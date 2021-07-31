City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in June included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Matt Neal Tennessee Homes, $190,000, for a single family residence, at 917 Martingale Drive;
Matt Neal Tennessee Homes, $190,000, for a single family residence, at 919 Martingale Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 27 Roller St.;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Steven Benson, $4,300, for an accessory building, at 1433 E. Church St.;
Donnie McCoy, $3,000, for an accessory building, at 106 Dyer St.;
Josepth Minnick, $7,000, for an accessory building, at 106 Brooks St.;
Matt Neal Tennessee Homes, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 917 Martingale Drive;
Matt Neal Tennessee Homes, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 919 Martingale Drive;
Leonard B. Lawson, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at Old Shiloh Road;
John Hendrix, $4,900, for new heat pump, at 213 W. McKee St.;
Idell Construction, $8,800, for a new heat pump, at 240 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction, $9,700, for a new heat pump, at 250 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction, $600, for fuel gas release, at 240 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction, $600, for fuel gas release, at 250 Radford Drive;
Darrell Gaskins, $1,200, for new pool heater and gas line, at 411 Oriole Drive;
Terry Orth, $800, for fuel gas release, at 109 Glenfield Trail;
Roque Valdes and Nava Fabiloa, $3,200, for new heat pump and duct work, at 102 Housley Ave.;
Jeffrey Ward, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 401 Maple Ave.;
William and Connie Walsh, $12,000, for new plumbing, at 801 Jim Fox Road;
Tonya Reetz, $1,000, for a renovation of deck, at 311 Oak Hill Parkway;
Judith Fairly, $4,000, for new siding, at 1022 Forest St.;
Jannie McLain, $45,000, for new pool, at 708 Jules Court;
Kaitlyn Hinson, $6,200, for residential addition/renovation, at 314 Bird Circle;
Brad Milligan, $12,000, for a new fence, at 403 Bonita Way;
Brad Milligan, $57,850, for a new pool, at 403 Bonita Way;
Patience McKeever, $9,000, for a new roof, at 107 Union St.;
Elizabeth Payne and Martin Malone, $5,000, for a new roof, at 211 W. McKee St.;
John Casteel, $5,571, for a new roof, at 803 Carson St.;
Wanda and Kyle Brooks, $9,900, for a new roof, at 205 Knob Road;
Harold Gregg, $6,100, for a new roof, at 324 Cherry St.;
NEW COMMERCIAL
St. James Episcopal Church, $1,860, for a tent, at 107 W. Church St.;
Heritage Community Bank, $663, for a tent, at 114 W. Church St.;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
James Warner, $37,000, for new door, awning and flooring, at 3145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Ballad Health, $33,000, for new plumbing, at 401 Takoma Ave.;
Corleys Pharmacy, $12,000, for new plumbing, at 2000 Monarch Pointe;
Quality Inn, $13,000, for new plumbing, at 3160 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
SIGN PERMITS
Simandhar Swami Entr Inc., $500, at 1302 Snapps Ferry Road;
Gar Berry, $500, at 523 N. Main St.;
Steven Smith, $250, at 1127 Temple St.;
Lynn P. Broyles, $436, at 510 Tusculum Boulevard
DEMOLITION
Darlynn McCrae, $5,000, at 901 Wesley Ave.;
Brent Long, $5,000, at 1008 E. Church St.;
The Development Group Inc., $19,500, at 128 S. Main St.;
Wirt Properties LLC, $2,000, at 118 Pearl St.