City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in December included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Chris Ricker, $120,000, for a single family residence, at 230 W. Barton Ridge Road;
D.R. Horton, $183,900, for a single family residence, at 110 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $213,435, for a single family residence, at 108 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $213,435, for a single family residence, at 106 Sweet Pea Trail
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Jeremy Bondy, $7,000, for a residential accessory building, at 285 New Hope Road;
Don Hamilton, $50, for fuel gas release, at 701 W. Floral St.;
Express Homes, $10,425, for new mechanical, at 128 Sweet Pea Trail;
Express Homes, $7,575, for new mechanical, at 126 Sweet Pea Trail;
Express Homes, $9,150, for new mechanical, at 124 Sweet Pea Trail;
Express Homes, $9,150, for new mechanical, at 130 Sweet Pea Trail;
Harry Bradburn, $10,900, for new mechanical, at 451 E. Bernard Ave.;
Mark Thornburg, $100, for fuel gas release, at 121 Baileyton Road;
Clint Cutshall, $250, for fuel gas release, at 306 Hope Road;
Kevin Dove, $700, for fuel gas release, at 523 Villa Lane;
Clint Cutshaw, $150, for fuel gas release, at 306 Hope Road;
D.R. Horton, $15,752, for new plumbing, at 118 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,752, for new plumbing, at 122 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,200, for new plumbing, at 120 Sweet Pea Trail;
Alliance Builders LLC, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 211 Bohannon Ave.;
Joe Tillery, $100,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 614 W. Main St.;
Watson Leonard, $60,000, for a pool house, at 126 Old Shiloh Road;
Dimas Sandibell, B. Bernardion, and B Cabrera, $1,000, for a front deck, at 110 Longview Drive;
Abby Cox, $50,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 2025 Fairlawn Drive;
Aaron Pike, $10,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 215 Baxter St.;
Bradley Allen, $5,000, for bathroom remodel, at 211 Gregory Ave.;
Chris Lady, $3,000, for new roof, at 101 Driftwood Circle;
Guy William, $7,500, for a new roof, at 310 Shiloh Shoals Road;
Henry Lula D – Earnie E. McGuire, $20,100, for a new roof, at 1832 Cottage Drive;
Helen Johnson, $13,700, for a new roof, at 305 W. Bernard
NEW COMMERCIAL
SHJ Construction Group, $1,000,000, for new car wash, at 3585 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Old Knox Self Storage LLC, $250,000, for new metal storage building and parking lot, at 110 Old Knoxville Highway
Old Knox Self Storage LLC, $75,000, for a concrete slab, at 110 Old Knoxville Highway;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Gary Randles, $1,500, for a commercial accessory building, at 1407 Tusculum Boulevard;
BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons, $330,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 1357 Tusculum Boulevard;
Ultimate Storage Plex GP, $10,000, for commercial finish-out, at 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
615 Asheville Investments LLC, $1,200, for commercial finish-out, at 621 Asheville Highway;
Tommy and Whitney Winter, $400,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 210 Bohannon Ave.;
Nicola Walde, $300, for fuel gas release, at 1223 Snapps Ferry Road;
Heritage Community Bank, $50, for fuel gas release, at 3626 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Mickey Ellis, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 129 W. Summer St.;
Publix Food Market/Andrew Johnson Realty, $65,000, for new mechanical, at 1315 Tusculum Boulevard;
Publix Food Market/Andrew Johnson Realty, $32,000, for new plumbing, at 1315 Tusculum Boulevard;
J. Russell Pryor, $21,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 206 S. Irish St.;
SIGN PERMITS
Michael Cobble, $250, at 1720 W. Main St.;
Billy C. Broyles Jr. and Nancy A. Broyles, $6,000, at 1309 Tusculum Boulevard;
Billy C. Broyles Jr., $8,200, at 2456 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
615 Asheville Investments LLC, $100, at 621 Asheville Highway;
Billy C. Broyles Jr., $1,001, at 2456 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
DEMOLITION
Park Overall, $500, at 116 Frazier St.