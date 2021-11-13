City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in October included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
James Jackson, $190,000, for a single family residence, at 885 Baileyton Road;
Travis Cooter, $130,000, for a single family residence, at 233 Reed Ave.;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Robert Cutshaw, $3,000, for an accessory building at 155 E. Brad St.;
The Franklin Group, $43,515, for foundation repair, at 216 Ross Boulevard;
The Franklin Group, $37,150, for foundation repair, at 1224 Price St.;
The Franklin Group, $14,080, for foundation repair, at 219 Simpson St.;
The Franklin Group, $46,040, for foundation repair, at 2016 Ross Boulevard;
The Franklin Group, $40,530, for foundation repair, at 106 Young Circle;
The Franklin Group, $18,445, for foundation repair, at 121 Cox Circle;
The Franklin Group, $3,940, for foundation repair, at 217 Simpson St.;
The Franklin Group, $37,560, for foundation repair, at 118 Cox Circle;
Travis Cooter, $1, for driveway/curb cuts, at 233 Reed Ave.;
Josh Shores, $23,000, for new mechanical, at 433 W. Main St.;
Katherine Hackler, $5,400, for new mechanical, at 116 Pearl St.;
Josh Shores, $150, for fuel gas release, at 433 W. Main St.;
Dave Konieczny, $7,000, for new mechanical, at 201 Hollow Tree Court;
Ronald L. Athon, $250, for fuel gas release, at 301 S. Main St.;
Kenny Shawn, $500, for fuel gas release, at 402 W. Irish St.;
Jason Daugherty, $12,000, for new plumbing, at 159 Oak Grove Road;
Dove Construction Service, LLC, $4,500, for new plumbing, at 529 Villa Lane;
Don Wiggin, $8,000, for new plumbing, at 225 Mayor Ave.;
Joe Shelton, $1,500, for miscellaneous, at 412-414 Volunteer St.;
Sandra Foster, $62,920, for solar panels, at 1400 Brentwood Drive;
Angel Ruiz, $1,000, for a roof over deck, at 308 Locust St.;
Joey Tillery, $19,185, for a new roof, at 614 W. Main St.;
Russell Ooten, $16,000, for a new roof, at 314 Goldenrod Lane;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
RMM Holdings GP, $200,000, for remodel/addition at 2620 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Store Master Funding XV11, $130,000, for addition, at 115 Terry Leonard Drive;
Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, $26,500, for a new roof, at 107 N. Cutler St.
SIGN PERMITS
Lloyd Carter, $1,925, at 509 N. Main St.;
First Horizon Bank, $100, at 2841 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
J&J Warehousing and Storage, $1,200, at 1021 Coolidge St.;
National Retail Prop Inc, $28,136, at 2115 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
DEMOLITION
Nancy Barboza, $1,000, at E. McKee St.