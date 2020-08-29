City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in July included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
K&D Real Estate, $219.740, for a single family residence, at 710 Jules Court;
Terry Orth, $280,000, for a single family residence, at 109 Glenfield Trail;
John R. Carter, $25,000, for a single family residence, at 161 Springbrook Park;
Kevin Dove, $200,000, for a single family residence, at 507 Villa Lane;
Mitchell Edge, $626,000, for a single family residence, at 2314 Old Tusculum Boulevard;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Adam McKechnie, $6,500, for a detached accessory building, at 107 Spruce St.;
Michael Berry, $1,500, for a metal carport garage, at 1121 Woodside Drive;
Audrey Lowrey, $6,800, for new mechanical, at 122 Maple Crest Drive;
Idell Construction Company, $8,000, for new mechanical, at 238 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction Company, $600, for fuel gas release, at 238 Radford Drive;
Wendy Warner, $4,400, for new mechanical, at 405 E. Cutler St.;
Leon Bell, $15,704, for new plumbing, at 216 Oliphant Drive;
Jamie Galyon, $3,000, for new plumbing, 102 Mockingbird Lane;
Lori Johnston, $1,060, for new plumbing, at 222 E. McKee St.;
Travis Cooter, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 411 Leonard St.;
Travis Cooter, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 412 Locust St.;
Eric Fellers, $1,170, for new plumbing, at 1404 Kevin Lane;
Michael Laws, $1,435, for new plumbing, at 102 York Drive;
Greeneville Owner, LLC, $14,350, for new plumbing, at 1111 Light St.;
Mike and Connie Holt, $27,500, for a pool/spa, at 108 Harrison Drive;
Bridgett Burger, $5,800, for new deck and roof, at 104 York Drive;
Donald Harris, $4,800, for new porch, at 206 Mikes Ave.;
Barry Rice, $8,000, for portable outdoor pavilion, at 811 Hilltop Drive;
Jennifer Tomlinson, $7,300, for new vinyl siding, at 712 W. Main St.;
Randy and Tammy Christy, $14,000, for a pool/spa, at 212 W. Hawthorne Court;
Miranda Myers, $25,000, for a residential remodel, at 113 York Drive;
Jim Griffin, $42,000, for a residential remodel, at 319 Colonial Circle;
Kimberly Morgan, $11,000, for residential addition, at 310 Cypress St.;
Randy Oquinn, $12,000, for a new porch, at 806 Mcabbe Drive;
Darin Kite, $50,000, for residential remodel, at 110 Summit Drive;
Shelia Ellison-Moore, $25,000, for a new sunroom, at 1210 Poplar Court;
Rebecca Knight, $4,500, for a new roof, at 1226 Snapps Ferry Road;
Tony Yost, $9,750, for a new roof, at 206 Easy St.;
Jamie Galyon, $8,800, for a new roof, at 102 Mockingbird Lane;
James Griffin, $4,200, for a new roof, at 319 Colonial Circle;
Kelly Dabbs, $5,885, for a new roof, at 1704 Dellwood Circle;
Phillip and Debbie Hurst, $3,587, for a new roof, at 105 Lynn Ave.;
Mark Hatcher, $4,000, for a new roof, at 214 Ricker Ave.;
Brad Ellenburg, $2,200, for a new roof, at 303 Cherry St.;
Brad Ellenburg, $2,400, for a new roof, at 305 Cherry St.;
NEW COMMERCIAL
Matthew and Lydia Jones, $1,500, for a commercial building, at 603 Bohannon Ave.;
Ouron LLC, $1,243,000, for a commercial building, at 189 Liberty Way;
Allen R. Johnson, $498,000, for a commercial building, at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Rocco and Amanda Preston, for a commercial building, at 919 W. Main St.;
William Pope, $22,500, for a commercial building, at 60 Mt. Pleasant Circle
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Town of Greeneville (Greeneville High School), $2,000, for a tent, at 210 Tusculum Boulevard;
LQM, $2,000, for a tent, at 121 Hankins St.;
The Development Group, Inc., $22,000, for commercial renovation, at 128 S. Main St.;
Jason Carter, $715.73, for a tent, at 189 Liberty Way;
Tom Hite, $15,000, for commercial storage building, at 303 Rhea Circle;
Billy C. and Nancy Broyles, $10,000, for new parking lot, at 908 Tusculum Boulevard;
Holston Methodist Home, $100,000, for a new play area, at 1007 Wesley Ave.;
Lowes, $95,460, for new mechanical, at 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Gateway Nissan, $42,000, for new plumbing, at 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
SIGN PERMITS
Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority, $1,200, at 246 Airport Road;
Hankins Properties, $242, at 1221 Snapps Ferry Road;
Mary Modena, $100, at 101 Perry St.;
Tommy Haun, $384, at 1307 Tusculum Boulevard;
Tommy Haun, $543.05, at 1307 Tusculum Boulevard;
Dilipkumar Patel, $1,889, at 121 Serral Drive;
Hardwick and Price Properties LLC, $5,500, at 190 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Adam Milhorn, $1,200, at 390 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
DEMOLITION
Taylor Road Partnership, $1,500, at 389 Rufe Taylor Road;
Rusty Ottinger, $2,000, at 1044 W. Summer St.