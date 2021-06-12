City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in May included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

John R. Carter, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 120 Springbrook Park;

Don Wiggins, $300,000, for a single family residence, at 211 Mayor Ave.;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 54 Alisha Drive W.;

Jessica Arrowood, $80,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 915 Carson St.;

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 35 Fullview Drive

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Greg Meyer, $3,400, for an accessory building, at 103 Fairway Lane;

Helen French, $2,800, for an accessory building, at 1207 Christy Court;

Don Wiggins, $100, for driveway/curb cuts;

David Myers, $100, for driveway/curb cuts;

Randy Barner, $4,000, for new mechanical, at 625 N. Irish St.;

Russell Harrison, $5,200, for new mechanical, at 205 E. Broyles St.;

Watson Leonard, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 126 Old Shiloh Road;

Dove Construction, $4,500, for new plumbing, at 521 Villa Lane;

Jack Davis, $2,600, for new plumbing, at 718 N. Main St.;

Don Wiggin, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 211 Mayor Ave.;

Dale Painter/Sunrise Group, $3,550, for new plumbing, at 640 Old Shiloh Road;

Billy and Carolyn Bullington, $113,971, for residential addition/remodel, at 202 Hickory Trail;

William Knight, $2,200, for new windows, doors and repairs, at 1040 W. Vann Road;

Alex Hatcher, $5,000, for a retaining wall and patio, at 1241 Tanglewood Drive;

William Sherrill, $41,000, for new windows, at 421 W. Main St.;

Bobby Johnson, $3,500, for new deck, at 122 Hopeville Ave.;

Efrain and Rosalinda Oviedo, $18,000, for a residential addition/remodel;

John Loven, $75,000, for a new screened in patio, at 117 Watercress Drive;

Nick Hirschy, $30,000, for residential remodel, at 1500 Valiant Drive;

Henry Lam, $15,000, for a new roof, at 306 Goldenrod Lane;

Tommy Chandler, $2,718, for a new roof, at 315 Bohannon Ave.;

Charles Poe, $4,409, for a new roof, at 328 E. Church St.;

Heather Transtham, $7,463, for a new roof, at 811 W. Main St.;

Randolph Family Trust, $5,000, for a new roof, at 400 Crockett Lane;

Regency Parke Homeowners Asso., $255,032, for a new roof, at 200 Regency Parke;

Kumar Sangaran, $30,000, for a new roof, at 301 S. Irish St.;

Charles Green, $6,500, for a new roof, at 107 Keeneland Circle;

Faye Shelton, $9,700, for a new roof, at 809 Redbud Drive;

Pete Vestal, $24,261, for a new roof, at 721 Old Shiloh Road;

Greeneville Housing Authority, $6,500, for new mechanical, at 100 Cox Circle

NEW COMMERCIAL

Jost International Corp., $520,000, at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Alan Corley, $359,000, at 2000 Monarch Pointe

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

Seventh-day Adventist, $63,000, for an accessory building;

Ray Zavaleta, $7,000, for an accessory building;

Ballad Health Systems, $9,600, for an addition/remodel, at 1406 Tusculum Blvd;

Apex Bank, $1,000, for grading and drainage, at 901 Tusculum Blvd;

Mike Cansler, $500, for fuel gas release, at 510 W. Summer St.;

Pat Hankins, $8,000, for new mechanical, at 1045 W. Summer St.;

Pat Hankins, $650, for fuel gas release, at 1045 W. Summer St.;

Judy Robinson, $8,775, for new roof, at 518 Tusculum Blvd;

David Lambert, $30,500, for a new roof, at 110 Mason St.

SIGN PERMITS

Jerry Osborne, $368, at 566 Tusculum Blvd;

Greene Developers LLC, $350, at 819 Tusculum Blvd;

Robert C. Davis, $370, at 1534 Industrial Road;

NAC Realty TN LLC, $480, at 560 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy;

Robert C. Davis, $404, at 1534 Industrial Road;

SOPAC Inc, $100, at 1000 W. Irish St.;

Billy Waddell and Doris Mildren Waddell, 106 Chestnut St.;

Diamond Jubilee Tennessee Holding, LLC, $1,600, at 1401 Tusculum Blvd;

FDA Greeneville LLC, $370, at 219 W. Depot St.;

John Brown, $89,000, at 1008 Tusculum Blvd

DEMOLITION

GURU Property Inc., $38,000, at 926 Snapps Ferry Road