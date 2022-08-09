City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in July included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
DLA Properties, $395,000, for a single family residence, at 209 Bedford Circle
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Travis Cooter, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 115 Woodcrest Drive;
Travis Cooter, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 135 Woodcrest Drive;
DLA Properties, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 209 Bedford Circle;
Matt Neal/TN Homes, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 270 Grapevine Trail;
Mike Girard, $2,100, for fuel gas release, at 130 Clear Mountain Trail;
Bill Gott, $11,381, for new mechanical, at 406 Montaigne Court;
Martha Jimenez, $10,500, for new mechanical, at 217 Bohannon Ave.;
Matt Neal/TN Homes, $13,000, for new mechanical, at 270 Grapevine Trail;
Mike Girard, $13,000, for new mechanical, at 130 Clear Mountain Trail;
Harry Haun, 19,000, for new mechanical, $1860 Old Shiloh Road;
HEVEL Development LLC, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 1402 Wilson Drive;
HEVEL Development LLC, $7,600, for new mechanical, at 1404 Wilson Drive;
Hoosier Builders LLC, $12,000, for new plumbing, at 236 Bedford Circle;
Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 115 Woodcrest Drive;
Travis Cooter, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 135 Woodcrest Drive;
Don Wiggin, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 103 Housley Ave.;
HEVAL Development LLC, $10,000, for new plumbing, at 1404 Wilson Drive;
Richard and Ivy Hayes (Grassy Valley Homes), $6,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at Snapps Ferry Park;
Helen Johnson and Louise Shaw, $110,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at AW Johnson Park;
Frankie Smith, $5,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 315 Pine St.;
William Seneker, $9,200, for new decks, at 1049 Old Asheville Highway;
Michael Johnson, $7,300, for new deck, at 1115 W. Main St.;
Jennifer Landeck, $5,500, for a residential addition/remodel, at 301 Cherry St.;
Christopher Kemmann, $13,000, for new windows and door, at 1050 Old Asheville Highway;
Melissa Opper, $20,000, for residential remodel, at 204 Elgin St.;
Greeneville Housing Authority, $94,000, for a new roof, at 203 Simpson St.;
Christopher Marsh, $4,700, for a new roof, at 1503 Sunvalley Drive;
Ryan Strozier, $9,158, for a new roof, at 607 W. Main St.;
Natalie Duncan, $8,400, for a new roof, at 100 Grapevine Trail
NEW COMMERCIAL
MKA Greeneville LLC, KT Greeneville LLLP, $4,558,606, for new building (Planet Fitness), at 600 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
ASL Enterprises 3 LLC, $200,000, commercial finish-out (Jersey Mikes Subs), at 2313 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Seventh Day Adventist, Inc., $12,000, for an accessory building, at 931 Forest St.;
Andy Broyles, $35,000, for an accessory building, at 703 Crum St.;
SBA Communications, $24,000, for cell tower modifications, at 915 E. Church St.;
B&B Properties of TN, LLC, $1, for grading and drainage, at 1381 Kiser Boulvard;
Frontier Health, $43,000, for new mechanical, at 401 Holston Drive;
DWB Greeneville LLC, $21,532, for new mechanical, at 2321 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
NMN Properties LLC, $2,800, for new plumbing, at 109 N. College St.
SIGN PERMITS
Cindy Morelock, $900, at 603 Tusculum Boulevard;
Monica Forester, $900, at 705 Professional Plaza;
Bryan Seaton, $50, at 417 N. Main St.