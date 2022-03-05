Greeneville City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in February included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Alton Page, $141,788, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1078 W. Vann Road;
David Myers, $400,000, for a single family residence, at 107 Lexington Court;
Richard Hayes, $6,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 97 Snapps Ferry Park;
Harry Haun, $570,000, for a single family residence, at 1860 Old Shiloh Road;
Dove Construction Services, LLC, $300,000, for a single family residence, at 523 Villa Lane
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Kenny Hartman, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 285 New Hope Road;
Alton Page, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 1078 W. Vann Road;
David Myers, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 107 Lexington Court;
Dove Construction Service, LLC, $8,000, for mechanical, at 519 Villa Lane;
Dylan Jackson, $15,000, for mechanical, at 885 Baileyton Highway;
Dove Construction Services, LLC, $1,200, for fuel gas release, at 519 Villa Lane;
Jason Reynolds, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 1215 Tanglewood Drive;
David Myers, $16,200, for mechanical, at 1111 Vestal Court;
Adventure From Home Inc., $12,000, for mechanical, at 202 Sevier Ave.;
Mike Girard, $15,000, for mechanical, at 128 Clear Mountain Trail;
Jordan Dugger, $200, for fuel gas release, at 408 Volunteer St.;
David Myers, $15,000, for plumbing, at 1111 Vestal Court;
Kevin Dove, $5,000, for plumbing, at 517 Villa Lane;
Y&K Properties, $5,000, for plumbing, at 1612 W. Main St.;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $6,000, for plumbing, at 257 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $6,000, for plumbing, at 259 Radford Drive;
Efrain and Rosalinda Oviedo, $4,000, for plumbing, at 323 Biddle St.;
Aaron Pike, $4,500, for residential addition/remodel, at 615 Carson St.;
Charles Hutchins, $5,200, for addition to existing deck, at 1803 Brentwood Drive;
Martha Jimenez, $23,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 217 Bohannon Ave.;
Jordan Dugger, $30,000, for residential remodel, at 408 Volunteer St.;
Jack Tilson, $3,500, for fencing, at 1004 Martingale Drive;
Thomas Bitner, $9,000, for a new roof, at 115 Skyview Drive;
Rebecca Awodey, $24,700, for a new roof, at 704 Oak Grove Ave.
NEW COMMERCIAL
Luanne Kilday and Ronald Woods, $110,000, for commercial double wide manufacture office, at 500 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Freedom Fellowship of White Pine Inc., $24,800, for commercial pavilion, at 3144 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
J. Wilhoit Properties LLC, $56,000, for commercial accessory building, at 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Jankar General Partnership, $5,000, for remodel, at 716 Professional Plaza;
Phil Bachman, $20,000, for grading and drainage, at 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Jost International, $800, for fuel gas release, at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
P.T. Solutions, $20,000, for mechanical, at 128 S. Main St.
SIGN PERMITS
BGR Greeneville Limited Liability Company, Greeneville Holding LP, and Greene Sky LLC, $7,660, at 1505 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Richard Scull Trust, $3,400, at 1260 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Farmers Livestock Co., $2,250, at 336 Bohannon Ave.;
Jonathan Pitt Holdings, $100, at 400 E. Bernard Ave.;
AT&T Store, $14,000, at 2795 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Stone-Bench GP, $6,510, at 513 N. Main St.;
Road Runner, $11,085, at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
DEMOLITION
SMN Inv. Inc., $20,000, at 126 W. Depot St.