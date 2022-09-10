City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in August included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
John Carter, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 135 Springbrook Park;
Travis Cooter, $145,000, for a single family residence, at 95 Woodcrest Drive;
John Seaton, $200,000, for a single family residence, at 147 Patriots Crossing
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Kidwell King, $9,500, for an accessory building, at 104 Spencer St.;
Whispering Pines, $10,000, for new mechanical, at 118 Maple Crest Drive;
Whispering Pines, $10,000, for new mechanical, at 213 Wellington Drive;
Donald Wiggin, $7,500, for new mechanical, at 103 Housley Ave.;
Ramon Logan, $2,300, for new plumbing, at 104 Clem St.;
Betty Hensley, no value listed;, for sewer repair, at 433 Cherry St.;
CMH Homes Inc., $142,200, for new plumbing, at 600 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
CMH Homes, Inc., $209,800, for new mechanical, at 600 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
John S. Betzina and S. Gwenda, $9,650, for a new roof, at 1045 Old Asheville Highway;
Oscar Cedillo and Violeta C. Castro, $7,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 119 Skyview Drive;
John and Greta Hall, $6,135, for new plumbing, at 112 Woodlyn St.;
Darius and Whitney Hoese, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 209 Bedford Circle;
Matthew and Amelia Brown, $11,786, for new mechanical, at 1701 Gott Drive;
Lindsey Cutshaw, $7,000, for a new front porch, at 110 Hopeville Road;
Miles Kilday, $2,500, for fuel gas release, at 1860 Old Shiloh Road;
Jennifer Burns, $25,000, for a residential addition/remodel;
Allen Wood, $20,000, for a residential addition/remodel;
Travis Cooter, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 95 Woodcrest Drive;
Douglas and Brenda Cobble, $22,000, for a new roof, at 221 N. Main St.;
James Emory, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 451 E. Bernard Ave.;
Michael French, $2,200, for a residential addition/remodel, at 201 Cherry St.;
Nancy and Steven Sexton, $8,663, for a new roof, at 601 W. Main St.;
Tammy Karsten, $1,000, for an accessory building, at 409 E. Cutler St.
NEW COMMERCIAL
IC Properties, $450,000, for commercial structure, at 1060 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Andrew Johnson Realty, $3,000,000, for a commercial structure, at 1315 Tusculum Boulevard;
B&B Properties of TN LLC, $314,000, for a commercial garage, at 1381 Kiser Boulevard;
IC Properties, $150,000, for commercial structure, at 1060 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Cellco Partnership, $15,000, for cell tower upgrade, at 334 N. Highland Ave.;
James Bewley, $40,000, for a commercial finish-out, at 2560 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, $140,400, for new mechanical, at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road;
YMCA, $39,500, for new mechanical, at 404 Y. St.;
William Osborne, $5,000, for a ramp, at 411 E. Bernard Ave.;
Robert Lollar, $1,500, for new plumbing, at 2560 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Matthew McKeever, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 520 Justis Drive;
Air-Maze Corp, no value listed, for water line repair, at 115 Rockwell Drive;
Robert Lollar, $7,400, for new mechanical, at 2560 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Town of Greeneville, $16,000, for fuel gas release, at 945 Carson St.;
Adkins Properties, $,1,000, for grading & drainage, at 570 Tusculum Boulevard;
Billy and Nancy Broyles, $20,000, for commercial finish-out, at 1309 Tusculum Boulevard;
Bacchus II LLC, $29,500, for new plumbing, at 2321 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Greenevile Municipal Airport Authority, $29,000, for a new roof, at 510 Airport Road;
H5 Holdings LLC, $6,000, for new siding, at 144 W. Bernard Ave.;
Billy and Nancy Broyles, $14,900, for new plumbing, at 1309 Tusculum Boulevard;
Interstate Southern Packaging LLC, $26,000, for new plumbing, at 104 T. Elmer Cox Drive;
Greeneville Housing Authority, $72,500, for a new roof, at 100 Cox Circle;
City of Greeneville, $75,000, for a commercial addition/remodel, at 200 N. College St.;
Charles Ellenburg, $4,000, for a metal awing, at 513 Tusculum Boulevard;
Adkins Properties, $1,750, for new plumbing, at 570 Tusculum Boulevard;
SIGN PERMITS
Billy Broyles, $150, at 556 Tusculum Boulevard;
Wheels Real Estate LLC, $400, at 300 Bachman Drive;
Mandeep Bakshi, $1,299, at 801 E. Church St.;
Bacchus II LLC, $7,946, at 2321 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Steven Smith, $4,975, at 1128 Tusculum Boulevard;
Marsh Properties LLC, $100, at 650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway