City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in December included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
William Gott, $545,000, for a single family residence, at 406 Montaigne Court;
UR0OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 11 Keith Drive;
UR0OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 4 Roller St.;
Kevin Dove, $175,000, for s single family residence, at 517 Villa Lane
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Jonathan Cave, $17,000, for an accessory building, at 102 Old Indian Hill Trail;
Donna Rogers, $800, for fuel gas release, at 401 Meadowlark Drive;
Richard Boyd, $4,500, for new mechanical, at 305 N. Main St.;
James Jackson, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 885 Baileyton Road;
Mike Girard, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 136 Clear Mountin Trail;
Kenny Hartman, $6,000, for new plumbing, at 255 New Hope Road;
Wendy Warner, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 405 E. Cutler St.;
Candice Springs and Rodnell Hambright, $4,800, for new plumbing at 215 Sunset Boulevard;
Beverly and Doyce Chandler Jr., $9,639, for foundation repair, at 302 Dogwood Loop;
Angela Ayers, $15,000, for front porch, at 210 Reed Ave.;
Volunteer Home Solutions, $9,300, for new siding, windows and roof, at 366 Royal St.;
Debbie Pitt, $35,000, for new pool/spa, at 107 Belmont Drive;
Alice Foshie, $15,000, for an addition/remodel, at 938 Snapps Ferry Road;
Kirk Brink, $15,000, for a new roof, at 80 Whirlwind Road;
Charles Ellenburg, $7,200, for a new roof, at 1202 Snapps Ferry Road;
Dustin Baughard, $5,175, for a new roof, at 310 N. Hardin St.;
Skip Hutcheson, $5,000, for a new roof, at 1711 Cindy Drive;
Jason Thibert, $2,700, for a new roof, at 211 Park St.;
Charles Baxley, $4,600, for a new roof, at 115 Morrow Lane
NEW COMMERCIAL
C&C Millwright Maintenance Co., Inc., $1,900,000, at 400 Rufe Taylor Road
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
The Development Group Inc., $275,000, for an addition/remodel, at 128 S. Main St.;
Sugar Momma’s, $24,000, for commercial finish-out, at 104 Village Drive;
The Franklin Group LLC, $14,965, for foundation repair, at 216 Simpson St.;
The Franklin Group LLC, $68,335, for foundation repair, at 217 Ross Boulevard;
East Side Baptist Church, $1,972, for a tent, at 195 Serral Drive;
Earl Gas, $1, for grading and drainage, at 217 Thornwood Drive;
Jonathan S. Cave, $1, for grading and drainage, at 102 Andrew Johnson Drive;
Greeneville Adventist Academy, $11,700, for new mechanical, at 305 Takoma Ave;
Pat Hankins, $7,050, for new mechanical, at 1045 W. Summer St., Suite No. 1;
Pat Hankins, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 1045 W. Summer St., Suite No. 1;
Kent Bewely, $500, for fuel gas release, at 1201 Tusculum Boulevard;
Pat Hankins, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 1045 W. Summer St., Suite No. 1;
Keith Paxton, $4,000, for a new roof, at 507 N. Main St.;
SIGN PERMITS
Cardinal Holdings LLC, $1,450, at 711 Asheville Highway;
Greene Developers LLC, $1,400, at 829 Asheville Highway