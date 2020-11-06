City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in August included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Jimmy Hill, $280,000, for a single family residence, at 1607 Valiant Drive;
Travis Cooter, $120,000, for a single family residence, at 138 Maple Crest;
Travis Cooter, $120,000, for a single family residence, at 144 Maple Crest;
Travis Cooter, $50,000, for a single family residence, at 127 Baileyton Road;
Travis Cooter, $80,000, for a single family residence, at 131 Baileyton Road
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Richard Fox, $3,000, for an accessory building, at 1110 Sun Valley Drive;
Jimmy Hill, $1, for driveway cuts, at 1607 Valiant Drive;
Travis Cooter, $1, for driveway cuts, at 138 Maple Crest;
Travis Cooter, $1, for driveway cuts, at 144 Maple Crest;
Shawn and Joellen Kenny, $100, for driveway cuts, at 404 W. Irish St.;
Shawn and Joellen Kenny, $100, for driveway cuts, at 402 W. Irish St.;
Alex Hatcher, $100, for grading and drainage, at 1241 Tanglewood Drive;
Lawson Burrow, $7,600, for new mechanical, at 115 Wayfair Drive;
Zhihua Deng, $5,200, for new mechanical, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;
Ronald Burns, $450, for fuel gas release, 112 Spruce St.;
Leon Bell, $3,500, for fuel gas release, at 216 Oliphant Dr.;
Crystal Jesse, $6,350, for fuel gas release, at 280 Whirlwind Road;
Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 411 Leonard St.;
Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 412 Locust St.;
Tammy Thompson, $1,145, for new plumbing, at 382 Viking Place;
Miranda Myers, $3,500, for new plumbing, at 113 York Drive;
Brad Ellenburg, $1,500, for new plumbing, at 305 Cherry St.;
Zhihua Deng, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;
Jim Griffin, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 319 Colonial Circle;
Kevin Dove, $4,600, for new plumbing, at 507 Villa Lane;
Trey Youngblood/Kevin Kinser, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 1114 Forest St.;
Garrett Peters, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 138 Magnolia Drive;
Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 138 Maple Crest;
Trey Youngblood/Kevin Kinser, $25,000, for residential addition, at 1114 Forest St.;
Tracy Gass, $155,581, for a pool/spa, at 1480 Old Shiloh Road;
Todd Aiken, $80,000, for a pool/spa, at 113 Royce St.;
Brad Shively, $38,000, for a residential addition, at 501 E. Barton Ridge Road;
Shona Parkins, $6,500, for a new roof and siding, at 1004 E. Church St.;
Gary Sexton, $3,000, for new replacement windows, at 205 Linda St.;
Randy Oquinn, $9,500, for residential renovation, at 806 McAbbe Drive;
David Smith, $4,000, for a new deck, at 1233 Tanglewood Drive;
Garrett Peters, $7,500, for a residential addition, at 138 Magnolia Drive;
Michael and Peggy Jones, $30,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 914 Remine Ave.;
Shelia Belcher, $4,100, for a new roof, at 329 Paul St.;
Crystal Jesse, $17,200, for a new roof, at 280 Whirlwind Road;
Rachel McNeese, $4,800, for a new roof, at 1119 Vestal Court
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Matthew and Lydia Jones, $35,000, for an addition/renovation, at 603 Bohannon Ave.;
Allen Johnson, $175,984, for new canopy, at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Kilday Enterprises LLC, $5,500, for miscellaneous, at 310 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Greene County Kubota, $41,450, for new plumbing, at 603 Bohannon Ave.;
Rocco and Amanda Preston, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 919 W. Main St.;
Allen Johnson, $20,000, for new plumbing, at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Michael and Rebecca Gosnell, $20,010, for a new roof, at 437 E. Bernard Ave.;
Richard Jeffers, $64,000, for a new roof, at 208 N. College St.
SIGN PERMITS
Brian Susong, $3,500, at 1220 Tusculum Boulevard;
Mandeep Bakshi, $1,900, at 801 E. Church St.;
Connie Gabby, $100, at 615 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Paul Armitage, $150, at 3470 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Steven C. Goad, $520, at 542 Tusculum Boulevard;
The Development Group Inc., $85.54, at 311 Tusculum Boulevard;
Kenneth Bates, $980, at 2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway