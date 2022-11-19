City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in October included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, 62 Alisha Drive W.;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, 54 Keith Drive;
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots LLC, $10,000, for a single wide manufactured home, 35 Roller Street;
D.R. Horton, $185,829.95, for a single family residence, 132 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $168,712.29, for a single family residence, 134 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $189,387.71, for a single family residence, 136 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $185,829.95, for a single family residence, 140 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $168,712.29, for a single family residence, 139 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $194,179.63, for a single family residence, 137 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $154,000, for a single family residence, 135 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $156,229.25, for a single family residence, 133 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $168,712.29, for a single family residence, 124 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $163,049.26, for a single family residence, 126 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $208,139.29, for a single family residence, 128 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $171,841.49, for a single family residence, 130 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $194,739.20, for a single family residence, 115 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $185,829.95, for a single family residence, 121 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $171,841.49, for a single family residence, 125 Sweet Pea Trail;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Michael Foster, $57,000, for an accessory building, at 105 Alpine Circle;
Lanny Smith, $5,000, for an accessory building, at 1204 Upland Ave.;
Jeffrey L. Carpenter, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at Pinewood Circle;
Cole Seaton, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 205 W. Hawthorne Court;
Karma Stills, $9,500, for new mechanical, at 1125 Temple St.;
Steven Ayers, $400, for fuel gas release, at 114 Alpine Circle;
DLA Properties, $2,100, for fuel gas release, at 209 Bedford Circle;
Eric Shelton, $5,800, for new mechanical, at 508 Acton Court;
Travis Cooter, $7,500, for new mechanical, at 95 Woodcrest Drive;
Travis Cooter, $7,500, for new mechanical, at 115 Woodcrest Drive;
Travis Cooter, $7,500, for new mechanical, at 135 Woodcrest Drive;
YK Properties, $7,500, for new mechanical, at 197 Linda St.;
D.R. Horton, $13,030, for new plumbing, 132 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $13,280, for new plumbing, 140 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $13,280, for new plumbing, 136 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,640, for new plumbing, 134 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $14,200, for new plumbing, 133 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $11,340, for new plumbing, 135 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,743, for new plumbing, 137 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,965, for new plumbing, 139 Sweet Pea Trail;
Dimas Sandibell, $800, for new plumbing, 110 Longview Drive;
D.R. Horton, $15,200, for new plumbing, 124 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,200, for new plumbing, 130 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $15,752, for new plumbing, 128 Sweet Pea Trail;
D.R. Horton, $11,600, for new plumbing, 126 Sweet Pea Trail;
YK Properties, $4,800, for new plumbing, 197 Linda St.;
Angela Limebarger, $2,000, for new plumbing, 1205 Timbers Lane;
Joshua Batson, $56,600, for a residential pool/spa, 107 Heather Lane;
T.J. Freshour, $25,000, for a garage, at 312 Oak Hill Parkway;
David and Ann Durante, $50,000, for residential addition/remodel, 307 Oak Grove Ave.;
Samuel Sanchez, $15,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 206 Linden Ave.;
Rachel Hensley, $2,500, for porch renovation, at 231 N. Irish St.;
John Tolliver, $90,000, for a residential addition/remodel, 424 Fairgrounds Road;
Seth Reed, $4,200, for a new roof, at 80 Heritage Hills Drive;
Ben Thomas, $38,000, for a new roof,, at 606 Franklin St.;
Ronnie Love, $11,500, for a new roof, at 230 Hollow Tree Court;
Howard Carroll, $9,000, for a new roof, at 606 Avery Lane;
Bobby Burns, $4,800, for a new roof, at 110 Monument Ave.;
Sandra Foster, $16,000, for a new roof, at 1400 Brentwood Drive;
Michael Baldwin, $13,500, for a new roof, at 101 Frances Drive;
Lewis Safriet, $5,800, for a new roof, at 1320 Tusculum Boulevard;
John Seaton Contracting LLC, $8,300, for new plumbing, at 147 Patriot Crossing;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
James G. Bailey, $31,000, for an accessory building, at 2830 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Brittany Beam TEP Group, $15,000, for a CO locate on an existing tower, at 125 Fairgrounds Road;
Frontier Health Corp, $107,220, commercial addition/remodel, at 401 Holston Drive;
YMCA of Greene County, $7,000, for a pavilion, at 404 Y St.;
ASL Enterprises 3 LLC, $350,000, for a commercial finish-out, 2327 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
GURU, $5,000, for a commercial finish-out, at 926 Snapps Ferry Road;
David M. Ellis, $95,000, for a commercial finish-out, at 255 W. Summer St.;
Lighthouse Assembly of God, $12,000, for a pavilion, at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Hevel Development LLC, $100, for grading and drainage, on W. Vann Road;
Old Knox Self Storage LLC, $633,995, for grading and drainage, at 110 Old Knoxville Highway;
Dollar General, $14,875, for new mechanical, at 831 Tusculum Boulevard;
Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church, $600, for fuel gas release, at 1111 Myers St.;
Brian Click, $1,200, for new plumbing, at 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Calvin and Jolynn Doty, $9,900, for new plumbing, at 129 S. Main St.;
Billy C. Broyles Jr. and Nancy A. Broyles, $4,200, for new plumbing, at 1309 Tusculum Boulevard;
SIGN PERMITS
Pet Sense/ Johnson G’ville LLC, $8,722, at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Brian Click, $2,000, at 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Darbi Neas, $650, at 505 Tusculum Boulevard;
Kenneth Bates, $6,000, at 2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Jeffrey Idell, $900, at 830 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Phil Wilhoit, $12,000, at 708 E. Church St.;
Greene Co. Foundation Inc., $12,000, at 475 T. Elmer Cox Drive;
JMB FP Investment Company LLC, $37,000, at 3430 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Andrew Johnson Bank, $18,000, at 1102 W. Main St.;
Andrew Johnson Bank, $9,000, at 1660 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Marshall Patterson, $860, at 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
John Cox, $598.73, at 448 E. Bernard Ave.;
Robert Lollar, $7,316.80, at 2560 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Brian Click, $400, at 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway