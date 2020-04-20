City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in April included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Reliable Builders, $261,000, for a new residence, at 323 Shiloh Shoals Drive
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Clyde Geddie, $2,500, for a portable storage building, at 812 Windwood Drive;
Midway Construction Company, $2,100, for new plumbing, at 103 McCall Ave.;
Fred’s Plumbing, $4,500, for new plumbing, at 126 Old Shiloh Road;
Hollie Binkley, $2,450, for new plumbing, at 101 Linden St.;
Hite Construction, $16,339, for remodel, at 132 Indian Hills Drive;
BDM Construction Inc., $58,000, for remodel, at 727 Crum St.;
Noah Young, $250,000, for renovation and addition, at 126 Old Shiloh Road;
Bryan O’Bannon, $8,500, for new deck, at 1704 Brentwood Drive;
Henry Drapou, $1,800, for remodel, at 213 Hickory Trail;
Hollie Binkley, $10,000, for remodel, at 101 Linden St.;
Jason Edwards, $7,000, for porch addition, at 318 Cypress St.;
Jeff Caldwell, $28,000, for renovation/remodel, at 118 Robinson St.;
Hollis and Roberta Holmes, $30,000, for renovation/remodel, at 909 Remine Ave.;
Burrells Roofing, $12,670, for a new roof, at 402 Oak Grove Ave.;
Ronnie Mallory, $3,800, for a new roof, at 209 Haynes Boulevard;
Berkeley Builders LLC, $8,200, for a new roof, at 112 McKee St.;
Lanny Hicks, $5,632, for a new roof, at 112 Grove St.;
Mike Shelton, $5,182, for a new roof, at 104 King Arthur Lane;
Katrina Young, $4,532, for a new roof, at 213 Marshall Lane;
Charles Ellenburg, $5,000, for a new roof, 104 Sevier Avenue
NEW COMMERCIAL
GRC Construction, $2,436,000, at 845 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Greeneville Fire Department, $1,500, for renovations, at 623 Mt. Bethel Road;
Construction Partners, $7,500, for addition/remodel, at 1420 Tusculum Boulevard MOB 2 (Suite 1200);
Grand Rental Station, $2,900, for a tent, at 845 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Jerry Fortner, $20,000, for renovations, at 1020 Coolidge St.;
Fred’s Plumbing, $8,000, for addition/remodel, at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Brent Hensley, $4,000, for addition/remodel, at 114 W. Summer St.;
Greeneville Fire Department, $7,800, for canopy, at 795 Baileyton Road;
South State Contractors, $1,000, for grading and drainage, at Baileyton Road;
Idell Construction, $100, for grading and drainage, at 1 Landair Way;
Adam Clark, $8,500, for fuel gas release, at 1323 Tusculum Boulevard;
Hurst Heating and Air, $3,800, for mechanical, at 1413 Tusculum Boulevard;
Kingston Mechanical Contractors, LLC, $78,000, for mechanical, at 1475 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Premier Industrial Group, $70,000, for mechanical, at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Airpro, $46,700, for mechanical, at 93 N. Rufe Taylor Road;
J&F Mechanical, 152,045, for mechanical, at 310 T. Elmer Cox Drive;
Mitzi Taylor, $21,000, for mechanical, at 2815 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Midway Construction, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 132 Indian Hills Drive;
Midway Construction, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 1020 Coolidge St.;
SIGN PERMITS
Erika Knight, $100, at 1000 Snapps Ferry Road;
Nick Hirschy, $250, at 3145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Advantage Signs, $3,000, at 233 W. Depot St.;
Erika Knight, $110, at 1000 Snapps Ferry Road
DEMOLITION
J&J Enterprise LLC, $100, at 1110 Myers St.;
Hollis Binkley, $20,000, at 611 W. Main St.