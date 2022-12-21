City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in November included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
D.R. Horton, $213,435, for a single family residence, at 118 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $183,600, for a single family residence, at 120 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $213,435, for a single family residence, at 122 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $183,940, for a single family residence, at 116 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $184,280, for a single family residence, at 112 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $150,790, for a single family residence, at 114 Sweet Pea Trail;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Matthew K. Moore, $50, for driveway/curb cuts, at 1209 Kevin Lane;
Kenny Hartman Construction, $20,000, for new mechanical, at 285 New Hope Road;
Joshua Batson, $1,000, for fuel gas release, at 107 Heather Lane;
Express Homes, $10,125, for new mechanical, at 132 Sweet Pea Trail;
Express Homes, $9,325, for new mechanical, at 134 Swee Pea Trail;
Express Homes, $10,125, for new mechanical, at 136 Sweet Pea Trail;
Express Homes, $10,125, for new mechanical, at 140 Sweet Pea Trail;
Alliance Builders LLC, $10,000, for new mechanical, at 211 Bohannon Ave.;
John Boyko, $1,822, for fuel gas release, at 1138 W. Main St.;
John Boyko, $5,000, for new mechanical, at 1138 W. Main St.;
D.R. Horton, $7,750, for new mechanical, at 135 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $10,325, for new mechanical, at 137 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $9,325, for new mechanical, at 139 Sweet Pea Trail;
Trena Nixon, $1,175, for fuel gas release, at 608 Forest St.;
Wade Farmer c/o Blackburn Childers & Stegal, $150, for fuel gas release, at 562 Tusculum Boulevard;
Corey Shipley, $3,000, for fuel gas release, at 220 Hidkory Trail;
Express Homes, $7,100, for new mechanical, at 133 Sweet Pea Trail;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 45 Keith Drive;
D.R. Horton, $15,752, for new plumbing, at 115 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,752, for new plumbing, at 121 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,200, for new plumbing, at 125 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,200, for new plumbing, at 116 Sweet Pea Trail;
James Luther, $21,000, for new vinyl siding, at 103 Magnolia Drive;
Bill Ambrose, $24,936, for foundation repair, at 212 Sunset Boulevard;
Oscar Torres and Cedillo Viloeta, $15,000, for residential addition, at 104 Armitage Drive;
William “Coleman” Gourley, $24,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 116 Spruce St.;
Eric Anderson, $4,000, for new windows, at 308 S. Lake St.;
Rodney Redick, $600, for residential accessory building, at 920 Forest St.;
John Betzina, $11,000, for new window and door, at 1045 Asheville Highway;
Tynehouse Properties LLC, $40,000, for residential addition/remodel, at 311 S. Cutler;
David Treptow, $19,800 for new roof, at 604 Briarwood Court;
Alan Marsh, $6,900, for new roof, at 505 Maple Ave.
NEW COMMERCIAL
CMH Homes Inc., $50,000, for commercial structure, at 395 E. Andrew Johnson Highways
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Morgan Inn Corp, $1,140,000, for commercial remodel, at 128 W. Depot St.;
Hans Peters, $637,425, for commercial addition, at 906 W. Irish St.;
Jost International COPR, $100,000, for commercial remodel, at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
ASL Enterprises 3 LLC, $30,000, for new plumbing, at 2327 W. Andrew Johnson Highway’
Morgan Inn Corp, $62,000, for new plumbing, at 128 W. Depot St.;
CHASAN LLC, $2,344,000, for a new roof, at 1915 Snapps Ferry Road
SIGN PERMITS
Connie Gaby, $1,375, at 585 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Allen Johnson, $100, at 1370 Tusculum Boulevard;
Donna Jones, $100, at 55 Marley Drive;
Lesotho USA LLC, $300, at 1350 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Robert Lollar, $4,140, at 2560 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Cal Doty and Tom Wood, $500, at 125 S. Main St.;
Thomas Broyles, $500, at 1626 Industrial Road;
The Development Group Inc., $262, at 128 S. Main St.;
GURU Property Inc., $6,500, at 926 Snapps Ferry Road
DEMOLITION
Ronnie Crumb, $10,000, at 423 Bernard Ave.