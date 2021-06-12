City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in May included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
John R. Carter, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 120 Springbrook Park;
Don Wiggins, $300,000, for a single family residence, at 211 Mayor Ave.;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 54 Alisha Drive W.;
Jessica Arrowood, $80,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 915 Carson St.;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $15,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 35 Fullview Drive
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Greg Meyer, $3,400, for an accessory building, at 103 Fairway Lane;
Helen French, $2,800, for an accessory building, at 1207 Christy Court;
Don Wiggins, $100, for driveway/curb cuts;
David Myers, $100, for driveway/curb cuts;
Randy Barner, $4,000, for new mechanical, at 625 N. Irish St.;
Russell Harrison, $5,200, for new mechanical, at 205 E. Broyles St.;
Watson Leonard, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 126 Old Shiloh Road;
Dove Construction, $4,500, for new plumbing, at 521 Villa Lane;
Jack Davis, $2,600, for new plumbing, at 718 N. Main St.;
Don Wiggin, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 211 Mayor Ave.;
Dale Painter/Sunrise Group, $3,550, for new plumbing, at 640 Old Shiloh Road;
Billy and Carolyn Bullington, $113,971, for residential addition/remodel, at 202 Hickory Trail;
William Knight, $2,200, for new windows, doors and repairs, at 1040 W. Vann Road;
Alex Hatcher, $5,000, for a retaining wall and patio, at 1241 Tanglewood Drive;
William Sherrill, $41,000, for new windows, at 421 W. Main St.;
Bobby Johnson, $3,500, for new deck, at 122 Hopeville Ave.;
Efrain and Rosalinda Oviedo, $18,000, for a residential addition/remodel;
John Loven, $75,000, for a new screened in patio, at 117 Watercress Drive;
Nick Hirschy, $30,000, for residential remodel, at 1500 Valiant Drive;
Henry Lam, $15,000, for a new roof, at 306 Goldenrod Lane;
Tommy Chandler, $2,718, for a new roof, at 315 Bohannon Ave.;
Charles Poe, $4,409, for a new roof, at 328 E. Church St.;
Heather Transtham, $7,463, for a new roof, at 811 W. Main St.;
Randolph Family Trust, $5,000, for a new roof, at 400 Crockett Lane;
Regency Parke Homeowners Asso., $255,032, for a new roof, at 200 Regency Parke;
Kumar Sangaran, $30,000, for a new roof, at 301 S. Irish St.;
Charles Green, $6,500, for a new roof, at 107 Keeneland Circle;
Faye Shelton, $9,700, for a new roof, at 809 Redbud Drive;
Pete Vestal, $24,261, for a new roof, at 721 Old Shiloh Road;
Greeneville Housing Authority, $6,500, for new mechanical, at 100 Cox Circle
NEW COMMERCIAL
Jost International Corp., $520,000, at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Alan Corley, $359,000, at 2000 Monarch Pointe
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Seventh-day Adventist, $63,000, for an accessory building;
Ray Zavaleta, $7,000, for an accessory building;
Ballad Health Systems, $9,600, for an addition/remodel, at 1406 Tusculum Blvd;
Apex Bank, $1,000, for grading and drainage, at 901 Tusculum Blvd;
Mike Cansler, $500, for fuel gas release, at 510 W. Summer St.;
Pat Hankins, $8,000, for new mechanical, at 1045 W. Summer St.;
Pat Hankins, $650, for fuel gas release, at 1045 W. Summer St.;
Judy Robinson, $8,775, for new roof, at 518 Tusculum Blvd;
David Lambert, $30,500, for a new roof, at 110 Mason St.
SIGN PERMITS
Jerry Osborne, $368, at 566 Tusculum Blvd;
Greene Developers LLC, $350, at 819 Tusculum Blvd;
Robert C. Davis, $370, at 1534 Industrial Road;
NAC Realty TN LLC, $480, at 560 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy;
Robert C. Davis, $404, at 1534 Industrial Road;
SOPAC Inc, $100, at 1000 W. Irish St.;
Billy Waddell and Doris Mildren Waddell, 106 Chestnut St.;
Diamond Jubilee Tennessee Holding, LLC, $1,600, at 1401 Tusculum Blvd;
FDA Greeneville LLC, $370, at 219 W. Depot St.;
John Brown, $89,000, at 1008 Tusculum Blvd
DEMOLITION
GURU Property Inc., $38,000, at 926 Snapps Ferry Road