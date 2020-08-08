City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in June included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 163 Ocean Boulevard E.;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 26 Alisha Drive W.;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 48 Alisha Drive W.;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 39 Alisha Drive W.;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 21 Alisha Drive W.;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 9 Alisha Drive E.;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 2 Alisha Drive E;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 10 Alisha Drive E.;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 110 Bradley Ave.;
UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 221 Hollow Tree Court;
Zhihua Deng, $60,000, for single family residence, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Jeff Thomas, $400, for an accessory building, at 107 Bayberry St.;
Anthony Owens, $1,200, for a detached storage building, at 1707 Moore Ave.;
Terry Moore, $1,195, for an accessory building, at 1505 Ridgeview Drive;
Roy Roberts Jr., $6,210, for a detached garage, at 107 Virginia Drive;
Travis Cooter, $1, for curb cuts, at 411 Leonard St.;
Wendy Warner, $1, for curb cuts, at 405 E. Cutler St.;
Brett Butler, $4,500, for mechanical, at 114 Pearl St.;
Ann Gosnell, $500, for fuel gas release, at 107 Starlite Drive;
Holly Binkley, $15,000, for mechanical, at 101 Linden St.;
The Greeneville Sun, $9,000, for new mechanical, at 121 W. Summer St.;
Don Wiggin, $6,000, for new mechanical, at 229 Mayor Ave.;
Mike Girard, $12,000, for new mechanical, at 403 Bonita Way;
Darlene Clark, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 301 N. Main St.;
Patty Bergquist, $5,700, for new plumbing, at 234 Bedford Circle;
Dean Mersino, $3,900, for new plumbing, at 323 Shiloh Shoals Drive;
Kurt Collins, $17,000, for new plumbing, at 214 W. Hawthorne Court;
Wendy Warner, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 405 E. Cutler St.;
Debbie Hardin, $300, for deck expansion, at 408 Park St.;
Jerry Knight, $2,000, for deck repair, at 299 S. Rufe Taylor Road;
Wendy Warner, $2,000, for renovations, at 405 E. Cutler St.;
Jonathan Cave, $30,000, for residential addition, at 102 Andrew Johnson Drive;
David Charles, $2,500, for new deck, at 139 Oak Grove Road;
Joe Shelton, $800, for new roof on porch, at 715 N. Main St.;
Danny Venerable, $2,500, for a new roof, at 605 W. Church St.;
Wallace Banks, $5,335, for a new roof, at 202 Aspen St.;
Angelina Maupin, $7,500, for a new roof, at 610 W. Main St.;
Shane and Patricia Gaby, $6,682, for a new roof, at 408 Franklin St.;
Roscoe Johnson, $1,500, for a new roof, at 1013 W. Main St.;
Mike McCall, $5,800, for a new roof, at 1216 E. Church St.;
Nicholas and Raniey Kent, $5,500, for a new roof, at 388 Whirlwind Road
NEW COMMERCIAL
Anuj Patel, $100, for certificate of occupancy, at 770 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Walmart Supercenter, $1,366,589, for remodel, at 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Frank/Paige Mengle, $61,900, for remodel, at 248 Depot St.;
Hayter Oil Company Inc., $16,200, for new roof, at 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Robert Armitage, $5,000, for a tent, at 3500 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Justin Wilhoit, $1,200, for a tent, at 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Greeneville Owner LLC, $200,000, for new mechanical, at 1111 Light St.;
Neas Welding, $40,160, for a new roof, at 1122 Forest St.
SIGN PERMITS
Debbie Maddelena, $360, at 200 Bohannon Ave.;
Hankins Properties, $3,245, at 1209 Snapps Ferry Road;
Adkins Properties, $312, at 600 Tusculum Boulevard;
Shannon Phipps, $681, at 711 Asheville Highway;
Wayne Susong, $1,400, at 1305 Tusculum Boulevard;
Richard Vaughn, $180, at 1740 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Phil Bachman, $80, at 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway