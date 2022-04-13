City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in March included:
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Paul Meier, $11,000, for an accessory building, at 122 Maplecrest Drive;
David Cox, $8,000, for an accessory building, at $204 Sunrise Drive;
Cline Everhart, $350,000, for an accessory building, at 124 Magnolia Drive;
Dove Construction, $100, for driveway/curb cuts, at 523 Villa Lane;
Heather Easterly, $9,200, for new mechanical, at 241 Jennifer St.;
William and Connie Walsh, $2,000, for fuel gas release, at 801 Jim Fox Road;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $1,000, for fuel gas release, at 259 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $1,000, for fuel gas release, at 257 Radford Drive;
Jerry Thomas, $2,500 for fuel gas release, at 501 W. Irish St.;
Judy Renner, $2,275, for new mechanical, at 326 Juniper St.;
Mike Girard, $13,000, for new mechanical, at 136 Clear Mountain Road;
Jack and Camilla Wheat, $13,000, for new mechanical, at 255 New Hope Road;
Greeneville Housing Authority, $13,460, for new mechanical, at 100 Cox Circle;
Mike Girard, $3,000, for fuel gas release, at 128 Clear Mountain Trail;
Mike Girard, $1,800, for fuel gas release, at 136 Clear Mountain Trail;
Jack and Camilla Wheat, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 255 New Hope Road;
John Seaton Contracting, LLC, $7,800, for new plumbing, at 143 Patriot Crossing;
William Muhlhahn, $1,800 for new plumbing, at 222 Lake St.;
Jordan Dugger, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 408 Volunteer St.;
Kenny Hartman, $7,800, for new plumbing, at 285 New Hope Road;
Jack Tilson, $56,250, for a pool/spa, at 1004 Martingale Drive;
Abby Cox, $5,855, for replacement windows, at 2025 Fairlawn Drive;
Mark Williams, $40,000, for pavillion, at 120 Hampton Court;
Michael Rhodes, $2,400, for pool fencing, at 110 Wildwood Court;
Harry Bradburn, $24,900, for residentia remodel/addition, at 451 E. Bernard Ave.;
Sherri Cook, $2,500, for pool fence, at 58 Woodbury Circle;
Michael Rhodes, $65,457, for an inground pool, at 110 Wildwood Court;
Sherri Cook, $64,420, for and ingroung pool, at 58 Woodbury Circle;
Doyce R.C. Chandler, 175,000, for a residential addition/remodel;
Josh Propst, $30,000, for kitchen remodel, at 913 Remine Ave.;
Calvin Dunn, $15,000, for new siding/windows and enclosing a porch, at 113 Ashland Drive;
Wes Hope, $75,000, for residential garage, at 105 Monument Ave.;
Jason Reynolds, $8,000, for a pool fence, at 1215 Tanglewood Drive;
Jason Reynolds, $15,000, for a basement remodel, at 1215 Tanglewood Drivea;
Shane Hite, $20,000, for a kitchen and bath remodel, at 306 N. Main St.;
Tamara Reaves, $9,800, for a porch roof, at 1305 Kenny St.
Tynehouse Properties LLC, $48,000, for a residential remodel/addition, at 406 Cypress St.;
Marjorie Gobble, $500, for an accessory storage building, at 313 N. Irish St.;
Brian K. Pugh, $11,200, for a new roof, at 1813 Brentwood Drive;
Michele Young, $6,600, for a new roof, at 929 Forest St.;
Brooke Bowman, $7,500, for a new roof, at 1726 Lafayette St.
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
American Legion Post No. 64, $7,800, for new plumbing, at 101 Longview Drive;
Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, $533.45, for a tent, at 400 Rufe Taylor Road;
Brad Ellenburg, $8,850, for a commercial accessory building, at 513 Tusculum Boulevard;
Allen Johnson, $200,000, for interior remodel, at 1923 Snapps Ferry Road;
IC Properties, $1, for grading and drainage,at 1060 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
La Quesera Mexicana LLC, $250,000, for new mechanical, at 121 Hankins St.;
Brian Click, $60,000, for new mechanical, at 513 N. Main St.;
Dollar Tree No. 383, $17,753, for new mechanical, at 3805 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Town of Greeneville, $167,690, for new mechanical, at 945 Carson St.;
Road Runner, $18,000, for new plumbing, at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
C&C Millwright Maintenance Co., Inc., $98,000, for new plumbing, at 400 N Rufe Taylor Road;
RMM Holding GP, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 2620 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Dale Brown, $6,558, for a new roof, at 318 Tusculum Boulevard
SIGN PERMITS
Greene Developers, LLC, $80, at 825 Tusculum Boulevard;
Billy Broyles, $540, at 827 Tusculum Boulevard;
Rocco Preston, $100, at 1365 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Adkins Properties, $570, at 600 Tusculum Boulevard;
615 Asheville Investments LLC, $4,517, at 619 Asheville Highway;
Greeneville LTD Liability, $2,800, at 1513 Andrew Johnson Highway;
JWilhoit Properties LLC, $600, at 2120 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Billy Broyles Jr., $150, at 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Jankar General Partnership, $2,670, at 712 Professional Plaza;
Todd Davis, $45,000, at 202 E. McKee St.;
BRE Retail, $411, at 1357 Tusculum Boulevard