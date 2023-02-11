City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in January included:
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Arthur Faul, $50, for driveway/curb cuts, at 1340 Tusculum Boulevard;
Express Homes, $9,950, for mechanical, at 115 Sweet Pea Trail;
Express Homes, $9,950, for mechanical, at 121 Sweet Pea Trail;
Jason Wilkerson, $30,000, for residential addition, at 217 Marshall Lane;
Express Homes, $9,150, for mechanical, at 125 Sweet Pea Trail;
Dove Construction Services, LLC, $8,400, for mechanical, at 523 Villa Lane;
John Tolliver, $5,000, for mechanical, at 434 Fairgrounds Road;
Joseph Adorante, $500, for fuel gas release, at 217 S. Irish St.;
Express Knoxville, $8,918, for mechanical, at 120 Sweet Pea Trail;
Janice Henderson, $2,500, for fuel gas release, at 711 Big Valley Trail;
David and Ann Durante, $4,500, for new plumbing, at 307 Oak Grove Ave.;
DR Horton, $11,500, for new plumbing, at 114 Sweet Pea Trail;
DR Horton, $14,837, for new plumging, at 112 Sweet Pea Trail;
Wendi Hammontree, $53,000, for replacement canopy, at 1213 Morningside Drive;
Mark Pendleton, $11,000, for a porch roof, at 140 Grapeview Trail;
Susan Kessler, $6,900, for new deck, at 1422 E. Church St.;
Kaci Green, $25,000, for new porch, at 171 Grapeview Trail;
James Scheffler, $20,000, for new roof and siding, at 227 N. Irish St.;
Jimmy Skidmore, $8,100, for a new roof, at 600 W. Main St.
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Marshall Patterson, $40,000, for addition/remodel, at 2230 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Brix Mor, $171,570, for addition/remodel, at 1367 Tusculum Boulevard;
Aaron Pike, $5,000, for new siding, at 520 N. Main St.;
Jamey and Tammy Fillers, $105,750, for new staircase, at 122 S. Main St.;
Marshall Patterson, $20,000, for interior remodel, at 2220 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Lori Roberts, $2,200, for new roof, at 360 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Alexander Dulaney/Patrick Taylor, $1,469,500, for addition/remodel, at 86 N. Rufe Taylor Road;
John Betzina, $5,000, for new siding, at 1045 Asheville Highway;
Patrick James, $10,000, for mechanical, at 109 N. College St.;
Rebecca Wolfe/Vicky Gregory, $2,500, for fuel gas release, at 117 W. Main St.;
Jerry Laughlin, William Nunnally, $300, for fuel gas release, at 109 W. Depot St.;
BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons, $35,580, new mechanical, at 1357 Tusculum Boulevard;
Jerry Laughlin/William Nunnally, $200, for fuel gas release, at 100 S. Main St.;
Collins and Shipley Attorney At Law, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 102 S. Main St.;
Rick Jessing, $300, for fuel gas release, at 110 S. Main St.;
BRE Retail Residual, $3,000, for new plumbing, at 1377 Tusculum Boulevard;
Nick Patel, $22,700, for new plumbing, at 1790 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Alexander Dulaney/Patrick Taylor, $115,000, for new plumbing, at 86 N. Rufe Taylor Road;
BRE Retail Residual Greeneville Commons, $47,000, for new plumbing, at 1357 Tusculum Boulevard
SIGN PERMITS
Cardinal Holdings LLC, $169, at 711 Asheville Highway;
DWB Greeneville LLC, $5,775, at 2338 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
DWB Greeneville LLC, $848, at 2338 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Cerberus Realty Co, LLC, $460, at 821 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Veterans of Foreign Wars, $100, at 100 Harlan St.;
Robert Kirkpatrick, $800, at 1100 Snapps Ferry Road;
BRIX Mor, $16,000, at 1367 Tusculum Boulevard;
Fletch Bright Company, $2,080, at 817 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Bre Retail Residual Greeneville Commons, at 1357 Tusculum Boulevard