City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in August included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

Jimmy Hill, $280,000, for a single family residence, at 1607 Valiant Drive;

Travis Cooter, $120,000, for a single family residence, at 138 Maple Crest;

Travis Cooter, $120,000, for a single family residence, at 144 Maple Crest;

Travis Cooter, $50,000, for a single family residence, at 127 Baileyton Road;

Travis Cooter, $80,000, for a single family residence, at 131 Baileyton Road

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Richard Fox, $3,000, for an accessory building, at 1110 Sun Valley Drive;

Jimmy Hill, $1, for driveway cuts, at 1607 Valiant Drive;

Travis Cooter, $1, for driveway cuts, at 138 Maple Crest;

Travis Cooter, $1, for driveway cuts, at 144 Maple Crest;

Shawn and Joellen Kenny, $100, for driveway cuts, at 404 W. Irish St.;

Shawn and Joellen Kenny, $100, for driveway cuts, at 402 W. Irish St.;

Alex Hatcher, $100, for grading and drainage, at 1241 Tanglewood Drive;

Lawson Burrow, $7,600, for new mechanical, at 115 Wayfair Drive;

Zhihua Deng, $5,200, for new mechanical, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;

Ronald Burns, $450, for fuel gas release, 112 Spruce St.;

Leon Bell, $3,500, for fuel gas release, at 216 Oliphant Dr.;

Crystal Jesse, $6,350, for fuel gas release, at 280 Whirlwind Road;

Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 411 Leonard St.;

Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 412 Locust St.;

Tammy Thompson, $1,145, for new plumbing, at 382 Viking Place;

Miranda Myers, $3,500, for new plumbing, at 113 York Drive;

Brad Ellenburg, $1,500, for new plumbing, at 305 Cherry St.;

Zhihua Deng, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;

Jim Griffin, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 319 Colonial Circle;

Kevin Dove, $4,600, for new plumbing, at 507 Villa Lane;

Trey Youngblood/Kevin Kinser, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 1114 Forest St.;

Garrett Peters, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 138 Magnolia Drive;

Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 138 Maple Crest;

Trey Youngblood/Kevin Kinser, $25,000, for residential addition, at 1114 Forest St.;

Tracy Gass, $155,581, for a pool/spa, at 1480 Old Shiloh Road;

Todd Aiken, $80,000, for a pool/spa, at 113 Royce St.;

Brad Shively, $38,000, for a residential addition, at 501 E. Barton Ridge Road;

Shona Parkins, $6,500, for a new roof and siding, at 1004 E. Church St.;

Gary Sexton, $3,000, for new replacement windows, at 205 Linda St.;

Randy Oquinn, $9,500, for residential renovation, at 806 McAbbe Drive;

David Smith, $4,000, for a new deck, at 1233 Tanglewood Drive;

Garrett Peters, $7,500, for a residential addition, at 138 Magnolia Drive;

Michael and Peggy Jones, $30,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 914 Remine Ave.;

Shelia Belcher, $4,100, for a new roof, at 329 Paul St.;

Crystal Jesse, $17,200, for a new roof, at 280 Whirlwind Road;

Rachel McNeese, $4,800, for a new roof, at 1119 Vestal Court

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

Matthew and Lydia Jones, $35,000, for an addition/renovation, at 603 Bohannon Ave.;

Allen Johnson, $175,984, for new canopy, at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Kilday Enterprises LLC, $5,500, for miscellaneous, at 310 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Greene County Kubota, $41,450, for new plumbing, at 603 Bohannon Ave.;

Rocco and Amanda Preston, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 919 W. Main St.;

Allen Johnson, $20,000, for new plumbing, at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Michael and Rebecca Gosnell, $20,010, for a new roof, at 437 E. Bernard Ave.;

Richard Jeffers, $64,000, for a new roof, at 208 N. College St.

SIGN PERMITS

Brian Susong, $3,500, at 1220 Tusculum Boulevard;

Mandeep Bakshi, $1,900, at 801 E. Church St.;

Connie Gabby, $100, at 615 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Paul Armitage, $150, at 3470 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Steven C. Goad, $520, at 542 Tusculum Boulevard;

The Development Group Inc., $85.54, at 311 Tusculum Boulevard;

Kenneth Bates, $980, at 2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

