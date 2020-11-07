City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in September included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Cindy Reese, $300,000, for a single family residence, at 608 Avery Lane;
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
John W. McInturff Jr., $2,600, for an accessory building, at 1825 Moore Ave.;
Larry Pierce, $4,000, for an accessory building, at 429 W. Main St.;
Cindy Reese, $100, for curb cuts, at 608 Avery Lane;
Dean Mersino, $400, for fuel gas release, at 323 Shiloh Shoals Drive;
K&D Real Estate, $6,700, for mechanical, at 710 Jules Court;
Lawson Burrow, $200, for fuel gas release, at 115 Wayfair Drive;
Richard Seemuth, $1,640, for plumbing, at 2023 Fairlawn Drive;
K&D Real Estate, $3,000, for plumbing, at 710 Jules Court;
Jackie Wilson, $6,500, for new vinyl siding, at 428 Fairgounds Road;
Tom Jessee, $4,000, for residential addition, at 280 Whirlwind Road;
Larry Carrier, $4,000, for new vinyl siding, at 124 Unaka St.;
Teresa Falls, $10,000, for a pool and hot tub enclosure, at 1209 Eastview Lane;
Roque Valdes and Nava Fabiola, $13,500, for a residential remodel, at 102 Housley Ave.;
Ronald and Dana Burns, $3,700, for a new roof, at 112 Spruce St.;
Giovanni Sanchez, $5,000, for new vinyl siding and egress windows, at 207 Dogwood Drive;
Ronald and Dana Burns, $8,500, for residential addition/remodel, at 112 Spruce St.;
Nancy Broyles, $125,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 1411 Tusculum Boulevard;
Janet and Andy Hillyer, $10,000, for an addition, at 304 Bird Circle;
Kenneth Brewer, $22,000, for a residitial addition/remodel, at 1375 Holley Creek Road;
Bryan Susong, $9,000, for a new roof, new windows and bath remodel, at 211 Lake St.;
Nellie Nelson, $4,200, for a new roof, at 1736 Old Tusculum Boulevard;
David Harmon, $6,000, for a new roof, at 1335 Kenny St.;
Joseph Hall, $7,200, for a new roof, at 313 Garland Drive;
NEW COMMERCIAL
Rusty Ottinger, $139,362, at 1044 W. Summer St.;
Town of Greeneville, $20,000, at 602 Crescent St.
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Cobble Rentals, $12,362, for new ADA ramp, at 1315 E. Andrew Johnson;
Town of Greeneville, $10,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 602 Crescent St.;
Classic Credit, $26,600, for a new roof, at 570 Tusculum Boulevard;
Ouron LLC, $78,000, for plumbing, at 189 Liberty Way;
Joseph and Jessica McAfee, $550,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 127 S. Main St.;
David Jones, $95,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 1104 E. Church St.;
William Wilson, $6,000, for commercial finish out, at 227 W. Bernard;
Erin and Jamie Oakley, $12,000, for commercial addition/remodel, at 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Miller Industries, $500,000, for grading and drainage, at 515 Bohannon Ave.;
Hardwick and Price Properties, no value listed, for grading and drainage, at 190 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Greeneville City Schools, $78,100, for fuel gas release, at 212 Tusculum Boulevard;
Goins Rash Cain, Inc., $63,935, for new mechanical, at 845 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
William Wilson, $4,800, for new plumbing, at 227 W. Bernard Ave.;
William Wilson, $2,500, for new plumbing, at 227 W. Bernard Ave.;
Michael Vallie, $6,750, for a new roof, at 822 Tusculum Boulevard;
Paul A. Moore Jr., $5,500, for a new roof, at 517 Tusculum Boulevard;
SIGN PERMITS
William Wilson, $600, at 227 W. Main St.;
John Cox, $295, at 429 E. Bernard Ave.;
Kilday Enterprises LLC, $209, at 310 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Drew Enterprises, $7,400, at 607 Asheville Highway;
John Cox, $400, at 429 E. Bernard Ave.;
Kim ‘Kritter’ Malone, $1,040, at 708 E. Church St.;
Kilday Enterprises, $700, 330 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Cobble Rentals, $4,121, at 104 Village Drive;
Nancy Hagie, $617, at 570 Tusculum Boulevard