City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in March included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Steven Tonner, $170,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1505 Daisy St.;
YK Properties, $175,000, for a single family residence, at 197 Linda St.;
YK Properties, $175,000, for a single family residence, at 199 Linda St.;
HEVEL Development LLC, $245,000, for a single family residence, at 1402 Wilson Drive;
HEVEL Development LLC, $294,000, for a single family residence, at 1404 Wilson Drive;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Robert Tucker, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 305 N. Hardin St.;
Steven Tonner, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 1505 Daisy St.;
William Shipley, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 217 S. Main St.;
YK Properties, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 197 Linda St.;
YK Properties, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 199 Linda St.;
HEVEL Development LLC, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 1402 Wilson Drive;
Heval Development LLC, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 1404 Wilson Drive;
William Muhlhahn, $870, for fuel gas release, at 222 Lake St.;
Jim Warner, $300, for fuel gas release, at 405 E. Cutler St.;
Garland Reaves, $7,400, for mechanical, at 105 Regency Park;
Idell Construction, $8,500, for mechanical, at 257 Radford Drive;
YK Properties, $7,500, for mechanical, at 1612 W. Main St.;
Idell Construction, $8,500, for mechanical, at 259 Radford Drive;
Matthew Kework, $7,000, for mechanical, at 1006 Asheville Highway;
Mark Williams, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 120 Hampton Court;
John Boyz, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 1520 Crestwood Drive;
Michael Rhodes, $1,200, for fuel gas release, at 110 Wildwood Court;
Matt Bowen, $7,009.90, for new plumbing, at 100 Dogwood Drive;
Matt Neal/TN Homes, $12,000, for new plumbing, at 270 Grapevine Trail;
William Gott, $9,000, for new plumbing, at 406 Montaigne Court;
Heather Easterly, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 241 Jennifer St.;
Kathy Dugger, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 106 Chestnut St.;
Cody Jennings, $600, for addition to porch, at 151 Pinewood Circle;
Larry Burkey, $16,000, for addition/remodel, at 1226 Tusculum Boulevard;
Jeffrey Woods, $148,000, for detached residential garage, at 264 Oliphant Drive;
Jason Reynolds, $59,700, for pool installation, at 1215 Tanglewood Drive;
Angelo Botta, $22,000, for patio roof, at 405 Hermitage Drive;
Solyloma Management LLC, $4,500, for garage pad, at 207 Park St.;
Mark Williams, $113,000, for pool installation, at 120 Hampton Court;
Andy Broyles, $35,000, for pool installation, at 241 Bedford Circle;
Richard Humphrey, $7,000, for patio roof, at 1080 Kiser Boulevard;
Carl del Sorbo, $20,000, for a screening in patio, at 1326 Shiloh Road;
Joe Shelton, $2,600, for new roof, at 816 Carson St.;
Stephanie Sentelle, $7,600, for new roof, at 241 Gregory Ave.;
Keith Pittman, $5,000, for new roof, at 421 Fairgrounds Road;
David and Louise Crum, $9,000, for a new roof, at 142 Maple Crest Drive;
Connie Holt, $9,300, for a new roof, at 108 Harrison St.;
Mike Johnson, $3,700, for a new roof, at 1115 W. Main St.
Calvin and Lolynn Doty, $188,000, for renovation/remodel, at 129 S. Main St.
NEW COMMERCIAL
Phil Wilhoit, $500,000, at 708 E. Church St.;
CMH Homes Inc., $225,000, at 395 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
DWB Greeneville LLC, $31,000, for remodel, at 2321 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Richard Jeffers, $35,314, for new roof, at 208 N. College St.;
Jianhu Zhou, $85,875, for remodel, at 124 Austin St.;
Rose Boutique, $150, for fuel gas release, at 1357 Tusculum Boulevard;
Eastman Credit Union, $88,000, for mechanical, at 3811 Andrew Johnson Highway;
Marshall Patterson, $10,000, for a new roof, at 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
SIGN PERMITS
Billy Broyles, $720, at 554 Tusculum Boulevard;
Billy Broyles, $1,110, at 554 Tusculum Boulevard;
GURU Property Inc., $6,000, at 926 Snapps Ferry Road;
H5 Holdings, LLC, $6,000, at 144 W. Bernard Ave.;
Luanne Kilday and Ronald Woods, $5,000, at 500 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Lindsey Cutshaw, $250, at 218 N. Main St.
Gary Berry, $100, at 521 N. Main St.