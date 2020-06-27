City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in May included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Ivy Hayes, $20,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 50 Snapps Ferry Park;
Ivy Hayes, $20,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 190 Snapps Ferry Park;
Don Wiggin, $230,000, for a new single family residence, at 229 Mayor Ave.;
UR-02BP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 12 W. Alisha Drive;
UR-02BP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 20 W. Alisha Drive;
UR-02BP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 40 W. Alisha Drive;
UR-02BP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $2,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 29 W. Alisha Drive;
Helen Johnson and Louise Shaw, $51,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 109 A.W. Johnson Park;
Travis Cooter, $80,000, for a single family residence, at 411 Leonard St.;
Travis Cooter, $80,000, for a single family residence, at 412 Locust St.;
Michael Collins, $475,000, for a single family residence, at 214 W. Hawthorne Court;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Curtis Murphy, $2,000, for an accessory building, at 210 Mayor Ave.;
Tammy Pasour, $600, for an accessory building, at 130 W. Barton Ridge Road;
Randall Fillers, $2,600, for an accessory building, at 200 N. Main St.;
Tim Ragon, $600, for residential grading, at 435 E. Bernard Ave.;
Mitchell Edge, $16,000, for new mechanical, at 2314 Old Tusculum Road;
Dean Mersino, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 323 Shiloh Shoals Drive;
Hollis Holmes, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 909 Remine Ave.;
Solomon Marcus, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 202 W. McKee St.;
Joetta Gillispie, $4,600, for new mechanical, at 727 Crum St.;
Mitchell Edge, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 2314 Old Tusculum Road;
Crystal Jesse, $4,000, for new plumbing, at 280 Whirlwind Road;
Wanda Wiseman, $735, for new plumbing, at 108 College View Drive;
Cody Davis, $2,500, for new plumbing, at 108 Cottonwood Drive;
Don Wiggin, $6,000, for new plumbing, at 229 Mayor Ave.;
Warren Shelton, $2,665, for new plumbing, at 426 Marshall Lane;
Tim Buchanan, $500, for new plumbing, at 223 Hollow Tree Court;
Jeffrey McNeese, $10,000, for new screened in porch, at 703 Franklin St.;
Roy Johnson, $5,000, for new siding, at 712 N. Main St.;
Oscar McAmis, $3,500, for new porch, at 208 Forest Hills Drive;
Matthew Quillen, $53,750, for an in-ground pool, at 305 E. Hawthorne Court;
Calvin and Jolynn Doty, $10,000, for a new deck, at 306 Dublin Court;
Brent Chapman, $4,500, for a new deck, at 114 Maple Crest Drive;
Kevin and Tara Broyles, $40,000, for an in-ground pool, at 306 E. Hawthorne Court;
Marilyn C. Garcia, $25,000, for an addition/remodel, at 207 Parks St.;
Greg Dougherty, $1,542, for new siding, at 408 Crockett Lane;
Tim Buchanan, $10,000, for renovations, at 223 Hollow Tree Court;
Tom Hite, $1,500, for new deck, at 115 Armitage Drive;
Lynn Pitt, $2,100, for a carport, at 107 Belmont Drive;
Betty Shipley, $4,000, for a new roof, at 206 Chestnut St.;
Shane Hite, $7,200, for a new roof, at 313 Oak Grove Ave.;
Beverly Waddell, $4,900, for a new roof, at 1210 E. Church St.
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Joshua Hadjopoulos, $6,500, for and ATM facility, at 200 W. Summer St.;
William Wilson, $3,175, for a storage building, at 1705 W. Main St.;
Sea Ray, $1,800, for a tent, at 790 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Joe Fillers, $63,000, for addition/remodel, at 210 W. Church St.;
Grand Rental Station, $17,000, for a canopy, at 2215 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Brent Hensley, $20,000, for addition/remodel, at 114 W. Summer St.;
Debbie Maddalena, $800, fuel gas release, at 200 Bohanan Ave.;
Habitat for Humanity, $785, for new plumbing, at 2460 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
LQM, $2,000, for new plumbing, at 121 Hankins St.;
Cobble Law, $12,835, for a new roof, at 1315 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Cobble Law, $24,915, for a new roof, at 111 Village Drive;
SIGN PERMITS
Joshua Hadjopoulos, $10,900, at 200 W. Summer St.;
KVAT Foods Stores, $11,427.30, at 509 Asheville Highway;
William Wilson, $150, at 227 W. Bernard Ave.;
Gary Berry, $1,000, at 525 N. Main St.;
Barbara Serral, $15, at 920 W. Main St.;
Nicole Huminski, $258, at 615 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Eastman Credit Union, $54,000, at 845 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
APEX Bank, $6,756.13, at 841 Tusculum Boulevard
DEMOLITION
State of Tennessee, $1,700,000, at 228 N. Main St.