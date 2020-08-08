City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in June included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 163 Ocean Boulevard E.;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 26 Alisha Drive W.;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 48 Alisha Drive W.;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 39 Alisha Drive W.;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 21 Alisha Drive W.;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 9 Alisha Drive E.;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 2 Alisha Drive E;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 10 Alisha Drive E.;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 110 Bradley Ave.;

UR-OZBP, Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 221 Hollow Tree Court;

Zhihua Deng, $60,000, for single family residence, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Jeff Thomas, $400, for an accessory building, at 107 Bayberry St.;

Anthony Owens, $1,200, for a detached storage building, at 1707 Moore Ave.;

Terry Moore, $1,195, for an accessory building, at 1505 Ridgeview Drive;

Roy Roberts Jr., $6,210, for a detached garage, at 107 Virginia Drive;

Travis Cooter, $1, for curb cuts, at 411 Leonard St.;

Wendy Warner, $1, for curb cuts, at 405 E. Cutler St.;

Brett Butler, $4,500, for mechanical, at 114 Pearl St.;

Ann Gosnell, $500, for fuel gas release, at 107 Starlite Drive;

Holly Binkley, $15,000, for mechanical, at 101 Linden St.;

The Greeneville Sun, $9,000, for new mechanical, at 121 W. Summer St.;

Don Wiggin, $6,000, for new mechanical, at 229 Mayor Ave.;

Mike Girard, $12,000, for new mechanical, at 403 Bonita Way;

Darlene Clark, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 301 N. Main St.;

Patty Bergquist, $5,700, for new plumbing, at 234 Bedford Circle;

Dean Mersino, $3,900, for new plumbing, at 323 Shiloh Shoals Drive;

Kurt Collins, $17,000, for new plumbing, at 214 W. Hawthorne Court;

Wendy Warner, $5,000, for new plumbing, at 405 E. Cutler St.;

Debbie Hardin, $300, for deck expansion, at 408 Park St.;

Jerry Knight, $2,000, for deck repair, at 299 S. Rufe Taylor Road;

Wendy Warner, $2,000, for renovations, at 405 E. Cutler St.;

Jonathan Cave, $30,000, for residential addition, at 102 Andrew Johnson Drive;

David Charles, $2,500, for new deck, at 139 Oak Grove Road;

Joe Shelton, $800, for new roof on porch, at 715 N. Main St.;

Danny Venerable, $2,500, for a new roof, at 605 W. Church St.;

Wallace Banks, $5,335, for a new roof, at 202 Aspen St.;

Angelina Maupin, $7,500, for a new roof, at 610 W. Main St.;

Shane and Patricia Gaby, $6,682, for a new roof, at 408 Franklin St.;

Roscoe Johnson, $1,500, for a new roof, at 1013 W. Main St.;

Mike McCall, $5,800, for a new roof, at 1216 E. Church St.;

Nicholas and Raniey Kent, $5,500, for a new roof, at 388 Whirlwind Road

NEW COMMERCIAL

Anuj Patel, $100, for certificate of occupancy, at 770 W. Andrew Johnson Highway

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

Walmart Supercenter, $1,366,589, for remodel, at 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Frank/Paige Mengle, $61,900, for remodel, at 248 Depot St.;

Hayter Oil Company Inc., $16,200, for new roof, at 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Robert Armitage, $5,000, for a tent, at 3500 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Justin Wilhoit, $1,200, for a tent, at 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Greeneville Owner LLC, $200,000, for new mechanical, at 1111 Light St.;

Neas Welding, $40,160, for a new roof, at 1122 Forest St.

SIGN PERMITS

Debbie Maddelena, $360, at 200 Bohannon Ave.;

Hankins Properties, $3,245, at 1209 Snapps Ferry Road;

Adkins Properties, $312, at 600 Tusculum Boulevard;

Shannon Phipps, $681, at 711 Asheville Highway;

Wayne Susong, $1,400, at 1305 Tusculum Boulevard;

Richard Vaughn, $180, at 1740 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Phil Bachman, $80, at 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway

