Group, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 213 Wellington Drive;

Whispering Pines Group, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 118 Maple Crest Drive;

Jeremy A. Hall, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 621 Mt. Bethel Road;

Dennis C. Dykes, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 1946 Snapps Ferry Road;

Fred Wilhoit, $4,800, for grading & drainage, at 507 Tusculum Boulevard;

Idell Construction, $8,000, for new mechanical, at 255 Radford Drive;

AirPro Heating & Cooling, $8,000, for new mechanical, at 434 S. McKee St.;

Adventure From Home Inc., $2,000, for new mechanical, at 434 S. McKee St.;

Stacy Propst, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 812 Asheville Highway;

Stacy Propst, $2,680, for fuel gas release, at 812 Asheville Highway;

William Magill, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 303 Devonshire Court;

Idell Construction Co., In. Inc., $700, for fuel gas release, at 255 Radford Drive;

Idell Construction Co., In. Inc., $700, for fuel gas release, at 253 Radford Drive;

Brad Kaplan, $250, for fuel gas release, at 231 N. Irish St.;

Adventure From Home Inc., $2,000, for new plumbing, at 434 S. McKee St.;

Brad Shively, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 501 E. Barton Ridge Road;

Lindsey Cutshaw, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 218 N. Main St.;

Jimmy Bird, $150,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 246 Ell St.;

Stacy Dearing, $10,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 310 Bird Circle;

Gregory Grimm c/o Stonegate Mortgage Corp., $20,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 313 S. Cutler St.;

David Akers, $47,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 119 Heritage Hills Drive;

Becky Williams, $1,000, for new porch roof, at 1807 Moore Ave.;

Joyce Allison, $3,000, for patio renovation, at 1504 Valiant Drive;

Thomas Girton, $5,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 110 W. Grove St.;

Laura McNeese, $70,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 1005 Martingale Drive;

Brenda West, $36,892, for new garage, at 317 Bird Circle;

Douglas Chamberlin, $5,695, for a new roof, at 1230 Robinhood Road;

Charlotte Paxton, $1,800, for a new roof, at 605 Black Oak St.;

Andrea Daniels, $8,500, for a new roof, at 311 Pinecrest Drive;

Ron Bergquist, $12,060, for a new roof, at 1693 Old Shiloh Road;

Gary Averett, $2,800, for a new roof, at 401 Juniper St.;

Kurtis Bravo, $22,539, for a new roof, at 210 Easy St.;

William Phillips, $29,193, for a new roof, at 205 Easy St.;

Robert Evans, $6,400, for a new roof, at 100 Sunvalley Drive;

Joseph Hothouse, $10,000, for a new roof, at 318 E. Church St.

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

Lindsey Cutshaw, $9,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 218 N. Main St.;

Pat Hankins, $70,000, for commercial finish-out, at 1045 W. Summer St.;

Paul McAfee, $5,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 140 W. Depot St.;

Kenneth Bates, $9,000, for commercial finish-out, at2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Hans Peters, $49,000, for commercial pole barn, at 1995 W. Main St.;

Joe Harmon, $100, for commercial tent, at vacant lot beside 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Perla Gonzalez, $100, for fuel gas release, at 821 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

SIGN PERMITS

Ballad Health, $2,500, at 401 Takoma Ave.;

Dew Drop Car Wash Service LLC, $8,145, at 2535 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Jeffrey Idell, $3,000, at 830 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Zhihua Deng, $600, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;

RMM Holdings GP, $31,000, at 2620 E. Andrew Johnson Highway