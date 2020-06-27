City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in April included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Leon Bell, $450,000, new single family residence, at 216 Oliphant Drive
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Jean Birdwell, $800, for an accessory building, at 406 Hope Road;
Jennie Smith, $1,500, for an accessory building, at 215 Alderman Drive;
Tonia Lawrence, $3,000, for an accessory building, at 615 Forest St.;
Matt Neil, $8,900, for new mechanical, at 1523 Kevin Lane;
Mike Girard, $10,000, for new plumbing, at 1523 Kevin Lane;
Steve Ball, $1,100, for new plumbing, at 205 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Stephen Rutherford, $3,000, for addition, at 704 E. Barton Ridge Road;
Gregory Spranger, $13,000, for new windows and siding, at 109 Spruce St.;
Crystal Jesse, $250,000, for an in-ground swimming pool and pavilion, at 280 Whirlwind Road;
Kourtney Blevins, $2,000, for renovation, at 436 W. Main St.;
Chris and Nikki Sentelle, $28,000, for an in-ground swimming pool, at 241 Gregory Ave.;
Ellen M. Shuck-Lipe, $5,000, for new deck, at 11 Colricia Drive;
Karen Nielsen, $9,000, for addition, at 407 Juniper St.;
Jason Hope, $2,000, for two decks, at 104 Brad St.;
Joel Coggins, $10,997, for a new roof, at 1411 W. Main St.;
Gary Ross, $6,000, for a new roof, at 100 Wildwood Court;
Charles Ellenburg, $8,000, for a new roof, at 103 Sevier Ave.;
Stephen Rutherford, $3,000, for a new roof, at 123 Unaka St.
Joshua Bailey, $4,750, for a new roof, at 203 Elgin St.;
Jerry and Karen Knight, $10,000, for a new roof, at 299 S. Rufe Taylor Road;
Donna Hlinican, $5,500, for a new roof, at 140 Ridgecrest Drive
NEW COMMERCIAL
Allen Johnson, $19,317, for a storage building, at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
City of Greeneville (city dump), for pavilion and bathroom, at 375 Whirlwind Road;
Minnie Holt, $20,000, for renovations, at 200 Bohannon Ave.;
Ed Kershaw, $6,500, for new mechanical, at 131 S. Main St.;
Lee Duckworth, $6,400, for new mechanical, at 103 McCall Ave.;
Brian Susong, $8,300, for new mechanical, at 1220 Tusculum Boulevard;
Town of Greeneville Police Department, $12,000, for new mechanical, at 200 N. College St.;
RBO Associates TN LLC, $37,200, for new mechanical, at 104 Asheville Highway;
Charles E. Allen Jr., $10,000, for new plumbing, at 210 Emory Road;
Greeneville Properties Inc., $389,730, for a new roof, at 711 Campbell Drive;
Lee House, $19,000, for a new roof, at 233 W. Depot St.;
First Tennessee National Association, $11,400, for a new roof, at 503 Asheville Highway
SIGN PERMITS
William Wilson, $625, at 227 W. Bernard Ave.;
Martin Malone, $600, at 1561 Kiser Boulevard;
Winnie Doyle, $10,000, at 515 Tusculum Boulevard