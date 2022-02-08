City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in January included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Matt Neal/TN Homes, $400,000, for a single family residence, at 270 Grapevine Trail;
Kenny Hartman, $230,000, for a single family residence, at 285 New Hope Road;
Nicholas Kirkpatrick, $320,000, for a single family residence, at 1418 Upland Ave.;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
William Gott, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 406 Montaigne Court;
Dove Construction Service, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at Villa Lane;
Matt Neal, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 270 Grapevine Trail;
Mike Girard, $100,000 for new plumbing, at 128 Clear Mountain Trail;
Russell Clark Jr., $3,500, for an accessory building, at 100 Driftwood Circle;
Travis Cooter, $7,200, for new mechanical, at 233 Reed Ave.;
Candice Springs and Rodnell Hambright, $8,700, for new mechanical, at 215 Sunset Boulevard;
Sharron Harper, $650, for fuel gas release, at 1007 Asheville Highway;
Sharon Jefferson, $200, for fuel gas release, at 315 Floral St.;
Volunteer Home Solutions, $7,600, for new mechanical, at 336 Royal St.;
Travis Cooter, $4,500, for new plumbing, at 233 Reed Ave.;
Chris Lady, $1,000, for new plumbing, at 1407 Greenwood Drive;
Greg Cox, $7,720, for window replacement, at 1103 Sun Valley Drive;
Heather Easterly, $20,000, for an addition/remodel, at 241 Jennifer St.;
Bill Muhlhahn, $9,000, for residential remodel, at 222 Lake St.;
Adventure From Home Inc., $1,500, for an addition/remodel, at 202 Sevier Ave.;
Michael and Emily Cable, $35,000, for a pool/spa, at 1079 W. Vann Road;
Michael and Emily Cable, $16,500, for a pool safety fence, at 1079 W. Vann Road;
Wanda Greene, $2,500, for residential repairs, at 418 W. Main St.;
Madge Foshie, $8,600, for a new roof, at 419 W. Main St.;
Kathy Winters, $10,250, for a new roof, at 99 Thistle Cove;
Edmir Lesaj, $4,500, for a new roof, at 408 Tusculum Boulevard;
Bryan Everhart, $12,000, for a new roof, at 109 Magnolia Drive;
John Seaton Contracting, $31,000, for new mechanical, at 159 Oak Grove Road
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Mike Harrell, $40,000, for a commercial addition/remodel, at 102 State St.;
Patrick James, $2,862, for new awning, at 105 N. College St.;
NMN Properties LLC, $2863, for new awning, at 109 N. College St.;
Stone-Bench GP, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 513 N. Main St.;
Greeneville LTD Liability, $6,000, for new plumbing, at 1513 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
The Development Group Inc., $15,500, for new plumbing, at 128 s. Main St.;
Rocco Preston, $7,500, for a new roof, at 1365 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
SIGN PERMITS
ICG Investment Vehicle LLC, $3,190, at 1190 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Horst International LLC, $16,379, at 3240 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Sharron O’Neil, $30, at 111 Village Drive
DEMOLITION
Robert Worley, $4,000, at 204 Willis St.