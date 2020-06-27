City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in May included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

Ivy Hayes, $20,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 50 Snapps Ferry Park;

Ivy Hayes, $20,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 190 Snapps Ferry Park;

Don Wiggin, $230,000, for a new single family residence, at 229 Mayor Ave.;

UR-02BP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 12 W. Alisha Drive;

UR-02BP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 20 W. Alisha Drive;

UR-02BP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 40 W. Alisha Drive;

UR-02BP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 29 W. Alisha Drive;

Helen Johnson and Louise Shaw, $51,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 109 A.W. Johnson Park;

Travis Cooter, $80,000, for a single family residence, at 411 Leonard St.;

Travis Cooter, $80,000, for a single family residence, at 412 Locust St.;

Michael Collins, $475,000, for a single family residence, at 214 W. Hawthorne Court;

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Curtis Murphy, $2,000, for an accessory building, at 210 Mayor Ave.;

Tammy Pasour, $600, for an accessory building, at 130 W. Barton Ridge Road;

Randall Fillers, $2,600, for an accessory building, at 200 N. Main St.;

Tim Ragon, $600, for residential grading, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;

Mitchell Edge, $16,000, for new mechanical, at 2314 Old Tusculum Road;

Dean Mersino, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 323 Shiloh Shoals Drive;

Hollis Holmes, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 909 Remine Ave.;

Solomon Marcus, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 202 W. McKee St.;

Joetta Gillispie, $4,600, for new mechanical, at 727 Crum St.;

Mitchell Edge, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 2314 Old Tusculum Road;

Crystal Jesse, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 280 Whirlwind Road;

Wanda Wiseman, $735, for new plumbing, at 108 College View Drive;

Cody Davis, $2,500, for new plumbing, at 108 Cottonwood Drive;

Don Wiggin, $6,000, for new plumbing, at 229 Mayor Ave.;

Warren Shelton, $2,665, for new plumbing, at 426 Marshall Lane;

Tim Buchanan, $500, for new plumbing, at 223 Hollow Tree Court;

Jeffrey McNeese, $10,000, for new screened in porch, at 703 Franklin St.;

Roy Johnson, $5,000, for new siding, at 712 N. Main St.;

Oscar McAmis, $3,500, for new porch, at 208 Forest Hills Drive;

Matthew Quillen, $53,750, for an in-ground pool, at 305 E. Hawthorne Court;

Calvin and Jolynn Doty, $10,000, for a new deck, at 306 Dublin Court;

Brent Chapman, $4,500, for a new deck, at 114 Maple Crest Drive;

Kevin and Tara Broyles, $40,000, for an in-ground pool, at 306 E. Hawthorne Court;

Marilyn C. Garcia, $25,000, for an addition/remodel, at 207 Parks St.;

Greg Dougherty, $1,542, for new siding, at 408 Crockett Lane;

Tim Buchanan, $10,000, for renovations, at 223 Hollow Tree Court;

Tom Hite, $1,500, for new deck, at 115 Armitage Drive;

Lynn Pitt, $2,100, for a carport, at 107 Belmont Drive;

Betty Shipley, $4,000, for a new roof, at 206 Chestnut St.;

Shane Hite, $7,200, for a new roof, at 313 Oak Grove Ave.;

Beverly Waddell, $4,900, for a new roof, at 1210 E. Church St.

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

Joshua Hadjopoulos, $6,500, for and ATM facility, at 200 W. Summer St.;

William Wilson, $3,175, for a storage building, at 1705 W. Main St.;

Sea Ray, $1,800, for a tent, at 790 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Joe Fillers, $63,000, for addition/remodel, at 210 W. Church St.;

Grand Rental Station, $17,000, for a canopy, at 2215 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Brent Hensley, $20,000, for addition/remodel, at 114 W. Summer St.;

Debbie Maddalena, $800, fuel gas release, at 200 Bohanan Ave.;

Habitat for Humanity, $785, for new plumbing, at 2460 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

LQM, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 121 Hankins St.;

Cobble Law, $12,835, for a new roof, at 1315 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Cobble Law, $24,915, for a new roof, at 111 Village Drive;

SIGN PERMITS

Joshua Hadjopoulos, $10,900, at 200 W. Summer St.;

KVAT Foods Stores, $11,427.30, at 509 Asheville Highway;

William Wilson, $150, at 227 W. Bernard Ave.;

Gary Berry, $1,000, at 525 N. Main St.;

Barbara Serral, $15, at 920 W. Main St.;

Nicole Huminski, $258, at 615 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Eastman Credit Union, $54,000, at 845 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

APEX Bank, $6,756.13, at 841 Tusculum Boulevard

DEMOLITION

State of Tennessee, $1,700,000, at 228 N. Main St.

