City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in March included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
DR Horton, $122,400, for a single family residence, at 141 Sweet Pea Trail;
DR Horton, $213,435, for a single family residence, at 1218 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $222,530, for a single family residence, at 1216 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $169,235, for a single family residence, at 1219 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $183,940, for a single family residence, at 1217 Cherry Grove;
Jim Franklin, $499,000, for a single family residence, at 1062 W. Vann Road;
DR Horton, $222,530, for a single family residence, at 1221 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $122,400, for a single family residence, at 1222 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $183,855, for a single family residence, at 1220 Cherry Grove;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Mary & Amanda Crum, $1,300, for a residential accessory building, at 502 Mt. Bethel Road;
Sarah and Simmion Roberts, $28,000, for a residential accessory building, at 206 Reed Ave.;
Steven MacManaman, $55,793, for a residential accessory building, at 1113 W. Irish St.;
Cline Everhart, $10,000, for fuel gas release, at 124 Magnolia Drive;
Anne Durante, $7,500, for mechanical, at 307 Oak Grove Ave.;
Dennis Silva, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 925 Forest St.;
Wendy Warner, $7,000, for mechanical, at 417 Juniper St.;
David Myers, $20,200, for mechanical, at 107 Lexington Court;
DR Horton, $17,360, for plumbing, at 111 Sweet Pea Trail;
DR Horton, $13,725,for plumbing, at 109 Sweet Pea Trail;
DR Horton, $15,200, for plumbing, at 107 Sweet Pea Trail;
DR Horton, $15,250, for plumbing, at 1214 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $14,250, for plumbing, at 1212 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $15,200, for plumbing, at 1210 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $15,752, for plumbing, at 1208 Cherry Grove;
Chris Lady, $1,500, for plumbing, at 101 Driftwood Circle;
Brian Hagenburger, $11,300, for plumbing, at 209 Austin St.;
Michael and Peggy Jones, $3,000, for plumbing, at 914 Remine Ave.;
DR Horton, $15,360, for plumbing, at 141 Sweet Pea Trail;
DR Horton, $15,200, for plumbing, at 104 Sweet Pea Trail;
DR Horton, $15,752, for plumbing, at 102 Sweet Pea Trail;
DR Horton, $14,250, for plumbing, at 1209 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $15,200, for plumbing, at 1207 Cherry Grove;
DR Horton, $15,752, for plumbing, at 1205 Cherry Grove;
Aaron Pike, $8,000, for plumbing, at 215 Baxter St.;
Aaron Pike, $8,000, for plumbing, at 403 Park St.;
Aaron Pike, $8,000, for plumbing, at 105 Montford Ave.;
Solyloma Management LLC/c/o Wheeler and Seeley Atts, $27,000, for foundation, at 207 Park St.;
Carole J. Vest, $4,125, for new windows, at 1112 Timbers East;
Fred Sahr, $49,000, for new deck, at 106 S. Highland Ave.;
Carolyn Bowman, $10,000, for new deck, at 418 E. Church St.;
Jason Wilkerson, $15,000, for new porch, at 1010 Sun Valley Village Drive;
Juan Velazaquez, $26,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 511 E. Church St.;
Skip Hutcheson, $75,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 1711 Cindy Drive;
James Scheffler, $24,900, for a residential addition/remodel, at 227 N. Irish St.;
Lisa West, $61,250, for a pool/spa, at 109 Royce St.;
Brady Seaton, $121,000, for a new deck, at 205 W. Hawthorne Court;
Aaron Pike, $15,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 403 Park St.;
Aaron Pike, $15,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 105 Montford Ave.;
Chuck Wagner, $23,000, for a deck replacement, at 112 Hampton Court;
Ronald Bennett, $75,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 200 Doak Drive;
Shelia Rustin, $42,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 1226 Woodlawn Drive;
Jose Luis, $1,600, for a new roof, at 511 E. Church;
Terry Burriell, $11,500, for a new roof, at 1840 Cottage Drive;
Terry Burriell, $11,500, for a new roof, at 1842 Cottage Drive;
Terry Burriell, $11,500, for a new roof, at 1844 Cottage Drive;
Derek and Crystal Dyer, $4,000, for a new roof, at 1437 W. Main St.;
Jason Wilkerson, $4,600, for a new roof, at 217 Marshall Lane;
Shannon Clark, $11,150, for a new roof, at 1219 Upland Ave.;
Thomas Girton, $5,500, for a new roof, 104 W. Grove St.;
J.C. Fezell, $5,500, for a new roof, at 607 W. McKee St.;
Walter Stokely, $24,300, for a new roof, at 413-415 W. Summer St.;
William Lorch, $6,000, for a new roof, at 204 Rankin Drive;
Lauro Luna Roofing, $3,700, for a new roof, at 1228 Tanglewood Drive
NEW COMMERCIAL
Charles E. Allen Jr., $580,000, for new storage units, at 150 Serral Drive;
Charles E. Allen Jr., $1,802,000, for a new storage facility, at 150 Serral Drive;
SHJ Construction Group, $2,597,902, for new car wash, at 3585 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Marshall Patterson, $8,000, for a new roof, at 2230 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Aaron Pike, $5,000, for a commercial remodel, at 520 N. Main St.;
Charles Ellenburg, $50,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 901 Tusculum Boulevard;
Ballad Health, $476,280, for commercial addition/remodel, at 1420 Tusculum Boulevard;
Standard Commercial Logistics LLC, $16,000, for a commercial addition/remodel, at 729 W. Main St.;
Keith Kitts, $10,000, for new siding and porch roof, at 515 E. Church St.;
Schaad Brown Real Estate, $100, for grading and drainage, at E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Greeneville City Recorders Office of Town Hall, $10,000, for fuel gas release, at 312 Floral St.;
ASL Enterprises 3 LLC, $24,000, for mechanical, at 2327 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Evergreen Presbyterian Ministries, $1,000, for fuel gas release, at 1017 Tusculum Boulevard;
ASL Enterprises 3 LLC, $7,500, for fuel gas release, at 2327 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
RMM Holdings GP, $115,000, for mechanical, at 2620 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Idell Construction, $18,330, for mechanical, at 1060 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Charles Ellenburg, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 901 Tusculum Boulevard;
Jan and Jeremy Crum, $350, for plumbing, at 227 W. Bernard Ave.;
Marshall Patterson, $8,000, for a new roof, at 1226 Woodlawn Drive;
SIGN PERMITS
Bradford Emde, $890, at 1000 Tusculum Boulevard;
Eva White Estate, $100, at 128 Pearl St.;
Eva White Estate, $100, at 815 Carson St.;
Eva White Estate, $100, at 312 N. Highland Ave.;
Thomas A. Broyles, $557, at 510 Tusculum Boulevard;
615 Asheville Investments LLC, $200, at 621 Asheville Highway;
615 Asheville Investments LLC, $1,860, at 629 Asheville Highway