City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in August included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 19 Roller St.;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 20 Morse Lane;
Dove Construction Services, LLC, $300,000, for a single family residence, 519 Villa Lane;
Jason Daugherty, $600,000, for a single family residence, at 159 Oak Grove Road;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Don Wiggin, $100, for driveway/curb cut, at 225 Mayor Ave.;
Dove Construction Services, $100, for driveway/curb cut, at 519 Villa Lane;
Jason Daugherty, $100, for driveway/curb cut, at 159 Oak Grove Road;
Kenneth and Sandra Wells, $1, for driveway/curb cut, at 1214 E. Church St.;
Dove Construction Services, LLC, $7,300, for new mechanical, at 521 Villa Lane;
Kevin Dove, $1,100, for fuel gas release, at 521 Villa Lane;
Thomas Girton, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 110 W. Grove St.;
K&D Real Estate, $6,000, for new mechanical, at 115 Ricker Ave.;
Matt Neal Tennessee Homes, $8,500, for new mechanical, at 917 Martingale Drive;
Matt Neal Tennessee Homes, $8,500, for new mechanical, at 919 Martingale Drive;
Mike Previtera, $6,000, for new mechanical, at 313 S. Cutler St.;
K&D Real Estate, $3,600, for new plumbing, at 115 Ricker Ave.;
Robert Ball, $1,500, for new plumbing, at 102 Edgewood Drive;
Deborah Anderson, $2,500, for enclosing existing porch, at 405 Maple Ave.;
Marlene Randolph, $3,925, for foundation Repair, at 59 New Hope Road;
Larry Kelton, $4,000, for deck replacement, at 224 Gregory Ave.;
Becky Lockheart, $2,000, for a porch, at 399 Sunrise Drive;
Mickey Tobie, $1,700, for new deck, at 802 Winchester Drive;
Stanley Schlegel, $600, for front porch replacement, at 220 E. Milligan Drive;
Jerry Thomas, $12,500, for remodel/addition, at 400 Juniper St.;
Jaime Gonzalez, $5,801, for new porch roof, at 1020 W. Vann Road;
Shane Hite, $27,500, for remodel, at 306 N. Main St.;
Aaron Pike, $12,000, for an interior remodel, at 221 N. Highland;
Robert Ball, $25,000, for addition/remodel, at 102 Edgewood Drive;
F&P Inc., $4,600, for a new roof, at 303 Oak Grove Ave.;
Leticia Montgomery, $9,275, for a new roof, at 102 Cottonwood Drive;
Jack Chudina, $3,800, for a new roof, at 103 Wayfair Drive;
Tammy Douthat, $10,000, for a new roof, at 121 Pine Straw Ridge;
Ken Courtney, $10,200, for a new roof, at 105 Keeneland Circle;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Robert Foster, F&P Inc., $10,000, for an addition/remodel, at 106 N. Main St.;
Chasan LLC, $59,000, for remodel/addition, at 1550 Industrial Road;
Store Master Funding, XVII, $79,000, for an addition, at 115 Terry Leonard Drive;
Donna Davis, $20,000, for miscellaneous, at 1425 W. Main St.;
Downtown Brewfest, $1,000, for a tent, on Depot St.;
Sai Greeneville TN LLC, $5,000, for hotel remodel, at 3160 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Robert Armitage, $100, for a tent, at 915 E. Church St.;
Greene County Courthouse, $5,500, for a tent, at 108 N. Irish St.;
Land Star Partners, LLC, $1, for grading and drainage, at 389 N. Rufe Taylor Road;
Sugar Momma’s, $2,500, for fuel gas release, at 104 Village Drive;
Sugar Momma’s, $7,500, for fuel gas release, at 104 Village Drive;
Jost International Corp., $26,500, for new plumbing, at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Robert Foster F&P Inc., $20,000, for new plumbing, at 106 N. Main St.;
SAI Greeneville TN LLC, $10,000, for new plumbing, at 3160 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Cobble Rentals, $15,000, for new plumbing, at 104 Village Drive;
SIGN PERMITS
Sonny Marsh, $1,400, at 650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
The Developement Group Inc., $4,682, at 128 S. Main St.;
Cobble Rentals, $1,035.85, at 104 Village Drive;
Cobble Rentals, $1,287.84, at 104 Village Drive;
Kristen Schaffling, $50, at 560 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Jaynes Living Trust, $6,500, at 3245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway