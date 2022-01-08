City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in December included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

William Gott, $545,000, for a single family residence, at 406 Montaigne Court;

UR0OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 11 Keith Drive;

UR0OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 4 Roller St.;

Kevin Dove, $175,000, for s single family residence, at 517 Villa Lane

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Jonathan Cave, $17,000, for an accessory building, at 102 Old Indian Hill Trail;

Donna Rogers, $800, for fuel gas release, at 401 Meadowlark Drive;

Richard Boyd, $4,500, for new mechanical, at 305 N. Main St.;

James Jackson, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 885 Baileyton Road;

Mike Girard, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 136 Clear Mountin Trail;

Kenny Hartman, $6,000, for new plumbing, at 255 New Hope Road;

Wendy Warner, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 405 E. Cutler St.;

Candice Springs and Rodnell Hambright, $4,800, for new plumbing at 215 Sunset Boulevard;

Beverly and Doyce Chandler Jr., $9,639, for foundation repair, at 302 Dogwood Loop;

Angela Ayers, $15,000, for front porch, at 210 Reed Ave.;

Volunteer Home Solutions, $9,300, for new siding, windows and roof, at 366 Royal St.;

Debbie Pitt, $35,000, for new pool/spa, at 107 Belmont Drive;

Alice Foshie, $15,000, for an addition/remodel, at 938 Snapps Ferry Road;

Kirk Brink, $15,000, for a new roof, at 80 Whirlwind Road;

Charles Ellenburg, $7,200, for a new roof, at 1202 Snapps Ferry Road;

Dustin Baughard, $5,175, for a new roof, at 310 N. Hardin St.;

Skip Hutcheson, $5,000, for a new roof, at 1711 Cindy Drive;

Jason Thibert, $2,700, for a new roof, at 211 Park St.;

Charles Baxley, $4,600, for a new roof, at 115 Morrow Lane

NEW COMMERCIAL

C&C Millwright Maintenance Co., Inc., $1,900,000, at 400 Rufe Taylor Road

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

The Development Group Inc., $275,000, for an addition/remodel, at 128 S. Main St.;

Sugar Momma’s, $24,000, for commercial finish-out, at 104 Village Drive;

The Franklin Group LLC, $14,965, for foundation repair, at 216 Simpson St.;

The Franklin Group LLC, $68,335, for foundation repair, at 217 Ross Boulevard;

East Side Baptist Church, $1,972, for a tent, at 195 Serral Drive;

Earl Gas, $1, for grading and drainage, at 217 Thornwood Drive;

Jonathan S. Cave, $1, for grading and drainage, at 102 Andrew Johnson Drive;

Greeneville Adventist Academy, $11,700, for new mechanical, at 305 Takoma Ave;

Pat Hankins, $7,050, for new mechanical, at 1045 W. Summer St., Suite No. 1;

Pat Hankins, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 1045 W. Summer St., Suite No. 1;

Kent Bewely, $500, for fuel gas release, at 1201 Tusculum Boulevard;

Pat Hankins, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 1045 W. Summer St., Suite No. 1;

Keith Paxton, $4,000, for a new roof, at 507 N. Main St.;

SIGN PERMITS

Cardinal Holdings LLC, $1,450, at 711 Asheville Highway;

Greene Developers LLC, $1,400, at 829 Asheville Highway